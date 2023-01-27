ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021Vqu_0kTkOHDf00

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in.

Placer County Animal Services investigating 14 ‘suspicious’ animal deaths

Redding will have a 56% chance of temperatures dropping below 28 degrees and Red Bluff will have a 36% chance. Sacramento comparatively will have a 9% chance of having sub-freezing temperatures.

By Tuesday night that cold wave will move down the valley and by 10:40 p.m. there is a 36% chance of temperatures dropping below 28 degrees in Sacramento.

Evacuation warning issued in Vacaville due to ‘hazardous’ road conditions

During that same time, Stockton will have a 29% chance, Modesto will have a 39% and Placerville will have a 50% chance of dropping below 28 degrees.

Twenty-four hours later in Sacramento, the cold weather will still be around but the chances of temperatures falling below 28 degrees drops by 10 to 30 percent across the valley.

Comments / 4

cheetah purrs
4d ago

Fairy tale. After all, the "experts" say the earth is burning & in droughts everywhere because it's heating up, remember? In the 80's the earth was going back to ice age by cooling down. Had worldwide heat waves. Wish they'd make-up their minds

Reply
10
 

FOX40

Stockton opens warming centers due to overnight frigid temperatures

(KTXL) — Due to expected freezing temperatures overnight, the City of Stockton has opened warming centers this week.  •Video Above: California snowpack is double its average for this time of year Since Jan. 30, the warming centers have been at two community centers: Arnold Rue Community Center and Stribley Community Center. Both community centers are […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento to open respite centers due to near-freezing temperatures

(KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is opening two respite centers overnight due to the near-freezing and below-freezing overnight temperatures that are expected across the region the last days of January and the first days of February. The Outreach and Engagement Center located at 3615 Auburn Boulevard will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Near record lows observed across Northern California Tuesday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Freezing temperatures dominated thermometers across Northern California Tuesday morning. While no records were officially broken, many locations got close. Sacramento Executive Airport reached a brisk 28 degrees Tuesday morning. The record of 27 set on Jan. 31, 1951, still stands, although the wind chill hit 24...
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Northern California to experience very cold mornings

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A trough originating from Western Canada dropped into Northern California on Sunday and brought light rain, snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Rain has already begun falling across Northern California, along with Sierra snow. The center of low pressure is spinning over interior Northern California, causing air to rise and allowing the atmosphere to squeeze out the minimal moisture available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Overnight freezing temperatures and rain expected in Sacramento region

(KTXL) — The Sacramento region is expected to see overnight freezing temperatures in the beginning of the week and rain towards the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that the Sacramento Valley can expect to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures overnight at the beginning of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Surfline

Approachable Size, Sunny Skies for North/Central CA

Long swell travel distance means lengthy lulls between sets. Not too small, not too big, and maybe just right. Northern and Central California’s next round of WNW swell isn’t going to be an XL affair. And thank goodness for that. Finding surf in your wheelhouse is much easier than when the Pacific Ocean is spitting out storms on the other side of the Date Line, instead of right on California’s doorstep. Distant storm tracks can also lead to pleasant weather, as is the case this time around with clear skies and favorable winds accompanying the waves through the middle of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Truck falls into sinkhole days after another vehicle fell in

(KTXL) — A truck bypassed ‘Road Closed’ signs and fell into a sinkhole near Tracy, just two days after another vehicle did the same thing at the same sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol. “This was 100% preventable…the signs are clear, visible and unobstructed,” the CHP said in a Facebook post. The incident happened […]
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Fire leaves 1 person dead, Sacramento firefighters say

(KTXL) — A fire in Sacramento left one person dead Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The fire was at a home on Albion Way, near Ann Arbor Way, in the Meadowview neighborhood. Firefighters said the home had heavy smoke and that there were victims inside when they arrived. One person died and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Arden Fair | Shopping mall in Sacramento, California

Arden Fair is a two-level regional shopping mall located on Arden Way in Sacramento, California, United States. It consists of over 165 tenants, encompassing over 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. It currently maintains the traditional chain anchors Macy's and JCPenney. It is operated by Macerich. Arden Fair...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
7x7.com

6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California

Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
NAPA, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It) The great state of California is home to countless native plants and animals, including redwood trees and much more. There are opportunities to explore the Pacific Ocean, desert regions, and plenty of forested areas, both large and small. You may even want to visit the largest forest in California, but where might this region be and just how large is it?
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

