Jack Doda scored late and the Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie against the Park Rapids Panthers on Monday night. FIRST PERIOD – — It was a slower start to the game with both teams not doing much offensively as they tried to feel each other out a little bit. Jaren Bailey made a couple of nice saves near the middle of the period, and Park Rapids hit a post as well, but the game remained tied at 0-0. Eventually, the Panthers wore Crookston down and their third line was able to produce the first goal of the game on a nice move in front of the net by Cooper Brovold, beating Bailey with his backhand to give Park Rapids the 1-0 lead with 7:59 left in the period. Neither team got many good looks for the rest of the period. There were also zero Power Plays in the first seventeen minutes as well, and Park Rapids would take a 1-0 lead into the second period. The Panthers outshot Crookston 9-4 in the opening frame.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO