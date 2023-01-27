Read full article on original website
Driver fishtails attempting to pass vehicle, crashes into side of mountain
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to the scene of an accident Tuesday following the attempted passing of a vehicle on Corridor H in Randolph County. Deputy L.R. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, a single-vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident was reported on Corridor H near William Proudfoot Road.
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
Bridgeport Police need help IDing woman and rental car
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman and a rental car in connection to a counterfeiting case it's investigating.
Deputies: Man threatens to shoot officers during incident in Lewis County
A man has been charged after allegedly threatening to shoot law enforcement during an incident in Lewis County.
Man charged after woman robbed while she was walking in Clarksburg
A man has been charged after allegedly robbing a woman while she was walking on a street in Clarksburg.
Harrison K-9 unit involved in Route 50 crash
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — One person was taken to the hospital following as crash involving a Harrison County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit. The accident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Route 50 near the interchange with I-79. “A Chevy Silverado pickup truck rear ended a Fisher Auto...
Man jailed after threatening police, pointing a gun
WESTON, W.Va. — A Parsons man has been charged with wanton endangerment and threats of terroristic acts after pointing a gun at a woman and threatening to kill police officers. Lewis County deputies said they arrested Johnathan Long, 33, early Sunday morning after a dispute involving a firearm at...
1 taken to hospital after accident involving Harrison County K-9 patrol car
A Harrison County Sheriff's Department patrol car was involved in an accident on U.S. Route 50 near the Interstate 79 interchange on Tuesday that sent one person to the hospital.
Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman. According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108. Below is...
Suspected ‘gray death’ recovered during Elkins traffic stop
ELKINS, W.Va. – Police in Elkins made two arrests and recovered a quantity of methamphetamine and “gray death” while investigating suspected criminal activity at the High Life Lounge on Beverly Pike on Jan. 27. “Gray Death” is a mixture of fentanyl and heroin that looks like concrete....
Traffic congested on I-68 near Hazelton
According to a recent report from 511WV, there is a congestion-delay around mile marker 32 on I-68W between the Hazelton exit and Friendsville in nearby Maryland.
Bridgeport company lied about water safety testing, owner pleads guilty
A Bridgeport resident pleaded guilty on Monday to violating the Safe Drinking Water and Clean Water Acts.
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
Police attempting to identify shoplifting suspect
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police are requesting the help of the public to help identify a man wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident. Police say they are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting from a store in Harrison County in the Clarksburg area. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to call law enforcement.
2 arrested after suspected fentanyl, ‘gray death’ and other drugs found in Elkins
A man and a woman are facing charges after deputies found suspected fentanyl, "gray death" and several other types of drugs during a traffic stop in Elkins on Friday.
Supply chain issues affecting Bridgeport Police Department
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Issues involving supply and demand in the automobile industry is still impacting just about everyone, including the Bridgeport Police Department. Although Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers has served for just a short time, he has taken over and continued the ongoing tradition endorsed and approved by City Council of escrowing funds and rotating police cruisers on a regular basis. However, this is no longer the case because of the ongoing supply issues.
Nicholas County man charged in brother’s shooting death
DILLE, W.Va. — A Nicholas County man is charged with murder following the shooting death of his brother in Clay County. Zachary Trace Garvin-Ward, 21, of Birch River, is charged with murder in the Saturday death of Cory Tyler Garvin-Ward. According to state police troopers, the two men were...
Woman charged for drugs after traffic stop in front of Clarksburg school
A woman was charged after officers found drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop in front of a school in Clarksburg.
Bridgeport business owner pleads guilty to violations of safe water act
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The co-owner and manager of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., in Bridgeport, has admitted to violating the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act. Tenley Megan Miller, 42, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to making a false representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of the Environmental Protection Agency. She faces up to five years in prison and a fine of no more than $250,000.
Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County
MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
