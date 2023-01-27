ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Former MLB All Star Traded

About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
FanSided

Los Angeles Dodgers infield picture coming into focus

The Los Angeles Dodgers infield is going to look different in 2023. Both Trea Turner and Justin Turner have departed, leaving holes at shortstop and third base respectively. Despite those departures, the Dodgers did not do much over the course of the offseason to address holes on the roster, seemingly content to reset their luxury tax penalty with an eye toward next season. The acquisition of Miguel Rojas alone will not fix everything.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Announcement

Shohei Ohtani has signed a new sponsorship deal. Ohtani, who's one of the best players in baseball, has signed a new long-term deal with long-term footwear and a new apparel deal with New Balance, per Front Office Sports. As part of his deal, Ohtani will be the first player to wear a cleat ...
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former MLB All-Star reliever announces his retirement

The submarine shall sail no more for one former MLB All-Star. Veteran reliever Darren O’Day announced to social media on Monday that he is retiring from baseball after 15 MLB seasons. He said that “the mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game.” O’Day also, among many thank-yous, shouted out... The post Former MLB All-Star reliever announces his retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Afternoon News: Something Amazin’ Awaits

The Mets are running an ad for the Super Bowl on Fox 5 New York. The Mets are relying on David Peterson and Tylor Megill to be key rotation depth this season. “If we have five starters make every single start all year they will be in the bullpen at some point, but that rarely ever happens. We need those guys. To do the things we want to as a team we need them to be the studs that they are,” said pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

