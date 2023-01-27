Read full article on original website
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Ex-Red Sox Stud Hurler Looking For Two-Year Deal; Should Boston Consider Reunion?
Could a reunion be brewing in Boston?
Who Will Sign Shohei Ohtani? 8 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
If Shohei Ohtani leaves the Los Angeles Angels via free agency after the conclusion of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, where might the 2021 American League MVP sign? Here are eight potential free agent destinations for the Japanese star.
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
Legendary Baseball Coach Dies
Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Los Angeles Dodgers infield picture coming into focus
The Los Angeles Dodgers infield is going to look different in 2023. Both Trea Turner and Justin Turner have departed, leaving holes at shortstop and third base respectively. Despite those departures, the Dodgers did not do much over the course of the offseason to address holes on the roster, seemingly content to reset their luxury tax penalty with an eye toward next season. The acquisition of Miguel Rojas alone will not fix everything.
Sports World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Announcement
Shohei Ohtani has signed a new sponsorship deal. Ohtani, who's one of the best players in baseball, has signed a new long-term deal with long-term footwear and a new apparel deal with New Balance, per Front Office Sports. As part of his deal, Ohtani will be the first player to wear a cleat ...
The Twins prospect with 'huge raw power' and 'explosive swing'
On the fast track to becoming one of the best prospects in all of baseball?
Former MLB All-Star reliever announces his retirement
The submarine shall sail no more for one former MLB All-Star. Veteran reliever Darren O’Day announced to social media on Monday that he is retiring from baseball after 15 MLB seasons. He said that “the mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game.” O’Day also, among many thank-yous, shouted out... The post Former MLB All-Star reliever announces his retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rockies owner calls out the Padres: Digging beyond just the words
There has been plenty said and written about Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort’s comments about his team and the San Diego Padres over the weekend. But there’s more to the story. By now, you have probably seen the comments made by Monfort about his team’s chances of finishing...
Chiefs Announce 2 Roster Moves Following Sunday's Game
The Kansas City Chiefs are officially Super Bowl bound after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game last night. A last-second field goal was all that separated the two teams on the evening, but Patrick Mahomes' squad came through in the clutch and advanced to ...
