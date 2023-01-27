ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

lootpress.com

Driver fishtails attempting to pass vehicle, crashes into side of mountain

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to the scene of an accident Tuesday following the attempted passing of a vehicle on Corridor H in Randolph County. Deputy L.R. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, a single-vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident was reported on Corridor H near William Proudfoot Road.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Upshur County police searching for wanted woman

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Harrison K-9 unit involved in Route 50 crash

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — One person was taken to the hospital following as crash involving a Harrison County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit. The accident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Route 50 near the interchange with I-79. “A Chevy Silverado pickup truck rear ended a Fisher Auto...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man jailed after threatening police, pointing a gun

WESTON, W.Va. — A Parsons man has been charged with wanton endangerment and threats of terroristic acts after pointing a gun at a woman and threatening to kill police officers. Lewis County deputies said they arrested Johnathan Long, 33, early Sunday morning after a dispute involving a firearm at...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman. According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108. Below is...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

Suspected ‘gray death’ recovered during Elkins traffic stop

ELKINS, W.Va. – Police in Elkins made two arrests and recovered a quantity of methamphetamine and “gray death” while investigating suspected criminal activity at the High Life Lounge on Beverly Pike on Jan. 27. “Gray Death” is a mixture of fentanyl and heroin that looks like concrete....
ELKINS, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental

One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Police attempting to identify shoplifting suspect

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police are requesting the help of the public to help identify a man wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident. Police say they are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting from a store in Harrison County in the Clarksburg area. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to call law enforcement.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Supply chain issues affecting Bridgeport Police Department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Issues involving supply and demand in the automobile industry is still impacting just about everyone, including the Bridgeport Police Department. Although Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers has served for just a short time, he has taken over and continued the ongoing tradition endorsed and approved by City Council of escrowing funds and rotating police cruisers on a regular basis. However, this is no longer the case because of the ongoing supply issues.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Nicholas County man charged in brother’s shooting death

DILLE, W.Va. — A Nicholas County man is charged with murder following the shooting death of his brother in Clay County. Zachary Trace Garvin-Ward, 21, of Birch River, is charged with murder in the Saturday death of Cory Tyler Garvin-Ward. According to state police troopers, the two men were...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Bridgeport business owner pleads guilty to violations of safe water act

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The co-owner and manager of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., in Bridgeport, has admitted to violating the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act. Tenley Megan Miller, 42, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to making a false representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of the Environmental Protection Agency. She faces up to five years in prison and a fine of no more than $250,000.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wtae.com

Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County

MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

