This Blue Eyed Beauty Needs A Home, Meet Samantha
Meet Samantha! (Nicknamed Samooph).This beautiful girl came to TCHS due to feeling a bit jealous of the new baby in the home. She was described as a sweet, loyal, and high-energy girl who loves her people. She has displayed separation anxiety in the past and would likely do best with a family that often has someone home. She is fully house trained and will howl to let her people know she needs to go.
Lincoln Center Topic Of Another St. Cloud Council Discussion
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council had another long discussion about a homeless shelter on the east side of St. Cloud. The Lincoln Center was under the new business section on Monday night's meeting. Community Development Director Matt Glaesman updated the council on the progress of...
MN Veteran’s Homes Pick Up Big Donation
UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota’s Veterans Homes will get some help thanks to a new donation. The VFW – Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson has donated $80,000 to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. The donation was specifically directed to each of the state’s eight Veterans Homes,...
St. Cloud’s Copper Lantern Granted Beer, Wine License
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A popular breakfast place on the east side of St. Cloud has been granted a beer and wine license. The St. Cloud City Council approved the application for the Copper Lantern, which is transitioning to the new name Copper Kitchen. Owner Maddie Waseka says she...
KARE 11 News Is Mourning the Death of Local Sports Producer Andy Trowbridge
Regular viewers of KARE 11 in Minnesota were somewhat shocked following the news that Andy Trowbridge, a sports producer who had worked with the station for 15 years, had died. Article continues below advertisement. The news came quite suddenly, and Andy was only in his 30s at the time of...
10 Best Burgers in St. Cloud According to Yelp Reviews
Who doesn't love a great burger? There are so many variations as well. Plus, do you like the fast food type or the sit down restaurant type? Recently, I have found that the fast food places have been trying to step up their game. Moving to better buns, thicker burgers and trying to market them as more of an "artisan" type of meal instead of your boring burger patty on a plain ol' bun.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota nonprofits make pitches to legislators for funding
At the crowded Columbia Heights food shelf, visitors dodged employees pushing carts of supplies down a hallway that doubled as a waiting room. "Watch your toes!" warned Elaine Walker, co-director of the food shelf. The workers at Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA) share desks and must store food at two...
St. Joseph Selects 2 Finalists for City Administrator Position
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - St. Joseph has announced it has two finalists for the position of city administrator. The city has been seeking a replacement for Therese Haffner who resigned in the fall of 2022 to take a position as the Community Development Director for Big Lake. One of...
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
Longest Wait at a Traffic Signal in the State is in Central Minnesota
No one likes to wait at stop lights but the wait often times is less than you think it is. The longest wait in the state for a stop light is actually in Central Minnesota at the stop light in Royalton. Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the stop light in Royalton on Highway 10 and East Centre Street is the longest wait in the state at 5 minutes for those on the cross street, East Centre Street. This doesn't mean you'll always wait 5 minutes but during the busiest times of year during the spring, summer and fall, that could be the case.
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
How Cold It Needs to Be for St. Cloud Schools to Close
Monday has been a cold day in Central Minnesota. How cold must it be for St. Cloud, Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools to close based on cold weather? St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She indicates 35-degrees below zero is the threshold that will cause them to close school. Putnam indicates area Superintendents gathered and based on information from experts they determined that either -35 air temperature or -35 wind chill would be where they would close school based on cold weather.
Artist Turning Piles of Snow Into ‘Smiles of Snow’ in Minnesota
This time of year, wherever you look, you see piles and piles of snow, usually rather dirty looking from being scraped off area roads and piled in any possible corner we can think of. One man has decided that instead of looking at dirty piles of snow, he'd like to put some smiles on them.
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night sky
A Minnesota witness at Forest Lake reported watching three objects in a triangle formation that began zigzagging around the sky at 8:45 p.m. on November 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Artificial Intelligence Tries it’s Best Depicting Every State. Did it Get Minnesota?
If you were to describe Minnesota in just a few select words, what words immediately come to mind? Each of you more than likely have a few that are different, but you probably also have a few that are the exact same. Lets play a little game, you get five words to describe Minnesota, no sentences, just words. No more and no less, five words and GO! I'll even play along:
Older Vehicle Stolen in St. Cloud; Storage Containers Broken Into
The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue South. The vehicle is a 1969 white Chevy Suburban with Minnesota license plate 797549. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this is a unique vehicle that would be hard not to notice. It is pictured above.
One Curious Critter Surprises People Ice Fishing in Minnesota. [Video]
If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)
MN Driver To Law Enforcement “Sometimes You Got To Let Jesus Take The Wheel”
It's best practice when you see police lights behind you to just pull over. One Minnesota driver, who didn't follow this best practice, recently found out what happens when you run from law enforcement. When you run, police more often than not will catch you. When police caught up with this Minnesota driver, the excuse given was almost comical.
The Most Expensive High School in all of Minnesota
If you've ever attended a private college, you know how costly it can get. The same goes for private high schools as well. In fact, private secondary education institution tuition has skyrocketed in recent years. Education A Lot recently compiled its list of the priciest high schools in each state....
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
