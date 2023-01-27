Read full article on original website
Related
The Citizen Online
Wynnmeade police standoff ends with man arrested, no injuries
A potentially bad situation with a knife-wielding suspect barricaded inside a Peachtree City home Monday ended peacefully with his surrender to the police department’s Armed Response Unit. A 911 call was received in the wee hours of Jan. 30 during which time operators could hear fighting in the background...
2 arrested after viral video of bus driver being slapped, kids climbing out of windows
Police have not confirmed how the two people arrested were involved in the incident.
Man shoots victim and himself in Marietta, police say
Two men were injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Marietta.
Barricaded suspect fired on SWAT officers in Gwinnett County standoff, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers are on the scene of an active SWAT situation in Sugar Hill. Police told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that early Tuesday morning man is barricaded inside a home near Sycamore Road. It is unclear if anyone has been injured or if anyone else is inside the home.
2 men injured in Cobb shooting, police say
Two people have been injured in a shooting in Cobb County Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
eastcobbnews.com
Three men charged with home burglary off Paper Mill Road
Two men whom Cobb Police said burglarized a home off Paper Mill Road Saturday night have been arrested, along with the driver of a vehicle who allegedly took them to the scene of the crime. According to arrest warrants, Alfredo Gallardo and Carlos Arenas broke into a home on Gateside...
Woman injured in shooting at DeKalb County shopping plaza, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hurt overnight in a shooting at a DeKalb County shopping plaza, according to police. At this time, there is very little additional information. However, 11Alive has learned that the female victim was shot on Memorial Drive at Rockbridge Road, which is the...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County father murdered in driveway, deputies investigating
Joshua Mitchel's wife told FOX 5 she does not want him or his case to be forgotten. It's been about a month since the Paulding County husband and father was killed outside his home. She said deputies still don't have leads on a potential suspect.
Woman shot in her car at Stone Mountain shopping center
A woman was injured early Tuesday morning when an unknown suspect opened fire on her car in the parking lot of a Stone Mountain shopping center, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County wife searching for answers after husband shot to death in driveway a month ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - It’s been a month and a half since a Paulding County man was killed outside his home and deputies say they still don’t know who was behind it. Joshua Mitchell’s wife told FOX 5 she doesn’t want his case to be forgotten. She is asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to come forward.
Fulton County Sheriff considers renaming its SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following the death of Tyre Nicols in Memphis that resulted in murder charges for five police officers in the department's SCORPION unit, the Fulton County sheriff in Georgia is calling for change within his office. Sheriff Patrick Labat said on Tuesday that he thinks all...
fox5atlanta.com
Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student
KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
15-year-old in custody after fatal stabbing at Griffin home
A 47-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after he was stabbed by a minor during a domestic incident at a Griffin home, authorities said.
Video shows struggle between inmate who died and deputies inside Clayton County Jail
In surveillance footage from November, you can see deputies struggle with Terry Thurmond III, on the second floor of the Clayton County Jail.
'Disheartening to see' | Video shows 5 jailers pin Clayton County inmate down, use Taser before his death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man in custody at the Clayton County Jail hung from a second-floor railing in a struggle with jailers, was shocked by a stun gun and left lifeless for 20 minutes before emergency medical officials arrived, according to a newly-released timeline from the medical examiner's office.
GBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
The GBI is investigating after a MARTA sergeant was hospitalized Monday night following an argument with her ex-boyfriend that turned violent and resulted in her shooting him as he attacked her, according to authorities.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County chairman secretary arrested, charged with mailing threatening letter, investigators say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former secretary to Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner is facing criminal charges after authorities say she mailed a threatening letter to his office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) charged Katrina Holloway, 52, with making false statements and a false report of the crime. The...
Police investigating multiple robberies after thieves lure victims through popular dating app
Police are on the search for suspects who swindled several men in multiple robberies after meeting them on a dating app.
Retired police dog dies in Gwinnett County
A retired police dog died Saturday in Gwinnett County.
Rockdale County student 'allegedly attacked' teacher, officials say
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating after a “student allegedly attacked” a Heritage High School teacher, according to a release. The school system did not say if the teacher was injured nor did they offer a reason as to why the alleged attack may have taken place. The school system did say any student engaging in violence would be reprimanded.
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0