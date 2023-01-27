Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mainepublic.org
Renewable energy corridor to northern Maine clears hurdle with OK from state commission
A major renewable energy project in Aroostook County got a boost Tuesday, as Maine's Public Utilities Commission concluded that it's in the public interest. The wind farm and transmission line are driven by Maine's climate goals. Longroad Energy's $2 billion, 1,000-megawatt King Pine wind power project would be New England's...
boothbayregister.com
Kernan Cross
Kernan Cross, a long-time Midcoast businessman and fixture in several community performing arts groups, passed away Jan. 13, 2023 in Brunswick. A native of upstate New York, he resided in Boothbay Harbor from 1973 until a recent move to Wiscasset. He was 75. Kernan’s open manner earned many friends, whom...
mainepublic.org
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
It happens sometimes: Our planned speaker was forced to postpone, so last Thursday Rotarians were left with nothing to do except … get caught up on activities and schmooze. The result was a lovely, informative, low-key meeting. And in fact, if our speaker had come as planned, I’m not sure if we would have had time for her!
newscentermaine.com
Maine water bottling companies share PFAS testing results
Three of 11 companies in Maine tested their water and submitted results to the state in August, according to the BDN. The testing and reporting was voluntary.
boothbayregister.com
Thanks Boothbay Harbor community
OceansWide would like to spotlight our friends in the Boothbay Harbor community and give a huge thanks for their continued dedication to the area. Without their help none of us would be able to reap the benefits which have been cultivated based on community respect and mutual goals of environmental restoration.
Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week
(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward. “High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult for...
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse
Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Towns: A Guide to the Best 07 Places to Live in Maine
Best Places to Live in Maine: There’s nothing more fabled than Maine’s jagged rocky coastline, frigid whitewater rivers, thriving fisheries, low, rolling mountains, and its most famous lobster. Is Maine in Canada or the USA?. A New England state, Maine is in the Northeastern region of the country.
Washington Examiner
Maine unveils $3.94 billion transportation plan
(The Center Square) – In a work plan to improve Maine’s highway infrastructure, the state would spend nearly $4 billion over the next three years. The state’s Department of Transportation unveiled Wednesday the $3.94 billion initiative aimed at capital projects and programs, highway maintenance and operations efforts, planning initiatives, and administrating programs.
First round of $450 relief checks are in the mail, Gov. Mills says
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday that the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments have been mailed to eligible Maine taxpayers. In a release, the governor said Maine Revenue Services, a division of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS), would mail the first 5,000 relief checks Monday via the U.S. Postal Service.
foxbangor.com
Remaining inflation relief checks in the mail
AUGUSTA- The last of the $850 Inflation Relief checks are in the mail. The remaining 10,200 inflation relief checks , which had been awaiting additional funding, were sent by U.S.Postal Service today. The payments that remained came from tax returns filed near the October 31 deadline. The additional funding came...
Maine Hidden Gem Only Place in the State Named in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Places
There is nothing better than grabbing a slice with the best bubbly crust, raising it to your mouth and taking a bite. The cheese is perfect, the sauce it scrumptious, and the dough is cooked to perfection. Pizza, that's right. Pizza is a traditional staple in all of our diets and has been for centuries.
Down East
Can You Name This Much-Visited Maine Cove?
In 1896, a Massachusetts-born painter purchased five acres near this cove from the local farmer for whom it’s named. The painter built a studio overlooking the picturesque harbor and hosted summer art classes there, attracting students from across New England. One of the country’s first plein air painting schools, it became a catalyst for the village’s transformation into a renowned artist colony. The cove is at the southern end of a famous mile-long walkway, and it’s spanned by this rare wooden double-leaf draw-footbridge. Built in 1941, the bridge is a landmark, but its safety has been compromised as its wooden piers have aged. Last year, Congress earmarked nearly $3 million to rebuild a bridge as beautiful as the original — but better able to endure the tides, storms, and salt air that attracted all those artists.
boothbayregister.com
Congo Church community lunch
On Wednesday, Feb. 1 the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor, at 125 Townsend Ave., is holding its Community Lunch. Serving from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Bring a best friend to our monthly lunch. Parking in the back lot on Eastern Avenue.
boothbayregister.com
Fred E. Bergquist
Fred E. Bergquist passed away Jan. 29, 2023, at the of age 86. He was born May 12, 1936. He graduated from Boothbay Harbor High School in 1954 and the University of Maine with a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics in 1964, with many courses in physics and electrical engineering. He was awarded a certificate in Management Development from the University of Hartford. He served in the U.S. Navy 1958-1962 as an aviation electronics technician, based in Florida, and shipped on several aircraft carriers.
989wclz.com
With anti-pesticide law on the horizon, Maine farmers raise concerns
Maine farmers are sounding the alarm over a law set to take effect in 2030 banning the use of pesticides containing PFAs or forever chemicals. According to the Portland Press Herald, farmers won’t be able to protect their land from blights or pests that can cause harm to their crops.
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close
BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender. There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August.
Comments / 0