Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
1 gun is stolen every 48 hours from parked cars in Tacoma, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Car prowls are taking a dangerous turn in Tacoma. Guns are being stolen out of parked vehicles at an alarming rate, according to police, and some of these firearms are ending up in the hands of teenagers. Police crunched the numbers and found that so far...
KOMO News
Kent police currently investigating motel double shooting
KENT, Wash. — Kent fire and police are currently responding to a report of a double shooting that took place at the Kent Valley Motel. There is no further information available regarding the victims' age, gender or condition of either victim. Police have the property around Kent Valley Motel blocked with crime scene tape.
KOMO News
Man who hid kilos of drugs in Arlington, laundered $1M through casinos sentenced
SEATTLE — The leader of a prolific drug trafficking ring was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison. In June 2022, Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and commit money laundering. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Valdez-Sanudo buried...
KOMO News
53-year-old man stabbed in University District, police still searching for suspects
SEATTLE, Wash. — Police are currently investigating a stabbing that took place in the University District neighborhood on Tuesday evening. Seattle police initially answered a call of rocks being thrown at a man, but upon arriving at the scene, learned that a man was stabbed. Officers arrived at the...
KOMO News
'Terrible tragedy': SPD Chief Diaz reacts to collision that killed Seattle grad student
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz provided a statement Monday evening regarding the collision where a Seattle police officer hit and killed 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula while she was in a crosswalk. Seattle police have identified the officer as 35-year-old Kevin Dave. He has been with the police...
KOMO News
Recent violence at Georgetown encampment sparks safety concerns from nearby workers
SEATTLE — People who live and work near a growing homeless encampment in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood say they want action immediately to address safety concerns in the area. The encampment, located at the intersection of 5th Avenue and South Michigan Street, was the scene of a deadly shooting on...
KOMO News
Road rage leads to stabbing, baseball bat attack outside Seattle grocery store
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after two drivers got into a road rage altercation in a grocery store parking lot in northwest Seattle Monday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 9900 block of Holman Road Northwest in the parking lot of the QFC grocery store.
KOMO News
Seattle council member calls for immediate action following fatal encampment shooting
SEATTLE — A fatal shooting at a problematic homeless encampment near the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle has prompted residents and now Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen to demand change. "Action needs to be taken now," said Pedersen, who represents District 4, Seattle's Northeast neighborhoods. KOMO News met up...
KOMO News
Fires in abandoned homes pose unique risk to firefighters. Here's how
KENT, Wash. — In a single day, Puget Sound Fire said squatters caused fires at two abandoned homes in Kent. The structures were next door to one other. The first fire occurred early Sunday morning at an abandoned home in the 26000 block of 116th Avenue Southeast. Less than 24 hours later, a similar fire gutted an abandoned home next door.
KOMO News
Firefighters find person dead in a tent at Alaska Way encampment fire
SEATTLE — Firefighters found a person dead inside a tent while responding to an encampment fire in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood Monday morning. The fire broke out around 11:15 a.m. on Alaska Way South just south of King Street. A witness to the fire said people in the camp...
KOMO News
Plan for RV safe lot in Seattle stalls while officials search for willing host
SEATTLE, Wash. — A plan to create a designated lot for people living in RVs in Seattle has stalled while officials search for a property owner who is willing to host the program. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) awarded a $1.9 million contract to the Low Income...
KOMO News
Construction on I-90 in Snoqualmie and I-5 in Dupont expected to delay traffic this week
WASHINGTON — Drivers who travel near Snoqualmie should expect congestion near the I-90/State Route (SR) 18 interchange this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says they are making major improvements to this interchange, beginning this spring. Crews will be getting some of the preliminary sign placement and prep work done starting Monday, January 30.
KOMO News
Record number of guns found in carry-on bags at Sea-Tac airport in January
SEATTLE — An alarming trend at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit another new record this week. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered two more guns in carry-on bags at the airport's security checkpoints on Sunday, the agency reported Monday. The TSA said the two guns discovered Sunday raised the total...
KOMO News
Seattle awarded $25.6 million to help fund city safety improvements
SEATTLE — Seattle was selected to receive $25.6 million from the federal government to improve safety for walkers and bicyclists in the city’s industrial areas. The improvements will focus on car and freight-heavy areas in addition to "underserved" communities in the city. The funding was a reflection of...
KOMO News
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
KOMO News
Dozens protest opening of opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of people in Lynnwood protested Sunday against a new opioid treatment center opening in their city, claiming they never had a say before the state signed off on the license. But, the health care operator insists it will be transparent about security and how it operates.
KOMO News
Vigil held for family killed in Thurston County house fire
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Hundreds of people in the Tumwater community showed up to a vigil to pay their respects for the five family members killed in a house fire last week. Many who knew them shared their fondest memories and the impact they had on the community. A...
KOMO News
Controversial opioid treatment center opens in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — After weeks of controversy, an opioid treatment clinic in Lynnwood opened its doors Monday with security, as promised by the operator. Still, some critics remain unconvinced their safety concerns are being addressed. Acadia Healthcare estimates there is about 500 patients total in addiction recovery at the...
KOMO News
Some parents continue to push back against potential Bellevue school closures
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Parents from seven schools in the Bellevue School District (BSD) are sounding off about the possibility that their child’s neighborhood school may close. There’s so much controversy around the district’s announcement that three elementary schools need to close, that the school board doubled the amount of time it allowed for public comment at its last meeting on Jan. 26.
KOMO News
King County executive's $1.25 billion plan for behavioral health nears key vote
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Executive Dow Constantine is making a final pitch for a $1.25 billion property tax levy which he said would ease the mental and drug counseling deficits in the region. The King County Council is expected to pass the measure on Tuesday and send...
Comments / 0