David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Twitter praised the player for what he said.
ABC News
Jonas Brothers inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame with their wives by their sides
The Jonas Brothers officially have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Monday, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas were honored during a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard where their careers as musicians were celebrated. Their star was dedicated in the category of Recording and the trio was introduced by Monte and Avery Lipman of Republic Records, Ryan Tedder and writer and producer Jon Bellion.
ABC News
'River Sing Me Home' by Eleanor Shearer is our 'GMA' Book Club pick for February
“River Sing Me Home,” the debut novel of author Eleanor Shearer, is our “GMA” Book Club pick for February. The book follows a mother in the early 1800s, Rachel, and her powerful journey across the Caribbean to find her stolen children in the aftermath of slavery. It offers a look at the ambiguities of British emancipation which left slaves tied to their masters for many years.
ABC News
Ciara creates stylish look out of cargo pants: 'Literally cut them up'
Ciara is a singer, dancer, businesswoman... and a fashion designer, maybe?. The "Level Up" singer posted a stylish video of herself on Sunday wearing a matching tan bandeau-style crop top and bottom. She completed the look with a bucket hat, gold chain and thigh-high boots with lots of buckles. "Y'all...
ABC News
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss featured in Gap campaign before his death: 'They captured his true essence'
Gap's latest campaign with menswear brand The Brooklyn Circus features a special tribute to the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The hip-hop freestyle dancer and choreographer, who died by suicide in December, was photographed for the campaign prior to his death. In the photos, Boss is seen doing a high-step move...
ABC News
Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian snap photos together while celebrating Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary
Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian all in one photo... can we say, "ultimate celebrity selfie?" The trio was spotted celebrating the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics at a private residence this weekend. Kardashian and Lopez posted photos where everyone is seen shining and smiling together for...
