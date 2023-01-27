Read full article on original website
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 30, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Theodore Nicholas Lyons, 23, of Waubun, for Domestic Assault. Cory Allen Hiebert, 44, of Twin Valley, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession Over a Controlled Substance. Irene Thompson, 41, of Crookston, for Theft of Services. Kathryn Marie Kramer, 49, of Fisher, for DUI. Mayra...
KROX TO BROADCAST MULTI-USE ATHLETIC COMPLEX MEETING LIVE ON JANUARY 30
KROX Radio (1260AM/105.7FM) will broadcast the Crookston School District Multi-use Athletic Complex meeting at 10:00 a.m. at the Irishman’s Shanty live on the radio. Superintendent Dave Kuehn will give a presentation for about 10 to 15 minutes and then will open up for questions. If you would like to...
FOURNET BUILDING LOOKS TO GAIN CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY AND HOLD OPEN HOUSE TOURS IN THE SUMMER
The Fournet Building in downtown Crookston is almost ready to be open for the public and tours after nearly five years of construction. Building owner and general contractor Jeff Evers reported that the second and third-floor office areas are mostly complete and is looking to gain a Certificate of Occupancy for the second floor to move employees into the building.
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS UPDATE FUTURE MIDDLE SCHOOL PARENTS ABOUT DESIGN OF CHS MIDDLE SCHOOL ADDITION
The Crookston Public Schools held a special meeting at the Crookston High School Auditorium on Tuesday evening for all the parents of 5th, 6th, and 7th graders for a presentation of an update about the process of the design of the future middle school addition to the Crookston High School.
ECFE FAMILIES CREATE 32 TREASURE BOXES WITH THE HELP OF CHS WOODS CLASS
Crookston Public Schools Early Childhood Family Education(ECFE) held their annual Build a Wood Project on Monday night in the Washington school gym! Children and their parents or grandparents put together 32 treasure boxes! Families brought hammers and screwdrivers to assemble the boxes that were cut and sanded by Crookston High school students in Mr. Oliver’s Woods class! The children were excited to take their treasure boxes home to decorate and fill with their treasures! ECFE’s next big event is “ECFE is Going to the Movies” on February 27th!
CROOKSTON PIRATE DANCE TEAM ADVANCES TO SECTION FINALS ON SATURDAY
The Crookston Pirate Dance Team will compete at the Dance Section Finals this Saturday, February 4. The school is asking everyone to show their support for these athletes by decorating your business storefronts with Pirate Pride!
DRAFTS SPORTS BAR AND GRILL WINS BEST DISH AT BEER AND BACON EVENT IN GRAND FORKS
Drafts Sports Bar and Grill of Crookston won the Best Dish award at the 2023 Happy Harrys Pork and Brew held at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Saturday. Drafts won the best dish award by serving Ultimate bacon and beer mac and cheese with candied bacon on top.
WASHINGTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL INVITES THE COMMUNITY TO “FEED THE BEAR”
The Washington Elementary School invites the community to join its students, who will be showing kindness during February by collecting money for The United Way of Crookston. Across the nation, United Way advances the common good in communities. The focus is on financial stability & basic needs, health & well-being, and education – the building blocks for a good quality of life.
JEN ERDMANN HIRED AS NEW MANAGER FOR GOLDEN LINK SENIOR CENTER
The Golden Link Senior Center has hired Jen Erdmann as its new manager after former manager Corrina Doyea stepped down in December and has now been managing the Center for one month. Erdmann found the job after looking at the KROX Job Shop and saw that the job was a...
CHS SPEECH TEAM BEGINS TOURNAMENT SEASON WITH MEDALS AT FERGUS FALLS
The CHS Speech team kicked off their tournament season by competing at Fergus Falls this past Saturday. Crookston was one of seventeen schools competing at the tournament, and three students walked away with medals. Samantha Rezac took first place in Storytelling, Zac Plante advanced to honors finals and took second...
CROOKSTON GIRLS BASKETBALL TRAVELS TO ROSEAU – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team is coming off a big overtime section 8AA game win as they beat the East Grand Forks Green Wave 47-44 in overtime last week, and now they are hitting the road for another big section matchup as they take on the Roseau Rams.
DODA SCORES LATE AS PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY TIES PARK RAPIDS 2-2
Jack Doda scored late and the Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie against the Park Rapids Panthers on Monday night. FIRST PERIOD – — It was a slower start to the game with both teams not doing much offensively as they tried to feel each other out a little bit. Jaren Bailey made a couple of nice saves near the middle of the period, and Park Rapids hit a post as well, but the game remained tied at 0-0. Eventually, the Panthers wore Crookston down and their third line was able to produce the first goal of the game on a nice move in front of the net by Cooper Brovold, beating Bailey with his backhand to give Park Rapids the 1-0 lead with 7:59 left in the period. Neither team got many good looks for the rest of the period. There were also zero Power Plays in the first seventeen minutes as well, and Park Rapids would take a 1-0 lead into the second period. The Panthers outshot Crookston 9-4 in the opening frame.
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY TRAVEL TO PARK RAPIDS FOR ANOTHER SECTION 8A GAME – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team is looking to break a six game losing streak tonight, and it couldn’t come at a better time, as they will meet Section 8A opponent Park Rapids this evening. Crookston is 2-15 this season but the two teams met earlier in the season and the Pirates were able to edge the Panthers at the Crookston Sports Center for a 3-2 victory. The Panthers are on a tear right now winning their last seven games, bringing their record to 11-5 on the season. We will have the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 6:30 p.m. and the drop of the puck at 7:00 p.m. from Park Rapids. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON BOY’S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO GET BACK ON TRACK AT THIEF RIVER FALLS
