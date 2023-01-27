ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Sidus Space Shares Are Trading 55% Lower

Sidus Space Inc SIDU shares are trading lower by 55.62% to $0.40 Tuesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $4.5 million public offering. Sidus Space says the company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for sales and marketing, operational costs, product development, manufacturing expansion and the remaining proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
International Paper Stock Gains On Solid Q4 Bottom-Line Beat

International Paper Co IP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1% year-on-year to $5.13 billion, missing the consensus of $5.19 billion. Net sales from Industrial Packaging declined 2% Y/Y, Global Cellulose Fibres rose 17.4%, and Corporate and Inter-segment rose 7%. Adjusted EPS of $0.87 beat the analyst consensus of $0.69.
Analyst Says Cutera's Recurring Revenue Model Tempered By Economic Overhang

William Blair has initiated coverage on Cutera Inc CUTR with a Market Perform rating. The analyst writes that in a $13.9 billion aesthetics industry expected to grow at an 11% five-year compound annual rate, Cutera should take share with its redefined strategy centered on innovation and growing recurring revenue. Cutera's...
Dow Turns Higher; Nasdaq Jumps 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.19% to 33,781.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.90% to 11,496.13. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.56% to 4,040.22. Check This Out: Over $5M Bet On Uber Technologies? Check...
Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Pfizer Issues Weak Forecast

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.63% to 33,931.13 while the NASDAQ rose 1.20% to 11,529.99. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.93% to 4,055.00. Check This Out: Over $5M Bet On...
Top 5 Tech Stocks That May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
