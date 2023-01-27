Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Best Meal?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Click2Houston.com
Houston singer and former AGT contestant Christina Wells returns to Houston Life
Wednesday on Houston Life, get ready for an awesome LIVE in-studio performance!. H-Town singer and former America’s Got Talent contestant Christina Wells is in town as a touring member of Chicago the Musical at The Hobby Center. She’s appeared on Houston Life previously, and Wednesday she returns to give...
Click2Houston.com
Fall Out Boy bringing ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ tour to The Woodlands in June
HOUSTON – Fall Out Boy is preparing for a set of stadium show across the U.S. later this year. Live Nation said Tuesday the band’s 25-date cross-country trek kicks off June 21 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, followed by shows in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, The Woodlands, Atlanta, Boston and more before wrapping up on Aug. 6 in Camden, New Jersey.
Click2Houston.com
Click2Win: Royal Treatment to Bun B’s Southern Takeover presented by Crown Royal
Are you ready to rodeo? Crown Royal is giving one lucky winner the chance to win the Royal Treatment to see Houston’s own Bun B at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo! Scroll down to enter now. One winner will be selected to receive the Royal Treatment which includes...
Click2Houston.com
New horror flick ‘The Reading’ starring Mo’Nique has Houston ties
HOUSTON – A new BET+supernatural thriller starring Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique has huge connections to H-Town with talent in front and behind the camera. We caught up with Houston actress Chasity Sereal and local filmmaker Courtney Glaudé to chat about ‘The Reading’ ahead of the film’s premiere. They are both part of the film working as actress and director, respectively.
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s newest taco hot spot serving up some of the best birria tacos in town
HOUSTON – Have you heard of birria tacos?. You may have seen the popular Dripped Birria food truck around town, which was so popular that they recently got the approval of celebs Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul while they were in town. Dripped Birria offers their famous birria tacos,...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates water customers overcharged after wrong meter reads
KPRC 2 Investigates discovered the City of Houston was overcharging homeowners for more than 10 times the water they used because city employees were incorrectly reading their water meters. Investigator Amy Davis stepped in when customers were feeling absolutely DRAINED while trying to make the Houston water department listen to reason for more than three months. This is just the latest case in our massive KPRC 2 Investigation into the City of Houston water department.
Click2Houston.com
Katy’s ‘Cheese Chica’ shares 3 easy snack recipes for the big game
HOUSTON – Score big at your big game party!. Local mom and social media sensation, Lauren Sotomayor, aka “The Cheese Chica” stopped by Houston Life with a tasty and stress-free lineup of snacks everyone will love. The Cheese Chica is known for her eye-popping recipes, cocktail creations,...
Click2Houston.com
Brookfield Residential now in Houston, gearing up for huge grand opening event
HOUSTON – Each day more and more families are moving to Houston, and along with it, need find a new place to live. Maybe you’re buying a first home, or looking for something a little bit larger, because your parents are moving in with you. Brookfield Residential is...
Click2Houston.com
$1M scratch ticket in Texas Lottery claimed by resident in La Porte
LA PORTE, Texas – One La Porte resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The winner purchased the ticket at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr. The winner decided to remain...
Click2Houston.com
A preview of The Ensemble Theatre’s new production ‘Paradise Blue’
The Ensemble Theatre is currently presenting ‘Paradise Blue’. The production runs through February 26. Dominique Morisseau’s award winning play is about jazz music set in the 1940s in Detroit - but another theme of the show is self-reflection. It focuses on a character named Blue who is contemplating selling his struggling jazz club. But that decision affects several people.
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: Microchips Mandatory for Houston Pets
The yearlong grace period for enforcing the city’s ordinance to microchip pets will end. To help pet owners with this new requirement - BARC - the city’s animal shelter and adoption center - is offering free microchips.
Click2Houston.com
LIVE RADAR: Storms moving through the Houston area
HOUSTON – Showers are moving through the Houston area this weekend. Here are some easy ways to keep track of inclement weather as it moves through the city.
Click2Houston.com
Toddler hospitalized after inhaling smoke during fire in northeast Houston
HOUSTON – A father is thankful his son is alive after being injured in a house fire Tuesday morning. “When I picked him, I thought he was dead,” father Angel Ruiz said. Ruiz struggled to contain his emotions while recounting the heart-stopping moments after he realized his family’s home was on fire.
Click2Houston.com
University of Houston asked students to wear neon vests after police drew weapon on a Black student
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The University of Houston has walked back a policy requiring theater students to wear vests while rehearsing scenes outdoors, a move put in place after a campus police officer drew a gun on a Black student while he was rehearsing a play.
Click2Houston.com
SH-288 expansion project in Brazoria County
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – If you live in Iowa Colony, you know all about the population growth in Brazoria County. The area south of Pearland is booming with master-planned communities popping up left and right. That is why the Texas Department of Transportation is doing tons of work right now south of Rodeo Palms and construction is set to continue all the way down to CR 60. This work aims to improve traffic for Manvel, Iowa Colony, Alvin-- and even those driving to and from the Texas medical center from Angleton, Lake Jackson and Freeport.
Click2Houston.com
DPS: Northwest Houston food truck, rental business served as front for drug lab
HOUSTON – A suspected drug lab raid in northwest Houston landed four men in jail Monday night. Investigators believe they were making pills that looked like Xanax or Adderall and lacing them with deadly fentanyl. The business on Sussex Lane near Gessner Road has a food truck parked out...
Click2Houston.com
Mother, 2-year-old boy escape house fire in north Houston; child transported to hospital: HFD
HOUSTON – A 2-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after a house fire in north Houston Tuesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. HFD was called to a home in the 4500 block of Antha after receiving reports of a house fire and someone suffering from cardiac arrest.
Click2Houston.com
Third trial against AJ Armstrong will remain in Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – The third trial in the case against A.J. Armstrong, the man accused of killing his parents while they slept at their home in 2016, will be held, as planned, in Harris County, according to officials. The decision was made Monday at a hearing over a change of...
Click2Houston.com
Dog recovering after being cemented to ground: ‘You read that right’
HOUSTON – A small dog with such big innocent eyes has been through a lot in the short amount of time in his dog years. According to Tri-County Humane, Trooper, a well-deserved name, was found cemented to the ground and stuck to the sidewalk in Florida for days, left to die.
Click2Houston.com
Study details rise of cervical cancer among women ages 30 to 34, reversing historic declines
HOUSTON – January is cervical cancer awareness month. For years, deaths from cervical cancer were on a decline. Now, a study shows the rates of advanced cervical cancer are growing again in a group of women who would least expect it. The study from UCLA says more 30 to...
Comments / 0