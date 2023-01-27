Read full article on original website
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
That's How the Game GoesBlack_Chocolate1Raleigh, NC
Durham, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Cary Gears Up for Wild Nights with the Arrival of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social at Fenton
Cary, NC is getting two new additions to its growing nightlife scene. On Thursday, February 9th, the upscale mixed-use development Fenton will welcome the opening of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social.
Greensboro ranked as nation’s best place to start an Airbnb. Here’s why.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You may have rented a home or part of one for a vacation stay through an agency such as Airbnb or VRBO. It’s becoming increasingly popular, especially for families, with millions of rentals worldwide every day. What you may not know is that the hottest of the largest markets in the […]
allnurses.com
Duke University Hospital New Grad
Hi, everyone! I'm a new grad nurse, and I'm considering applying to Duke University Hospital's new grad residency program. Does anyone have any input on this program? How is the orientation? Are new grads well-trained? Would love any opinions, as I would be moving from California...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Raleigh
Raleigh, North Carolina, is a bustling city located in the heart of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Radio Ink
Pridgen Named GM of Raleigh Stations
Curtis Media Group has hired Cheri Pridgen to serve as its general manager of WKIX (102.9 FM) and WPLW (96.9 FM) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Prior to the move, Pridgen worked as the general sales manager for Audacy’s cluster of stations in the Norfolk and Virginia Beach areas. “We...
North Carolina police chief speaks to group about Tyre Nichols death
The chief spoke to new and existing members of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People (DCABP).
Has there ever been a winter in Greensboro with no snow?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – “Snow! It won’t be long before we’ll all be there with snow! Snow! …. I want to wash my hands, my face and hair with snow!” Channel your inner Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney and sing, because you also may be dreaming of a winter wonderland, emphasis on dreaming. OK, we […]
Raleigh man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket
A Raleigh man tried his luck at a scratch-off ticket and won a big prize.
