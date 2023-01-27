Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol one month after entering

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

It's been one month and one day since Tua Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol for the second time of the 2022 season and according to multiple reports, he remains there as of Friday.

The Miami Dolphins' season ended nearly two weeks ago in the AFC wild card round against the Buffalo Bills, but the quarterback was recently named as the first alternate to represent the conference in next week's Pro Bowl Games. Since he trailed only Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow of the Kansas City Chiefs on the AFC Pro Bowl depth chart, Tagovailoa would've been a near-lock for some playing time in Nevada (if not for the injury), since one of Mahomes or Burrow will be resting up for Super Bowl LVII.

Despite dealing with the multiple concussions that limited him to 13 games (two of which were cut short due to the injuries), the Alabama product set career highs in 2022 in passing yards (3,548) and touchdowns (25). Tagovailoa also posted career bests in yards gained per pass attempt (8.9) and quarterback rating (105.5) -- both of which led the NFL -- and was the top vote-getter in Pro Bowl fan voting.

Earlier this month, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said that the team will go into the 2023 campaign with the 24-year-old as their starter. Tagovailoa's parents recently echoed those sentiments.

As a result of Tagovailoa's multiple concussions, the NFL and NFLPA launched two joint reviews into how the events were handled. The league eventually made modifications to the concussion protocol in October.