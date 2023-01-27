As fans of music, poetry, film, television and art, we ask a lot of creatives. We ask them to be prolific at the rate at which they release new music. We also ask that they deliver something new and exciting each time. To top it all off, we ask that they open up their hearts and voices to the highest degree in order to build a connection with the viewer or listener. Putting it plainly, it’s a lot to ask of any creative to meet those standards, but we are thankful when they do. Not too long ago, an artist out of the city of Baltimore by the name of John Wells delivered an incredibly in-depth track called “No Drugs In Heaven” that will damn near leave you in tears when you hear it.

