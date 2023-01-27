Conway police make arrests in shooting that left 3 injured

CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police arrested two men who they believe are connected to a shooting that left three people injured.

According to the Conway Police Department, officers were called to a shooting in the 1900 block of Keathley Drive Sunday morning.

Officials with the CDP arrested 20-year-old Lance Shamar Gilbert and 22-year-old Gabriel Allen Lusk in connection to the shooting.

Police said that Gilbert was arrested Sunday after leading officers into a chase into another jurisdiction. Officers said that he was taken into custody with the help of Arkansas State Police and Conway County Sheriff’s Office. Lusk was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Gilbert is facing felony charges of fleeing, aggravated residential burglary and attempted capital murder. Lusk is facing felony charges of aggravated residential burglary and attempted capital murder.

