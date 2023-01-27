After two top-25 games this week for the Blue Devils, a new AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. With Duke remaining at No. 16, the Blue Zone breaks down the new rankings:. It was a week of ups and downs for the Blue Devils, defeating then-No. 12 Virginia Tech before losing to then-No. 24 Florida State. The Hokies put up a fight, but the Blue Devils managed to shut down Virginia Tech’s two most dangerous players. Senior center Elizabeth Kitley was held to just four points on 11.1% shooting from the field, and guard Georgia Amoore scored just seven points, going a weak 2-for-12 from the field. In Florida the story was different. The Seminoles dominated both ends of the floor, and Duke seemed to have no answers. This week, the Blue Devils proved themselves defensively, locking down what has been a high-scoring Virginia Tech attack, but ultimately struggling to score when it mattered against Florida State. The second game cost them, and the Blue Devils stayed at No. 16.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO