No one injured in Sioux City vehicle fire
Sioux City fire officials are responding to what is being described as a 'large vehicle fire'.
nwestiowa.com
Disruptive man at casino cited for intox
LARCHWOOD—A 40-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of John Richard Christopherson stemmed from a request from the casino to assist with an intoxicated male,...
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man On ATV Struck, Taken To Hospital
Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 16-year-old Rebecca Philipsen of Orange City was driving a 2008 Chrysler minivan southbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest, near Kinderspeelland at Veterans Park. They tell us that 54-year-old Corwyn Vander Veen of Orange City was northbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest on a 2018 Polaris ATV.
Man allegedly sprayed victim with fire extinguisher, charged with assault
Sioux City police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being sprayed with a fire extinguisher during an alleged burglary on Tuesday.
more1049.com
Three Men Sentenced on Buena Vista County Convictions
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three men have been sentenced for various crimes in separate Buena Vista County cases. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley of Fort Dodge originally pled guilty in December to felony forgery. He was given to five years behind bars by District Court Judge Nancy Whittenburg last week. 45-year-old...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man violates contact order
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrested of Rafael Maldonado stemmed from him contacting a woman he is not to have contact with and asking for her to pick him up from a bar, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
Vehicle crashes into Sioux City Pronto Express gas station
Sioux City police officers were alerted of the incident at Pronto Express on Business Highway 75 around 11:41 a.m.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Sioux City hospital
The family of Michael Dreckman are suing Mercy Medical Center and services for his alleged wrongful death.
stormlakeradio.com
Albert City Man Receives Probation Sentence in BV District Court
An Albert City man received a probation sentence last week in Buena Vista County District Court for firearm and methamphetamine possession. According to the BV County Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Todd Romo pleaded guilty in October to Possession of a Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd or Subsequent Offense, both class D felonies. The State argued for a prison sentence, but the Court suspended the five year terms, and Romo was placed on probation to the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of two years.
nwestiowa.com
Homelessness and housing: Part 1
REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars man arrested for OWI near Sibley
SIBLEY—A 20-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Matthew Dean Hicks stemmed from a deputy finding a 2013 Ford Focus in the...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley teenager cited for THC vape pipe
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sibley resident was cited about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Marcos Jesus Vega-Cervantes stemmed from the stop of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra for not dimming its lights on Fifth Street at the Golf View Drive intersection in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon council to finish budget talks
SHELDON—Four hours over two days wasn’t enough time to finish the 2023-24 fiscal year budget so the Sheldon City Council will try and wrap up talks during its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Sheldon Community Services Center. The council is usually able to...
nwestiowa.com
Teenager charged for marijuana at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 11:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Elijah Malik Cooper stemmed from...
South Dakota woman identified in fatal I-29 crash
A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a fatal crash near Tea on January 25.
nwestiowa.com
Car in snow pile leads to arrest of OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Maynor Gudiel Morales...
kelo.com
Multiple offender on the loose in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad guy is on the run. And the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Agustine Lecruz Moreno is wanted for Commit or Attempt to Commit a Felony with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. Moreno, 27, is...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for meth, more at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 32-year-old Jasper, MN, woman was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Arrested After Felony-Level Criminal Mischief Incident In Hospers
Hospers, Iowa — A Worthington, Minnesota man has been arrested on felony criminal mischief charges after an act of vandalism was reported in Hospers. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Obdulio Lopez-Vail of Worthington is accused of vandalizing a vehicle on Wednesday, January 25th. He was arrested on Friday.
nwestiowa.com
Arrested for assault, criminal mischief
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested Friday, Jan. 27, in Hospers on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and second-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Obdulio Eduardo Lopez Vail stemmed from two separate incidents at Premium Iowa Pork in Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s...
