Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Two Convicted, Sentenced In Lamar County
A Lamar County jury convicted Garrett Whitten of Aggravated Robbery. Court documents show that Whitten had been caught shoplifting at the Lowes in Paris and, when confronted by a store security officer, pulled a gun and threatened the officer. The jury sentenced Whitten to 16 years in prison. A jury...
KTEN.com
Child found in Ardmore dumpster
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore police say they are investigating after a child was recovered from a trash dumpster on Saturday. Officials said the child was in stable condition after being recovered from the trash bin on Harris Street. Several agencies responded to the incident, including the Carter County...
KXII.com
Durant Police describe roads as hazardous and slick
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -In Durant, Police describe roads as slick, icy and hazardous. Detective Brandon Mitchell advises you to stay home if possible. If you do have to leave the house, give yourself extra time and drive slowly. “Since yesterday, since the storm has arrived, we’ve worked over 20 motor...
KXII.com
1 dies in Love County rollover crash
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man died Sunday afternoon after a car rolled over in Love County. The sheriff’s office said it happened near Jimtown and Batson road. When deputies arrived, a truck was laying upside down, and the man was pinned inside. According to a Facebook post,...
KXII.com
Body found in Sherman identified
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday. Sherman Police identified the person as 49-year-old Michael Reeder. Police said he was found just before 11 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. According to law enforcement no foil play is suspected.
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Man Gets 20 Years
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Kerith Gilstrap, 43, of Greenville, in July 2021, on one count of arson causing death. Gilstrap entered the guilty plea Friday in 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced Gilstrap to 20 years in prison. The fire was on Apr 13, 2021, and resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville.
KOCO
OHP: More than a dozen vehicles involved in crash on I-35 near Thackerville
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — More than a dozen vehicles were involved in a crash Monday on Interstate 35 near Thackerville after a winter storm brought sleet and freezing rain to Oklahoma. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said a car spun out and crashed into a wall on I-35 near the Oklahoma-Texas...
KTEN.com
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
KXII.com
Warming shelters across Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma residents may be in need of a place to stay warm and organizations across Texoma are stepping up to help those in need. Director of Denison’s Menorah Ministries, Effie Bowden said, “We are allowing people who have no other place to go to stay in the sanctuary overnight, and we serve an evening meal, or a lunch and an evening meal. In the morning, people go to the soup kitchen, which is two blocks west of us, for breakfast.”
KXII.com
Roads conditions worsen across Texoma; travel highly discouraged
(KXII) - Road conditions significantly worsened Tuesday across Texoma as sleet that fell Monday froze overnight, leading to dozens of accidents and stranded driver calls on both sides of the Red River. TxDOT reports every highway in North Texas is sleet-covered, and roads remain slick even as crews continue to...
KXII.com
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
KTEN.com
Whitewright man killed in three-vehicle crash
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A Whitewright man died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 in Fannin County. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper K. Sanmann said 57-year-old Jonathan Davenport was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle south of Randolph when he slowed down on Highway 121 to make a left-hand turn on County Road 4642.
ketr.org
Paris police place officer on leave pending review of video
The City of Paris has placed a police officer on administrative leave while the police department reviews a video of an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident. The incident occurred on Jan. 2. The officer’s name has not been released and the identity of the Lamar County resident has also not been released. The Paris News reports the resident’s son was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2021. Bodycam footage of the January 2023 conversation between the officer and the resident is being reviewed by Paris police. The Paris News reports the video ends with the officer saying “Tell your son we said ‘hi.’”
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 26)
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 500-block of Cedar Wednesday morning at 8:55. A person reported that they were overseeing the home while the owner was away. Someone had used a window to access the residence, and they had moved several items around inside. The reporting person could only describe a few things that were missing. The investigation continues.
KXII.com
Road signs changes coming to HWY 75
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) -Changes are coming to traffic signs along Highway 75 around Van Alstyne next month. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the yield signs at several entrance and exit ramps will soon become stop signs. TX Dot crews will change signs on both sides of 75...
KXII.com
Texoma restaurants try to stay open during winter weather
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With dangerous road conditions across the Texoma area, many restaurants and businesses are closed. As the treacherous winter weather continues, some are running low on their food supply. As I drove down Texoma Parkway in Sherman today, I counted 11 closed restaurants. However, a few were...
Here's What's on the Menu at Reba McEntire's First Restaurant
Yes, there are "Fancy" drinks on the menu.
Comments / 0