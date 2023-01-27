ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

The Citizen Online

Wynnmeade police standoff ends with man arrested, no injuries

A potentially bad situation with a knife-wielding suspect barricaded inside a Peachtree City home Monday ended peacefully with his surrender to the police department’s Armed Response Unit. A 911 call was received in the wee hours of Jan. 30 during which time operators could hear fighting in the background...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Three men charged with home burglary off Paper Mill Road

Two men whom Cobb Police said burglarized a home off Paper Mill Road Saturday night have been arrested, along with the driver of a vehicle who allegedly took them to the scene of the crime. According to arrest warrants, Alfredo Gallardo and Carlos Arenas broke into a home on Gateside...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student

KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
KENNESAW, GA
11Alive

Rockdale County student 'allegedly attacked' teacher, officials say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating after a “student allegedly attacked” a Heritage High School teacher, according to a release. The school system did not say if the teacher was injured nor did they offer a reason as to why the alleged attack may have taken place. The school system did say any student engaging in violence would be reprimanded.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Atlanta, GA
