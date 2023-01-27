ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

7th-12th graders can train with an astronaut on spring break

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cosmosphere announced a new Spring Break camp March 13-17, which gives 7th-12th graders the opportunity to train with an astronaut. Called “Spring into STEM,” the day camp provides training similar to what astronauts use to prepare for the extreme environments of space, including SCUBA instruction with astronaut Nicole Stott.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

New members join the Hall at Barton Community College

There are now three new members of the Barton Community College Athletic Hall of Fame, three names that will be remembered forever. The college inducted Kevin Ellis, Ken Henderson and Ebi Ere into the 2023 class this past Saturday. Ken “Doc” Henderson spent 41 years as the athletic trainer at...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber to host 101st annual awards Feb. 25

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to present “Beyond the Horizon” at the 101st Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, February 25th, at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street. The evening will celebrate accomplishments of 2022 and announce the chamber’s annual award winners. Among the awards to be given include the NexGen Leader of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and Legacy Award.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Doctors on Call show to feature Great Bend doctor

Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Bell Razafindrabe with Pain, Spine, & Rehab in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, January 31st at 7 PM and will focus on PAIN MANAGEMENT. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Panthers wrestlers place eighth at Rocky Welton in Garden City

Thirty-two teams from five states. The Rocky Welton Invitational, celebrating its 65th year, is always one of the premiere wrestling events in the state of Kansas. Battling Friday and Saturday, Great Bend scored 118 points to finish fifth among Kansas schools and eighth overall. Pine Creek, Colo. scored 198 points for the win, followed by Andale with 190 points, and Garden City with 164.5 points.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (2/1)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3Xte7yU. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sister of Dolly Madison murder victim seeking signatures on new petition

Sept. 4, 2022, marked 20 years since the double homicide at the Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend. Two days after that anniversary, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation held a press conference to announce new evidence had been found in the case. Desiree Werth, sister of victim Mandi Alexander, expressed frustration at that conference and is now seeking signatures on a petition to get the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved in the case.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

