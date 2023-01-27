ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

Jonas Brothers inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame with their wives by their sides

The Jonas Brothers officially have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Monday, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas were honored during a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard where their careers as musicians were celebrated. Their star was dedicated in the category of Recording and the trio was introduced by Monte and Avery Lipman of Republic Records, Ryan Tedder and writer and producer Jon Bellion.
ABC News

'River Sing Me Home' by Eleanor Shearer is our 'GMA' Book Club pick for February

“River Sing Me Home,” the debut novel of author Eleanor Shearer, is our “GMA” Book Club pick for February. The book follows a mother in the early 1800s, Rachel, and her powerful journey across the Caribbean to find her stolen children in the aftermath of slavery. It offers a look at the ambiguities of British emancipation which left slaves tied to their masters for many years.
ABC News

Ciara creates stylish look out of cargo pants: 'Literally cut them up'

Ciara is a singer, dancer, businesswoman... and a fashion designer, maybe?. The "Level Up" singer posted a stylish video of herself on Sunday wearing a matching tan bandeau-style crop top and bottom. She completed the look with a bucket hat, gold chain and thigh-high boots with lots of buckles. "Y'all...

