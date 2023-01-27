Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in.

Redding will have a 56% chance of temperatures dropping below 28 degrees and Red Bluff will have a 36% chance. Sacramento comparatively will have a 9% chance of having sub-freezing temperatures.

By Tuesday night that cold wave will move down the valley and by 10:40 p.m. there is a 36% chance of temperatures dropping below 28 degrees in Sacramento.

During that same time, Stockton will have a 29% chance, Modesto will have a 39% and Placerville will have a 50% chance of dropping below 28 degrees.

Twenty-four hours later in Sacramento, the cold weather will still be around but the chances of temperatures falling below 28 degrees drops by 10 to 30 percent across the valley.

