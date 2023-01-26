Read full article on original website
Kendrick Perkins Drops Truth Bomb On The Lakers As He Explains Why LeBron James Cannot Be In The MVP Conversation
Kendrick Perkins shreds LeBron's MVP case.
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
Proposed trade that sees the Detroit Pistons as buyers at the deadline
The NBA trade deadline is over a week away and it’s still unknown whether the Detroit Pistons will be active, or fairly quiet, once this trade season comes to a close. Due to Detroit’s record and place in the standings, the Pistons are widely talked about as a team to watch cash in on their trade chips in exchange for future prospects and draft capital.
WJCL
Hawks fall to Clippers 120-113
ATLANTA — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, Paul George added 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers won their fifth straight game, a 120-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. “We limited them to 25% from 3 tonight, under 50% from the...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Chicago Bulls: Two first-round picks for Alex Caruso would be a dream
The Chicago Bulls are a shell of what they were a year ago, but somehow have mostly the same roster make-up. Obviously, the missing piece right now is Lonzo Ball, who very well could be shut down for the year pretty soon. But other than Ball, this team still features the main guys who led the Bulls to a once-time seat in first place last season.
Miami Hurricanes news: DT weekend visit, WBB loses at Wake Forest
The Miami Hurricanes hosted three-star Chicago defensive tackle Jamel Howard this weekend. Howard is trending to Michigan before Wednesday’s National Signing Day, but never count out Mario Cristobal closing on a recruit. The Miami women’s basketball mimicked the men’s Saturday loss in a defeat at Wake Forest.
sportingalert.com
NBA scores: Hornets secure win over Heat with impressive performance
The Charlotte Hornets continued their winning streak with a 122-117 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington paced the home team here today, scoring 31 and 27 points, respectively, while LaMelo Ball also made a significant contribution with 13 of his 19 points scored in the fourth quarter.
Trae Young Makes Atlanta Hawks History On Saturday Night
Trae Young made Atlanta Hawks history during Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
LA Clippers win 5th straight, beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-113
Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and Paul George scored 23 points as the Clippers held off the Atlanta Hawks 120-113 Saturday night at State Farm Arena. Trae Young scored 12 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for Atlanta, who cut a 14-point deficit down to four on De’Andre Hunter’s left corner 3 with […] The post LA Clippers win 5th straight, beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-113 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NBA
Dominant Second Half Propels Thunder
The Cleveland Cavaliers came into Friday night’s City Night showdown with the NBA’s best point differential in the fourth quarter, so with a tied ball game heading into the final frame, it might have seemed like an uphill climb. With the Thunder faithful filling the stands at Paycom Center and a jolt of energy from the second unit to start the fourth however, the Thunder turned Cleveland’s typical advantage on its head and blasted the Cavaliers 34-22 over the final 12 minutes.
FOX Sports
Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Warriors
Golden State Warriors (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-13 against Western...
NBA Odds: Heat vs. Hornets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/29/2023
The Miami Heat will travel to North Carolina for a Sunday showdown with the Charlotte Hornets. Dribble down the lane with us as we share our NBA odds series, make a Heat-Hornets prediction and pick while also showing you how to watch. The Heat are coming off a 110-105 victory...
5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1
Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Take 'High-Character' O-Line Prospect
The Atlanta Falcons might have a need on the offensive line going into the NFL Draft. Is that where the first pick will go?
Listen to the hilariously hectic Philly police scanner after Eagles win
You can listen to the hectic Philadelphia police scanner as fans celebrate the Eagles’ NFC Championship Game and a berth in Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in their franchise’s history. For the first time since winning Super Bowl 52, the Eagles are heading back to the big game after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday evening. With this, that meant that the Eagles fanbase would be celebrating in public, which would create chaos.
Atlanta Braves taking significant gamble with Vaughn Grissom
The Atlanta Braves’ decision to let Dansby Swanson walk away once his contract reached a certain price point made sense. Vaughn Grissom was waiting in the wings as their backup plan. One of the Braves’ top prospects, Grissom was pressed into service when Ozzie Albies went down and their other options at second base faltered. He responded well, posting a .291/.353/.440 batting line in his 156 plate appearances, hitting five homers and six doubles while stealing five bases. The Braves could have their next young star ready to go.
