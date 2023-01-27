Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fallriverreporter.com
Secretary of State William Galvin turns down 20 percent pay bump; here is what other officials will make
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 31, 2023…..Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20 percent pay raise this year. The 20 percent increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials’ salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters.
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
Civil Service Commission: Ex-Methuen Police Chief should face charges in improper contract case
METHUEN, Mass — The Massachusetts Civil Services Commission is recommending legal actions against the ex-Methuen police chief that allegedly hired his political allies and business associates and improperly earned one of the state’s richest contracts for a police chief. The Civil Services Commission says it found several instances...
Mass Attorney General Reaches Settlement With Hometown Auto Framingham Over Pricing Discrimination
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced that her office has reached a $350,000 settlement with Hometown Auto Framingham, Inc. to resolve allegations that the company engaged in the unfair, deceptive and discriminatory pricing of “add-on” products sold to Black and Hispanic consumers. The assurance...
'There Will Be Death': Middleton Ex-Naval Officer Admits Of Threatening Wife, Her Mom, Feds Say
A former US Navy officer pleaded guilty to sending his ex-wife and her mom in Iowa threats, authorities announced. Luis De Leon, 30, of Middleton, confessed to three counts of making threats in interstate commerce, but the court had not decided on a sentence, the US Attorney for Massachusetts …
wgbh.org
Healey supports giving Boston a seat on the MBTA board
Governor Maura Healey backs a dedicated seat for Boston on the MBTA’s board of directors, a change Mayor Michelle Wu has wanted for years. The seven members of the board that oversees the T are mostly appointed by the governor, with one seat for the state transportation secretary and another filled by the MBTA Advisory Board and reserved for someone with municipal government experience. There's no guarantee that Boston, which accounts for the bulk of the T's core service area, has a direct voice in running the T in its current governance structure.
wgbh.org
Top stories GBH News is following this week
Every week, GBH News assignment editor Matt Baskin joins GBH’s All Things Considered to look at the biggest stories of the upcoming week. This week, tune in for updates on the teachers’ strike in Woburn, potential new leadership of the state’s Republican Party and what construction workers have to say about on-the-job safety. What follows is a lightly edited transcript of the conversation between Baskin and host Arun Rath.
Massachusetts auto dealership settles pricing discrimination allegations
A Massachusetts auto dealership has agreed to pay $350,000 to resolve allegations that it charged Black and Hispanic customers more than white customers for certain add-on products.
Police: Man arrested on cocaine charges allegedly responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford
Authorities say they arrested a man on Friday responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford and surrounding communities.
wgbh.org
What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?
The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man deemed as violent habitual offender recently granted parole with conditions
A Massachusetts man who has been deemed a habitual offender has recently been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on January 29, 2003, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Marcus Perry was convicted of armed burglary, armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. Following these guilty verdicts and after a jury-waived trial, Perry was convicted of being a habitual offender and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for armed burglary as a habitual offender. Additionally, he was sentenced to 20 years for armed assault with intent to murder as a habitual offender and 10 years for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon as a habitual offender.
“Let me have 17,000 in large bills no dye pack,” Massachusetts bank robbery suspect charged
A suspect is being charged in connection with the September 2022 robbery of a bank in Brookline.
8 overdoses reported in less than a week in Milford, police say
Authorities say the cause may be a deadly combination of cocaine laced with benzos and fentanyl.
WCVB
Standoff at Hampton Inn in Norwood ends peacefully after 9 hours
NORWOOD, Mass. — A man who was involved in an hours-long standoff with police at a hotel along Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts, has surrendered to authorities. The Norwood Police Department first tweeted about the situation involving a person who barricaded themselves somewhere inside the Hampton Inn shortly before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
wgbh.org
Woburn teachers strike, saying city officials won’t compromise
Public schools across Woburn are poised to close for a second day on Tuesday after negotiations between city officials and the teachers union deteriorated. Barbara Locke, president of the teachers association in the small city north of Boston, said pay raises for teaching assistants was a major point of contention.
universalhub.com
Four charged with slicing, tasing, beating man on the Red Line in robbery attempt; one also charged for crowbar beatings, robberies on the Green Line
Two men and two women face charges that they broke a Red Line rider's nose, sliced his jacket and tased him during a robbery attempt on a Red Line train in the tunnel between Broadway and South Station shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
Framingham Police Arrest Driver Who Parked on Union Avenue Rotary
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Berlin man on a charge of drunk driving, after he parked on the Union Avenue rotary early Saturday morning. Police arrested at 2:20 a.m. on January 28, Hector Orellana Lopez, 35, of 167 River Road of Berlin. He was charged with operating a...
Prosecutor: 2-year-old who died allegedly exposed to drugs
PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts prosecutor says a mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, who allegedly was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in a car in Peabody. The 28-year-old woman was ordered held without bail following her arraignment Friday. She pleaded not guilty to the charge, as well as to a charge of permitting substantial injuries to a child. The prosecutor said the child was brought to a hospital on Jan. 18 after she appeared unresponsive. Efforts to revive her were unsuccessful. A message seeking comment was left for the woman's lawyer.
wgbh.org
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
WCVB
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Brockton, sources tell WCVB
BROCKTON, Mass. — One man has died and another man was injured Tuesday in a shooting at a store in Brockton, NewsCenter 5 has learned. The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello St., police said. Police said a man walked in...
