ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Large retail store opens another new location in Kentucky

A major retail store chain recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Their official grand opening event is set for this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular craft store chain Michaels will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Owensboro, according to local sources.
OWENSBORO, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $613M Powerball jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Monday night's estimated $613 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The numbers are: 1-4-12-36-49, with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play of 2. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $329 million. Officials urge anyone lucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WHAS11

Changing the game of charitable gaming in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you like to play slot machines here in Kentucky, there are a few ways around strict gambling laws. Some companies use historic horse racing numbers to run their machines, while others claim their machines are more skill than luck, in a legal loophole lawmakers have yet to catch up with.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Award-winning chef opening new restaurant in Oldham County on Feb. 15

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch is opening in La Grange on Feb. 15. Wally's will soon become the newest restaurant to open in Oldham County, and it started from a life-long dream by chef Laurent Geroli. The Montreal native was the executive chef at the Brown Hotel, along with other international experiences.
LA GRANGE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville is one step closer to proposed Amtrak line connection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amtrak is one step closer to connecting Louisville to other major cities by train. The initial plan was released in 2021, a new line would connect the River City to Indianapolis with a stop in Jeffersonville. From there, the routes go to Chicago or Washington D.C. which connect to other major cities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather tonight: Another round of wintry weather on tap Tuesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After an icy and dicey start to this Tuesday, areas of patchy drizzle continue this afternoon and could lead to additional slick spots and a glaze of ice for some, especially south and east. Temperatures remain cold for all of central and eastern Kentucky this afternoon with thermometers only in the 30s.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvxu.org

Ky. Gov. Beshear pushes for free universal pre-K, higher teacher wages and medical marijuana

At Northern Kentucky's Chamber of Commerce January Forum in Covington Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear shared how his plans for the state in 2023 would benefit the region. During his speech, the governor — who has filed to run for a second term — started off by applauding the work of Democrats and Republicans in Ohio and Kentucky for their commitment to the Brent Spence Bridge project.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox17.com

WATCH: Kentucky man, Las Vegas officer save man from burning car

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Kentucky man and Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) officer are being hailed as heroes after saving a man from a car seconds before it became engulfed in flames. LVPD reports on Friday afternoon, an officer and the Kentucky man pulled the driver from a burning car near Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy