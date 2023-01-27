Last game, it was the much-heralded “Big Three,” the junior class of Deja Kelly, Alyssa Ustby, and Kennedy Todd-Williams who carried the UNC Tar Heels to a win, scoring 61 of the team’s 72 points in their win against Pittsburgh. This time, when things weren’t falling for them, the Heels were going to need some new blood to step up in the scoring column. Fortunately for them, that’s exactly what Paulina Paris did. The first-year point guard who’s been impressive all season off the bench caught fire from deep, hitting 6/12 from three-point range en route to a career-high 22 points, pacing her team on its way to a 69-58 win over the Clemson Tigers in Littlejohn Coliseum. The Heels opened the game with a 14-4 run and led from wire to wire, though they were threatened a couple of times before coming away with their seventh straight win in conference play.

