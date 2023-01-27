ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Blue Eyed Beauty Needs A Home, Meet Samantha

Meet Samantha! (Nicknamed Samooph).This beautiful girl came to TCHS due to feeling a bit jealous of the new baby in the home. She was described as a sweet, loyal, and high-energy girl who loves her people. She has displayed separation anxiety in the past and would likely do best with a family that often has someone home. She is fully house trained and will howl to let her people know she needs to go.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

MN Veteran’s Homes Pick Up Big Donation

UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota’s Veterans Homes will get some help thanks to a new donation. The VFW – Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson has donated $80,000 to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. The donation was specifically directed to each of the state’s eight Veterans Homes,...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

10 Best Burgers in St. Cloud According to Yelp Reviews

Who doesn't love a great burger? There are so many variations as well. Plus, do you like the fast food type or the sit down restaurant type? Recently, I have found that the fast food places have been trying to step up their game. Moving to better buns, thicker burgers and trying to market them as more of an "artisan" type of meal instead of your boring burger patty on a plain ol' bun.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota nonprofits make pitches to legislators for funding

At the crowded Columbia Heights food shelf, visitors dodged employees pushing carts of supplies down a hallway that doubled as a waiting room. "Watch your toes!" warned Elaine Walker, co-director of the food shelf. The workers at Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA) share desks and must store food at two...
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota

This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Longest Wait at a Traffic Signal in the State is in Central Minnesota

No one likes to wait at stop lights but the wait often times is less than you think it is. The longest wait in the state for a stop light is actually in Central Minnesota at the stop light in Royalton. Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the stop light in Royalton on Highway 10 and East Centre Street is the longest wait in the state at 5 minutes for those on the cross street, East Centre Street. This doesn't mean you'll always wait 5 minutes but during the busiest times of year during the spring, summer and fall, that could be the case.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

How Cold It Needs to Be for St. Cloud Schools to Close

Monday has been a cold day in Central Minnesota. How cold must it be for St. Cloud, Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools to close based on cold weather? St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She indicates 35-degrees below zero is the threshold that will cause them to close school. Putnam indicates area Superintendents gathered and based on information from experts they determined that either -35 air temperature or -35 wind chill would be where they would close school based on cold weather.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Artificial Intelligence Tries it’s Best Depicting Every State. Did it Get Minnesota?

If you were to describe Minnesota in just a few select words, what words immediately come to mind? Each of you more than likely have a few that are different, but you probably also have a few that are the exact same. Lets play a little game, you get five words to describe Minnesota, no sentences, just words. No more and no less, five words and GO! I'll even play along:
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In

All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
