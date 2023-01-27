Man arrested following shootout, standoff in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a shootout and standoff in Laurens County.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Laurens County deputies were conducting a grand larceny investigation and attempting to serve multiple warrants to 42-year-old Reuben Virgil Greene Jr. along Durbin Farms Road and Durbin Church Road in Gray Court.

That is when an exchange of gunfire between Greene and deputies started.

SLED said no one was shot during the shootout.

Following a standoff, Greene was removed from his barricaded position by a SLED K9 and secured by law enforcement.

Greene was taken to the hospital and then arrested by the sheriff’s office.

This officer-involved shooting is under investigation by SLED.

