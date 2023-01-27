Read full article on original website
Barton Co. Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge encourages students to think big
Barton County's third annual Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is live and looking for more contestants and business mentors. Students in 7th grade through 12th grade in Barton County can submit a business idea or concept by Feb. 22 in the hopes of taking home cash. This competition, brought to Great Bend...
7th-12th graders can train with an astronaut on spring break
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cosmosphere announced a new Spring Break camp March 13-17, which gives 7th-12th graders the opportunity to train with an astronaut. Called “Spring into STEM,” the day camp provides training similar to what astronauts use to prepare for the extreme environments of space, including SCUBA instruction with astronaut Nicole Stott.
New members join the Hall at Barton Community College
There are now three new members of the Barton Community College Athletic Hall of Fame, three names that will be remembered forever. The college inducted Kevin Ellis, Ken Henderson and Ebi Ere into the 2023 class this past Saturday. Ken “Doc” Henderson spent 41 years as the athletic trainer at...
Great Bend Chamber to host 101st annual awards Feb. 25
The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to present “Beyond the Horizon” at the 101st Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, February 25th, at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street. The evening will celebrate accomplishments of 2022 and announce the chamber’s annual award winners. Among the awards to be given include the NexGen Leader of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and Legacy Award.
St. Joseph School in Ellinwood hosting Mardi Gras fundraiser
New Orleans will hold its big Mardi Gras celebration on Feb. 21 - exactly 47 days before Easter. St. Joseph Catholic School in Ellinwood will host its own version of the big day on Feb. 18. Meredith Joiner, fundraising coordinator for St. Joseph's, said this is the fourth year for the school fundraiser.
Barton Medical Assistant Program available fully online
Medical Assistants are vital to the operation of any medical facility and now people wanting to pursue a career in this exciting field can now do so completely online through Barton Community College and complete their clinical work at local medical facilities in their area. There is an associate degree...
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford receive part of $1.8 million Family Resource Centers
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 10 Kansas communities are receiving grants to assist with the creation of Family Resource Centers. These funds, granted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, are part of its ongoing efforts to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency.
Barton men's track and field post three program top ten impacts
The Barton Community College men's track and field team split attacks this weekend with trips to Lawrence and Lubbock in coming away with big results in the two states. The entire Cougar squad will rejoin for its next meet coming up Friday in Topeka competing in the two-day Washburn Open and Multis.
Doctors on Call show to feature Great Bend doctor
Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Bell Razafindrabe with Pain, Spine, & Rehab in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, January 31st at 7 PM and will focus on PAIN MANAGEMENT. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on...
Panthers wrestlers place eighth at Rocky Welton in Garden City
Thirty-two teams from five states. The Rocky Welton Invitational, celebrating its 65th year, is always one of the premiere wrestling events in the state of Kansas. Battling Friday and Saturday, Great Bend scored 118 points to finish fifth among Kansas schools and eighth overall. Pine Creek, Colo. scored 198 points for the win, followed by Andale with 190 points, and Garden City with 164.5 points.
Nine nominees for this year’s Hoisington Citizen of the Year
Voting is open for the Hoisington Citizen of the Year award. The nine nominees were announced last week and now any Hoisington resident can place their one vote online. Hoisington Chamber of Commerce Director Karen Baldyga said the nominees represent the quality of people the town offers. "It's not just...
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (2/1)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3Xte7yU. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
More than 45 witnesses called in Kansas double murder trial
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The jury was sworn in and the trial for the State v. Kyle Hardwick officially began in the courtroom of Judge Keith Schroeder on Jan. 25. The state called upon over 45 witnesses to testify in the case, as well as presented over 110 pieces of evidence.
Sister of Dolly Madison murder victim seeking signatures on new petition
Sept. 4, 2022, marked 20 years since the double homicide at the Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend. Two days after that anniversary, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation held a press conference to announce new evidence had been found in the case. Desiree Werth, sister of victim Mandi Alexander, expressed frustration at that conference and is now seeking signatures on a petition to get the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved in the case.
Tuesday on Sports Day (WATCH)
- Voice of the Liberal Redskins and Seward County Saints Brock Kappelman. - Great Bend Panther Wrestling coach Nathan Broeckelman.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/27 - 1/29)
BOOKED: Brent Ellis on Barton County District Court case for Aggravated Battery, DUI, No Proof of Insurance, Failure to Yield, and Illegal Tag, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BOOKED: Eric Torres on Barton County District Court warrant, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Sean Shepard on Lane County District Court case, to...
