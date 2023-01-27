Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Leading cannabis dispensary opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Ospreys on Kings BaySpeakDolphin.comCrystal River, FL
Dade City Kumquat Festival Set To Take Place Again On January 28thGrant Piper NewsDade City, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
hernandosun.com
Brooksville Council approves changes in impact fees
The Brooksville City Council unanimously approved a schedule of impact fees to be charged to those developing projects in the city. The vote took place during the second reading of the ordinance at the regular meeting of the panel on Jan. 9. The ordinance raises impact fees on single-family homes while slightly lowering impact fees on commercial, retail, and industrial uses.
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville’s community development director lays out plans
BROOKSVILLE — David Hainley sometimes had to bring his voice up while speaking recently at The Bistro because of the roar of trucks outside. He got a good round of laughs and applause when he said he would like to ban big trucks from coming through the city. On...
stpetecatalyst.com
Proposed plan adds express toll lanes to I-275
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $7 billion investment plan to expedite transit projects across the state, including funding one in Pinellas County. If passed by the legislature, the full proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s infrastructure, according to the governor’s Monday announcement.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vacant church land could soon become affordable housing
Officials with St. Petersburg’s Palm Lake Christian Church hope to set a new trend by transforming long-vacant institutionally-zoned land into much-needed housing. The church’s governing board recently filed a site plan with the city that calls for a three-story residential building with 72 beds for people with disabilities. They also hope to build 14 cottages surrounding a community garden.
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
995qyk.com
Why Did The Pasco County Golf Cart Cross The Road
Why did the Pasco County golf cart cross the road? Because it wanted to get a ticket! The residents of Gulf Harbors in New Port Richey, Florida are facing a new obstacle in their quest to cross U.S. 19 and enjoy the revitalized downtown. Recently, the city installed signs prohibiting golf cart crossings at several key intersections along the busy roadway, denying access to golf carts and residents on the west side of U.S. 19.
Bay News 9
Giving much needed help to Pinellas County residents
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Today’s everyday hero is making sure that residents in Pinellas County get the help and care they need. And it’s something that happens more than a million times a year at the St. Petersburg Free Clinic. What You Need To Know. In fact,...
Bay News 9
Drivers seek help navigating busy Citrus County intersection
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - As more and more folks move to Florida, it’s making the roads more crowded. That’s even being felt in places like Citrus County. Al Barcena and his wife Elizabeth retired there in 2001. They’ve seen quite the change since. “Citrus County is growing...
suncoastnews.com
New firetruck about to join Brooksville’s team
BROOKSVILLE — There’s nothing like a new set of wheels to show off to everyone. At the Brooksville City Council meeting on Jan. 9, Fire Department District Chief Tom Lachausee and Chief Brad Sufficool looked proud as they showed off their new $260,000 firetruck in front of the entrance to City Hall.
Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey gets new life from small local businesses
Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey gets new life from small local businesses, including "Markets in the Mall," which bring 60 vendors and 5,000 people.
hernandosun.com
A concerned parent stands his ground
This story I bring to your attention occurred in Pasco County, and I feel it carries relevance. This issue has received national media attention. It is regarding a firefighter father named Shawn Hayston and his ordeal with the Pasco County School Board (PCSB) and the principal of Pine View Middle School. Mr. Hayston and a group of other concerned parents visited the school on August 22, 2022, and got a very cold reception from the school’s principal, Ms. Jennifer Warren. As in standard protocol, the parents provided identifications and their children’s names upon entering the school. However, from what I understand, Mr. Hayston and other parents in the group had many questions that went unanswered (or answered unsatisfactorily). One of the items of controversy was the many “Safe Space” stickers arranged in the rainbow fashion of the LGBTQ colors. Many parents perceive the safe space to be where school staff coach kids on controversial situations and ideas and hide these discussions from parents. PCSB has since ordered the removal of the stickers.
Winter Haven among 13 Florida cities designated as Trail Town
Winter Haven's trail system includes many shops, restaurants, theaters and other amenities. MLK Park is part of the City of Winter Haven’s trail network, which spans more than 14 miles.
Hernando County passes smoking, vaping ban at parks and beaches
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Smoking and vaping will be banned in Hernando County parks and beaches starting May 15, according to a news release. The Hernando County Board of County Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance back on Dec. 12, 2022, county leaders said in a statement. The county said "no...
leesburg-news.com
Development would bring more than 300 new homes to Leesburg
A new development that would include more than 300 new homes is one step closer to reality in Leesburg. Leesburg city commissioners voted 4-0 last week to refer the Blue Cedar development to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for comments and review. The 110-acre parcel is presently zoned as agriculture property and will be rezoned as a Planned Unit Development.
ocala-news.com
Residents voice their concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores. “I agree that certain areas need more places to buy groceries. Take Highway 40 and State Road 27 (Blitchton Road) as examples. On Highway 40, there are no grocery stores going west from the Publix located on E 36th Aveneue, and people can drive west to Dunnellon and not find a grocery store. On State Road 27, there is only Publix west of I-75 and nothing else until reaching Williston. If people go into Belleview, there is a Winn-Dixie and a Publix, but there is no retail – residents of the city need to go into Ocala or into the Villages. Marion County is growing, but businesses are not following the people and the need. We have five car washes within five miles of our area and so many gas stations that I can’t put a number on it. More grocery stores and better retail equals more jobs and a better economy for the county. We may have growth but that does not add up to progress,” says Belleview resident Theresa Grimes.
Only 1 name on Tampa mayor ballot in March
There will only be one name printed on the ballot for the next Tampa mayor election in March — Jane Castor.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Animal Control Work Together To Rescue Dog Stranded In Pond
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday morning, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to assist Hillsborough County Animal Control. Animal Control was on scene at around 8:00 AM Monday at Lucy Dell Park, located at 6407 North 45th Street in Tampa. According to officials, they
villages-news.com
Fourth Villager cuts deal to avoid conviction in voter fraud case from 2020 election
A Villager is buying out of community service in a plea deal in a voter fraud cased dating back to the 2020 presidential election. John Rider, 62, a resident of the Village of Virginia Trace, cast his ballot in person during early voting Oct. 28, 2020 in Sumter County. He also cast an absentee ballot in New York, according to an arrest document. At the time, he was registered as a voter with No Party Affiliation in Sumter County.
fox13news.com
Dover family-owned farm gears up for strawberry season
DOVER, Fla. - Winter in Florida means strawberry season and the official state dessert is fresh from the farm to table. One of those farms in Dover is Three Son Farm owned by the Williams family. "I was raised on the farm, my mom she brought us up on the...
Citrus County Chronicle
County demolishes two Hernando homes deemed unsafe and crime dens
Two dilapidated Hernando residences were demolished on East Buffalo Lane after the county’s code enforcement department deemed them unsafe and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office identified them as hotspots for needing law enforcement help. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Community Crimes detectives and Code Enforcement officers originally responded to...
