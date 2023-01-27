ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kroger 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.71%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion. Buying $100 In KR: If an investor had bought $100 of KR stock 15 years ago, it...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Meta Platforms, Snap And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Humana Inc. HUM to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $22.50 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares fell 0.1% to $510.97 in after-hours trading.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MGE Energy

Within the last quarter, MGE Energy MGEE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $66.0 versus the current price of MGE Energy at $71.51, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Trading Strategies For Snap Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings

Snap Inc SNAP is set to print its fourth-quarter financial results after the markets close on Tuesday. The stock was trading about 4% higher heading into the event. Analysts expect Snapchat's parent company to report earnings of 11 cents per share on revenues of $1.3 billion for the quarter ending Dec. 31.
After-Hours Alert: Why Match Group Shares Are Tumbling

Match Group Inc MTCH shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Match said fourth-quarter revenue declined 2% year-over-year to $786.15 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $787.09 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Tinder app revenue was flat, while all other brands collectively declined 5% on a year-over-year basis.
