“90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” returns tonight at 8/7c on TLC. Stream the season premiere to meet the couples crossing continents for a chance at lasting love. TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” takes the popular show “90 Day Fiancé” and flips it, following American citizens as they pursue long-distance relationships. In the original, romantics from all over the world pack up their lives and move to the United States to begin the arduous K-1 visa process, which, after arriving, gives couples just 90 days to marry.

2 DAYS AGO