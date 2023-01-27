BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – If you live in Iowa Colony, you know all about the population growth in Brazoria County. The area south of Pearland is booming with master-planned communities popping up left and right. That is why the Texas Department of Transportation is doing tons of work right now south of Rodeo Palms and construction is set to continue all the way down to CR 60. This work aims to improve traffic for Manvel, Iowa Colony, Alvin-- and even those driving to and from the Texas medical center from Angleton, Lake Jackson and Freeport.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO