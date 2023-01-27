Read full article on original website
'I Think It's A Terrific Buy, Even At These Levels': Cramer On This Stock Up 8% Over Last Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Regions Financial Corporation RF is an excellent stock. "I think it’s a terrific buy, even at these levels," he added. When asked about Vale S.A. VALE, he said, "I am going to bless it for a trade. Why? Because...
Fed Must Do 2 Things To Maintain S&P 500 Rally Or 'No Way That Stocks Are Going to Make It': Jeremy Siegel
Going by the S&P 500’s rally thus far in January, it appears that Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel’s prediction that the first half of the year might be a lot better than many people thought could prove accurate. Siegel explained the premise behind his prediction in his appearance on...
Stocks With 'AI' In the Name Are Soaring: Could It Be The Next Crypto, Cannabis Stock Naming Craze?
For the past few years, many companies have pivoted their visions to include a new, trending topic. At one point it was crypto, blockchain or NFTs and before that it was cannabis. Now, it might be artificial intelligence. What Happened: When Eastman Kodak Co KODK announced its own cryptocurrency in...
Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Financial Sector From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Cathie Wood Trims Robinhood Stake As Stock Gains 28% In January — Also Offloads Shares In This Biotech Company
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold 85,337 shares of financial services company Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD at an estimated valuation of over $888,000 based on Tuesday’s closing price. The sale was done through the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF. Robinhood is the seventh largest holding of the fund with...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin? Over 60% Choose...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Tesla Analyst Reminds Musk Of Warren Buffett's Advice To Steve Jobs: 'If You Could Buy Dollar Bills For 80 Cents, It's A Very Good Thing To Do'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares have rebounded notably from its early January intraday low of $104.64. Tesla investor and fund manager Gary Black renewed his calls for the company to buy back its shares despite the resurgence seen in the stock. What Happened: To make Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk...
Why Sidus Space Shares Are Trading 55% Lower
Sidus Space Inc SIDU shares are trading lower by 55.62% to $0.40 Tuesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $4.5 million public offering. Sidus Space says the company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for sales and marketing, operational costs, product development, manufacturing expansion and the remaining proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Trading Strategies for Advanced Micro Devices Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD was popping up about 3.2% Tuesday ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings print set to take place after the market close on Tuesday. When AMD printed its third-quarter results on Nov. 1, the stock gapped up 5.6% to start the following trading day, but closed the session down 4.64%.
Why AppTech Payments Are Trading Lower By Over 25%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM shares jumped 770% to $22.99. The company announced a debt-for-equity exchange with Motorsport Network. Also, Investor Mike Zoi reported purchase of 338,983 shares of Motorsport Games at an average price of $2.95 per share in Form 4 Filing. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. ATCX gained 120.7% to...
International Paper Stock Gains On Solid Q4 Bottom-Line Beat
International Paper Co IP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1% year-on-year to $5.13 billion, missing the consensus of $5.19 billion. Net sales from Industrial Packaging declined 2% Y/Y, Global Cellulose Fibres rose 17.4%, and Corporate and Inter-segment rose 7%. Adjusted EPS of $0.87 beat the analyst consensus of $0.69.
Coinbase Pops Higher With Bitcoin, Ethereum: Can The Stock Regain This Key Indicator?
Coinbase Global, Inc COIN opened slightly higher on Tuesday in tandem with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which were rising. The general market was also rebounding, with the S&P 500 popping up about 0.5%, which helped to buoy Coinbase higher. Although Coinbase was spiking up over 3%, the stock remains...
Analyst Says Cutera's Recurring Revenue Model Tempered By Economic Overhang
William Blair has initiated coverage on Cutera Inc CUTR with a Market Perform rating. The analyst writes that in a $13.9 billion aesthetics industry expected to grow at an 11% five-year compound annual rate, Cutera should take share with its redefined strategy centered on innovation and growing recurring revenue. Cutera's...
Psychedelics Investor Acquires Firm With First-Mover Advantage In Safe Supply Narcotics Sector
Late Tuesday, Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ORIG, an investment issuer that has historically focused on psychedelics-industry-related companies announced it had signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Safe Supply Streaming Co., a pharmaceutical streaming and investment company in the safe supply eco-system.
Dow Turns Higher; Nasdaq Jumps 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.19% to 33,781.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.90% to 11,496.13. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.56% to 4,040.22. Check This Out: Over $5M Bet On Uber Technologies? Check...
General Motors, Spotify, A. O. Smith And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 100 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording lgainsosses in today’s session. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. ATCX jumped 120.7% to $12.07 after the company agreed to be acquired by GI Partners for $12.25 per share in cash.
'I Say, Move On': Cramer Prefers Nvidia Over This Cloud-Base Content Management Company Up 22%
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX is still a buy. "There’s so many people betting against it, and they’re wrong," he added. Analysts have a consensus Neutral rating on LHX, according to Benzinga analyst ratings data. When asked about Bausch...
Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Pfizer Issues Weak Forecast
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.63% to 33,931.13 while the NASDAQ rose 1.20% to 11,529.99. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.93% to 4,055.00. Check This Out: Over $5M Bet On...
Want Better Execution On Options Trades? Interactive Brokers Has You Covered With One New Feature
To help traders better manage their entries and exits, Interactive Brokers launches the IBUSOPT order destination. IBUSOPT orders float within the company's own ecosystem of traders, financial advisors, hedge funds and other institutional clients. The growth of options and their impact on underlying markets is having a significant impact on...
Top 5 Tech Stocks That May Rally
The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
