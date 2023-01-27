Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla Analyst Reminds Musk Of Warren Buffett's Advice To Steve Jobs: 'If You Could Buy Dollar Bills For 80 Cents, It's A Very Good Thing To Do'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares have rebounded notably from its early January intraday low of $104.64. Tesla investor and fund manager Gary Black renewed his calls for the company to buy back its shares despite the resurgence seen in the stock. What Happened: To make Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin? Over 60% Choose...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Fed Must Do 2 Things To Maintain S&P 500 Rally Or 'No Way That Stocks Are Going to Make It': Jeremy Siegel
Going by the S&P 500’s rally thus far in January, it appears that Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel’s prediction that the first half of the year might be a lot better than many people thought could prove accurate. Siegel explained the premise behind his prediction in his appearance on...
Benzinga
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kroger 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.71%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion. Buying $100 In KR: If an investor had bought $100 of KR stock 15 years ago, it...
Psychedelics Investor Acquires Firm With First-Mover Advantage In Safe Supply Narcotics Sector
Late Tuesday, Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ORIG, an investment issuer that has historically focused on psychedelics-industry-related companies announced it had signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Safe Supply Streaming Co., a pharmaceutical streaming and investment company in the safe supply eco-system.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Financial Sector From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
'I Think It's A Terrific Buy, Even At These Levels': Cramer On This Stock Up 8% Over Last Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Regions Financial Corporation RF is an excellent stock. "I think it’s a terrific buy, even at these levels," he added. When asked about Vale S.A. VALE, he said, "I am going to bless it for a trade. Why? Because...
Stocks With 'AI' In the Name Are Soaring: Could It Be The Next Crypto, Cannabis Stock Naming Craze?
For the past few years, many companies have pivoted their visions to include a new, trending topic. At one point it was crypto, blockchain or NFTs and before that it was cannabis. Now, it might be artificial intelligence. What Happened: When Eastman Kodak Co KODK announced its own cryptocurrency in...
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1.1million – the ‘doubling’ on the letters to look for
A COLLECTION of coins has recently sold for millions of dollars - including a penny for over $1.1million. The penny was from New York City collector Stewart Blay who recently passed without seeing how profitable his coins were. The late Mr. Blay consigned his coin collection to be sold by...
Cathie Wood Trims Robinhood Stake As Stock Gains 28% In January — Also Offloads Shares In This Biotech Company
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold 85,337 shares of financial services company Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD at an estimated valuation of over $888,000 based on Tuesday’s closing price. The sale was done through the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF. Robinhood is the seventh largest holding of the fund with...
Meta Platforms, Snap And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Humana Inc. HUM to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $22.50 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares fell 0.1% to $510.97 in after-hours trading.
New Tesla Owner Lashes Out At Elon Musk Over Broken Steering Wheel: 'Am I Responsible For Manufacturing Defect?'
A Twitter user based in New Jersey shared details of what they said was a “horrific experience” in the middle of the highway as their new Tesla Inc TSLA vehicle’s steering wheel fell off. What Happened: The Twitter user, who goes by the name Prerak, tweeted at...
$1,000 Invested In 4 Of The 5 Vaccine Developers Back When WHO Declared COVID-19 An Emergency Yielded Returns
Shares of vaccine developers soared in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with buoyancy spilling into even the next year for some. Most of these stocks have pulled back notably from their COVID-19-vaccine-catalyzed peaks. The COVID-19 pandemic emerged in 2019 in China and spread to the rest of the globe in...
Cathie Wood Said Powell's 'Sledgehammer' To 'Slay' Inflation Way More Powerful Than Volcker's In 1980s: 'Fed Could Undermine Its Legacy'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, said that the prevailing U.S. monetary policy in September was significantly more restrictive than in the 1980s when, to kill inflation, former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker had pushed the Fed funds rate up two-fold from 10% to 20%. In comparison, Jerome...
Benzinga
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MGE Energy
Within the last quarter, MGE Energy MGEE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $66.0 versus the current price of MGE Energy at $71.51, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Trading Strategies For Snap Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings
Snap Inc SNAP is set to print its fourth-quarter financial results after the markets close on Tuesday. The stock was trading about 4% higher heading into the event. Analysts expect Snapchat's parent company to report earnings of 11 cents per share on revenues of $1.3 billion for the quarter ending Dec. 31.
Harmonic Likely To See Upside After Securing Comcast Deal And Emerges As Front-Runner For Charter Win, Analysts Say
Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated Harmonic Inc HLIT with a Buy and maintained a $19 price target. HLIT reported a strong 4Q22. Revenue and Non-GAAP EPS of $164.3 million and $0.17 beat consensus estimates. Comcast Corp CMCSA carried the quarter at 48% customer concentration, sure to concern investors that other...
ACM Research Likely To Gain From China's Mature Node Investment, DRAM Spend, Analyst Says
Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained ACM Research Inc ACMR with a Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $12. Bolton appreciates ACMR's reaffirming of its full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $365MM-$385MM, an encouraging sign that no unexpected issues arose in F4Q22 from U.S. export restrictions. More importantly, the...
After-Hours Alert: Why Match Group Shares Are Tumbling
Match Group Inc MTCH shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Match said fourth-quarter revenue declined 2% year-over-year to $786.15 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $787.09 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Tinder app revenue was flat, while all other brands collectively declined 5% on a year-over-year basis.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0