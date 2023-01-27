ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Fall Out Boy bringing ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ tour to The Woodlands in June

HOUSTON – Fall Out Boy is preparing for a set of stadium show across the U.S. later this year. Live Nation said Tuesday the band’s 25-date cross-country trek kicks off June 21 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, followed by shows in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, The Woodlands, Atlanta, Boston and more before wrapping up on Aug. 6 in Camden, New Jersey.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

New horror flick ‘The Reading’ starring Mo’Nique has Houston ties

HOUSTON – A new BET+supernatural thriller starring Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique has huge connections to H-Town with talent in front and behind the camera. We caught up with Houston actress Chasity Sereal and local filmmaker Courtney Glaudé to chat about ‘The Reading’ ahead of the film’s premiere. They are both part of the film working as actress and director, respectively.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates water customers overcharged after wrong meter reads

KPRC 2 Investigates discovered the City of Houston was overcharging homeowners for more than 10 times the water they used because city employees were incorrectly reading their water meters. Investigator Amy Davis stepped in when customers were feeling absolutely DRAINED while trying to make the Houston water department listen to reason for more than three months. This is just the latest case in our massive KPRC 2 Investigation into the City of Houston water department.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Katy’s ‘Cheese Chica’ shares 3 easy snack recipes for the big game

HOUSTON – Score big at your big game party!. Local mom and social media sensation, Lauren Sotomayor, aka “The Cheese Chica” stopped by Houston Life with a tasty and stress-free lineup of snacks everyone will love. The Cheese Chica is known for her eye-popping recipes, cocktail creations,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

$1M scratch ticket in Texas Lottery claimed by resident in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas – One La Porte resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The winner purchased the ticket at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr. The winner decided to remain...
LA PORTE, TX
Click2Houston.com

A preview of The Ensemble Theatre’s new production ‘Paradise Blue’

The Ensemble Theatre is currently presenting ‘Paradise Blue’. The production runs through February 26. Dominique Morisseau’s award winning play is about jazz music set in the 1940s in Detroit - but another theme of the show is self-reflection. It focuses on a character named Blue who is contemplating selling his struggling jazz club. But that decision affects several people.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: Microchips Mandatory for Houston Pets

The yearlong grace period for enforcing the city’s ordinance to microchip pets will end. To help pet owners with this new requirement - BARC - the city’s animal shelter and adoption center - is offering free microchips.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Toddler hospitalized after inhaling smoke during fire in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – A father is thankful his son is alive after being injured in a house fire Tuesday morning. “When I picked him, I thought he was dead,” father Angel Ruiz said. Ruiz struggled to contain his emotions while recounting the heart-stopping moments after he realized his family’s home was on fire.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

University of Houston asked students to wear neon vests after police drew weapon on a Black student

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The University of Houston has walked back a policy requiring theater students to wear vests while rehearsing scenes outdoors, a move put in place after a campus police officer drew a gun on a Black student while he was rehearsing a play.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

SH-288 expansion project in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – If you live in Iowa Colony, you know all about the population growth in Brazoria County. The area south of Pearland is booming with master-planned communities popping up left and right. That is why the Texas Department of Transportation is doing tons of work right now south of Rodeo Palms and construction is set to continue all the way down to CR 60. This work aims to improve traffic for Manvel, Iowa Colony, Alvin-- and even those driving to and from the Texas medical center from Angleton, Lake Jackson and Freeport.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX

