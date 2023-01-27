ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methuen, MA

wgbh.org

Healey supports giving Boston a seat on the MBTA board

Governor Maura Healey backs a dedicated seat for Boston on the MBTA’s board of directors, a change Mayor Michelle Wu has wanted for years. The seven members of the board that oversees the T are mostly appointed by the governor, with one seat for the state transportation secretary and another filled by the MBTA Advisory Board and reserved for someone with municipal government experience. There's no guarantee that Boston, which accounts for the bulk of the T's core service area, has a direct voice in running the T in its current governance structure.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Top stories GBH News is following this week

Every week, GBH News assignment editor Matt Baskin joins GBH’s All Things Considered to look at the biggest stories of the upcoming week. This week, tune in for updates on the teachers’ strike in Woburn, potential new leadership of the state’s Republican Party and what construction workers have to say about on-the-job safety. What follows is a lightly edited transcript of the conversation between Baskin and host Arun Rath.
WOBURN, MA
wgbh.org

What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?

The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
DUXBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man deemed as violent habitual offender recently granted parole with conditions

A Massachusetts man who has been deemed a habitual offender has recently been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on January 29, 2003, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Marcus Perry was convicted of armed burglary, armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. Following these guilty verdicts and after a jury-waived trial, Perry was convicted of being a habitual offender and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for armed burglary as a habitual offender. Additionally, he was sentenced to 20 years for armed assault with intent to murder as a habitual offender and 10 years for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon as a habitual offender.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Standoff at Hampton Inn in Norwood ends peacefully after 9 hours

NORWOOD, Mass. — A man who was involved in an hours-long standoff with police at a hotel along Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts, has surrendered to authorities. The Norwood Police Department first tweeted about the situation involving a person who barricaded themselves somewhere inside the Hampton Inn shortly before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
NORWOOD, MA
wgbh.org

Woburn teachers strike, saying city officials won’t compromise

Public schools across Woburn are poised to close for a second day on Tuesday after negotiations between city officials and the teachers union deteriorated. Barbara Locke, president of the teachers association in the small city north of Boston, said pay raises for teaching assistants was a major point of contention.
WOBURN, MA
WPRI 12 News

Prosecutor: 2-year-old who died allegedly exposed to drugs

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts prosecutor says a mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, who allegedly was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in a car in Peabody. The 28-year-old woman was ordered held without bail following her arraignment Friday. She pleaded not guilty to the charge, as well as to a charge of permitting substantial injuries to a child. The prosecutor said the child was brought to a hospital on Jan. 18 after she appeared unresponsive. Efforts to revive her were unsuccessful. A message seeking comment was left for the woman's lawyer.
PEABODY, MA

