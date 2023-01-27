ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Fair Tax Act, Explained: What to Know About the Republican Plan for a National Sales Tax, Decentralized IRS

By Kate Dore, CFP®,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Who Can Claim the Home Office Deduction on This Year's Taxes

Most employees aren’t eligible for the home office deduction, but you may qualify as a contractor or with a side business. To claim the tax break, your workspace must be the main place for your business, used exclusively and regularly for work. If you worked from home in 2022,...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Key Things to Know Before Opening a Home Equity Line of Credit

Home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, may be more appealing than a cash-out mortgage refinance or other sources of borrowed money. Last year, HELOC use ticked up as refinancing lost its luster due to quickly rising mortgage rates. However, there are aspects of HELOCs that borrowers should consider before...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy