Chronicle
Three points: Clean, efficient offensive play crucial for Duke men's basketball in Wake Forest rematch
Duke men's basketball is taking on Wake Forest Tuesday in their second meeting this season, and the Blue Zone has three keys for the Blue Devils to redeem themselves after their loss in Winston-Salem, N.C.:. In Saturday’s victory against Georgia Tech, the Blue Devils recorded an assist on 24 of...
Chronicle
X-Factor: Roach's playmaking, 3-point shooting can help Duke men's basketball take down Wake Forest
Duke faces Wake Forest for the second time this season Tuesday evening, hoping to avenge its loss in December 2022. The Blue Zone is here with a key player for both teams:. Since Roach’s return to the court from a lingering toe injury, it has been up and down for the junior guard. In Duke’s 68-66 victory against Miami Jan. 21, Roach scored 14 points while dishing out four assists. He followed this up with a poorer performance, scoring only six points while going 0-for-4 from behind the arc in a loss against Virginia Tech. The team captain was able to bounce back with a standout performance in Duke’s dominant victory versus Georgia Tech, scoring 12 points and grabbing five rebounds. All four of Roach’s field goals were 3-pointers, as he was able to capitalize on the Yellow Jackets’ zone defense.
Chronicle
And one: Kyle Filipowski leads Duke men's basketball's rout of Georgia Tech
After each Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils dominated Georgia Tech on the road Saturday, and the Blue Zone breaks down their success:. One player: Kyle Filipowski. Kyle Filipowski was once again the driving force...
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke women's basketball stays at No. 16 after win vs. Virginia Tech, loss at Florida State
After two top-25 games this week for the Blue Devils, a new AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. With Duke remaining at No. 16, the Blue Zone breaks down the new rankings:. It was a week of ups and downs for the Blue Devils, defeating then-No. 12 Virginia Tech before losing to then-No. 24 Florida State. The Hokies put up a fight, but the Blue Devils managed to shut down Virginia Tech’s two most dangerous players. Senior center Elizabeth Kitley was held to just four points on 11.1% shooting from the field, and guard Georgia Amoore scored just seven points, going a weak 2-for-12 from the field. In Florida the story was different. The Seminoles dominated both ends of the floor, and Duke seemed to have no answers. This week, the Blue Devils proved themselves defensively, locking down what has been a high-scoring Virginia Tech attack, but ultimately struggling to score when it mattered against Florida State. The second game cost them, and the Blue Devils stayed at No. 16.
Chronicle
Then and now: How has Duke men's basketball changed since its first matchup against Wake Forest?
Before Duke's home-court showdown against Wake Forest Tuesday night, the Blue Zone takes a look at the last matchup between the teams and previews the upcoming game:. As has been the case for most of the year, the Blue Devils simply struggled to get the job done behind the arc in their first matchup against Wake Forest. The team drained just 8-of-27 from three, and star freshman center Kyle Filipowski went cold in his six attempts. In a game Duke lost by 11 points, it is fair to wonder whether some of those treys could have provided the difference.
Chronicle
Sportswrap: Basketball teams split matchups, women's tennis collects early-season milestone
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Jan. 23-29. Men’s basketball. Another week, another roller...
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball trounced by Florida State in afternoon of poor shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—There is the good, the bad and the ugly, but Sunday afternoon's game in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center was all ugly for the 16th-ranked Blue Devils in their 70-57 loss against No. 24 Florida State. Duke shot a season-low 26.4% from the field to go along...
Chronicle
Duke men's tennis rebounds from loss against Middle Tennessee, takes down No. 23 Auburn at ITA Kickoff
Battling the Tigers Saturday afternoon, it was the Blue Devils who earned their stripes. Duke defeated No. 23 Auburn 4-0 at Winston-Salem Indoor Tennis Center to secure its first victory over a ranked opponent this season. The 19th-ranked Blue Devils entered the matchup looking for a bounceback win after its 4-2 loss to Middle Tennessee Friday. What’s more, the last time Duke squared off against a top-25 opponent, the Blue Devils were narrowly defeated despite strong student support.
Chronicle
Duke swimming and diving drops final dual meet at North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL—For its final dual meet of the 2022-2023 season, Duke headed 20 minutes south to Koury Natatorium to face off against North Carolina. Although Duke came away empty-handed from Chapel Hill, losing on the women’s side 156-144 and in men’s 180-119, the Blue Devils did not leave without setting off some fireworks for spectators to enjoy.
Chronicle
A message from Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead
Our nation is, yet again, crying out for justice, equality, reform, and answers — answers to the same question — asking why this happened again. On Jan. 10, 2023, Tyre Nichols died at the hands of law enforcement. This is the latest incident where law enforcement acted in a manner that caused the death of a black man — this time by five members of the Memphis Police Department. Truly, I am saddened by the actions of those five police officers. The fact that all five are Black makes this tragic situation even more disturbing and disappointing. I am, however, encouraged by the quick and transparent response of the Memphis Police Department and legal system across Shelby County, Tenn., which took decisive action in investigating and indicting the former officers.
