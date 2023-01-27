ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot or Cold? See Photos of 2023 Winter’s Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities

 4 days ago

The winter of 2023 is seeing some of the best yet some of the worst dressed celebrities throughout the season. Whether they hit the red carpet or smiled for the cameras while walking down the street, multiple stars stirred up quite the buzz online after showing off their unique styles.

Vanessa Hudgens , of course, never disappoints in her fashion sense – and she doesn’t need to attend an A-list event to dress up! The Tick, Tick … Boom actress shared her first Instagram photo of the year on January 1 to wish her fans a “Happy New Year.” In the shot, Baby V puckered up for a mirror selfie alongside a friend while wearing a multi-patterned plunging V-neck slit dress .

New Cuts and Colors! See the Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023

Fans got used to seeing the style queen on the red carpet since she cohosted the 2022 Met Gala and other awards shows, but Vanessa didn’t appear at the February Golden Globe Awards . However, several other celebs were in attendance at the star-studded event, including Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture nominee Margot Robbie .

Although the Babylon actress’ bubblegum pink mermaid dress didn’t make the cut for best dressed attendees, Margot redeemed herself at the January 16 Australian premiere of her 2023 film, where she wore a stunning blue spaghetti strap ruched gown.

2023 Golden Globes Best and Worst Dressed Stars: Who Made the List?

Since the Golden Globes saw some unique fashions, quite a few stars showed up wearing some questionable ensembles, such as Heidi Klum . The model never disappoints with her Halloween costumes every year, but sadly, she attended the awards show wearing a tacky fuzzy mini dress.

In an exclusive post-Golden Globes interview with Life & Style , Melissa Rivers described Heidi’s outfit as “either genius or insane.”

Hot, Hot, Hot! The Sexiest Kardashian-Jenner Pics of 2023

Apart from the golden evening, several faces were spotted during Paris Fashion Week in mid-January, and a few truly took risks with their attire. Kylie Jenner caused an uproar among fans when she wore a dress with a realistic lion head attached to the black velvet material at the Schiaparelli fashion show.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wasn’t the only one to raise eyebrows in France, though. Doja Cat appeared with reportedly more than 30,000 Swarovski crystals and red body paint on her skin with a matching sequined pencil skirt and knee-high heels. Although the look was undeniably unique, it wasn’t her best fashion choice considering how stylish the “Kiss Me More” artist usually is.

Scroll through the gallery to see the best and worst dressed celebs this winter!

Life and Style Weekly

