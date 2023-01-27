Two drivers hospitalized after running a red light

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( CVHP ) — Two drivers have been taken to the hospital after a major wreck on Chadbourne and 6th Street in front of the Concho Valley Transit District Bus Depot.

According to Officer Richard Espinoza, when officers arrived on the scene it was determined that the white Toyota Camry had been traveling northbound on Chadbourne through a green light and the grey Ford Escape had been traveling eastbound on 6th street disregarding a red light.

The grey Ford Escape struck the white Toyota Camry in the intersection which resulted in the grey Ford escapes careening over a median into a turn-around lane where it stopped after striking and knocking down a yield sign.

Both the elderly driver of the Ford Escape and the driver of the white Toyota have been taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No citations have been given at this time.

Eastbound and Northbound traffic has been shut down at the intersection of 6th and Chadbourne at this time.















