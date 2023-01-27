ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

KOMO News

Kent police currently investigating motel double shooting

KENT, Wash. — Kent fire and police are currently responding to a report of a double shooting that took place at the Kent Valley Motel. There is no further information available regarding the victims' age, gender or condition of either victim. Police have the property around Kent Valley Motel blocked with crime scene tape.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Fires in abandoned homes pose unique risk to firefighters. Here's how

KENT, Wash. — In a single day, Puget Sound Fire said squatters caused fires at two abandoned homes in Kent. The structures were next door to one other. The first fire occurred early Sunday morning at an abandoned home in the 26000 block of 116th Avenue Southeast. Less than 24 hours later, a similar fire gutted an abandoned home next door.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Construction on I-90 in Snoqualmie and I-5 in Dupont expected to delay traffic this week

WASHINGTON — Drivers who travel near Snoqualmie should expect congestion near the I-90/State Route (SR) 18 interchange this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says they are making major improvements to this interchange, beginning this spring. Crews will be getting some of the preliminary sign placement and prep work done starting Monday, January 30.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KOMO News

Record number of guns found in carry-on bags at Sea-Tac airport in January

SEATTLE — An alarming trend at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit another new record this week. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered two more guns in carry-on bags at the airport's security checkpoints on Sunday, the agency reported Monday. The TSA said the two guns discovered Sunday raised the total...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle awarded $25.6 million to help fund city safety improvements

SEATTLE — Seattle was selected to receive $25.6 million from the federal government to improve safety for walkers and bicyclists in the city’s industrial areas. The improvements will focus on car and freight-heavy areas in addition to "underserved" communities in the city. The funding was a reflection of...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Dozens protest opening of opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of people in Lynnwood protested Sunday against a new opioid treatment center opening in their city, claiming they never had a say before the state signed off on the license. But, the health care operator insists it will be transparent about security and how it operates.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Vigil held for family killed in Thurston County house fire

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Hundreds of people in the Tumwater community showed up to a vigil to pay their respects for the five family members killed in a house fire last week. Many who knew them shared their fondest memories and the impact they had on the community. A...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Controversial opioid treatment center opens in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — After weeks of controversy, an opioid treatment clinic in Lynnwood opened its doors Monday with security, as promised by the operator. Still, some critics remain unconvinced their safety concerns are being addressed. Acadia Healthcare estimates there is about 500 patients total in addiction recovery at the...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Some parents continue to push back against potential Bellevue school closures

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Parents from seven schools in the Bellevue School District (BSD) are sounding off about the possibility that their child’s neighborhood school may close. There’s so much controversy around the district’s announcement that three elementary schools need to close, that the school board doubled the amount of time it allowed for public comment at its last meeting on Jan. 26.
BELLEVUE, WA

