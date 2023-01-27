Read full article on original website
When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Opinion: Narcissists Invalidate The People In Their Life
Would you like to know how to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me, you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or emotionally abusive person.
Opinion: Phrases That Cause Emotional Attraction In Men
If you're looking for ways to amp up the romance in your life, here are some of the most popular phrases that cause emotional attraction in men. There's nothing like a little romance to spice up your life. Whether it's making out, cuddling up on the couch or taking a walk around the city, there are many ways that men and women can express their love for each other.
Opinion: Turbulent Ways Your Narcissistic Mother Duped you on Your Identity.
If you have a narcissistic mother, she may lie to you about who you are, what your needs are, and why she should be forgiven for sins that do not exist in order to create a sense of normalcy around her as well as herself.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Sleeping late isn’t a sign of laziness. Stop the circadian-rhythm shaming
It’s January, the month of new year’s resolutions and other doomed efforts at self-improvement. And what better way to make more of one’s life than rising earlier to seize the day?. At least that’s what the voice in my head says as I hit the snooze alarm...
Understanding How Narcissists Think
Narcissists are people who have an inflated sense of self-importance and a strong need for admiration. They are often preoccupied with success, power, and their own appearance. Narcissists also tend to have a sense of entitlement and can be very demanding. While it is normal to have some narcissistic traits, people with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) take these traits to an extreme. NPD is a mental disorder that is diagnosed when someone has a pattern of thinking and behaving that shows an excessive need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, you may have noticed that they are always trying to be the center of attention. They may brag about their accomplishments or their appearance, and they may expect others to praise them. They may also be quick to anger or criticize others.
Opinion: How To Prevent Falling Back Into A Narcissist's Web Of Lies
I began therapy about a year after dating the narcissist for the first time. Although things appeared perfect on the surface of my life, it didn’t matter. I had a great support system and a healthy relationship, and I was still falling apart. I was acting out on my new partner and projecting things on him based on my past trauma. I was drinking more than I should have been, which led to me saying things to him that were highly hurtful and not true. I realized I was getting worse emotionally, not better, and it was time to do something before I continued to spiral out of control.
Opinion: Narcissist Manipulate Victims With Lies and Mind Games
There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse, you have been dealing with manipulative mind games for months, years, or decades.
Opinion: How To Build Up The Courage To Leave a Toxic Relationship
Many people want to and are preparing to leave an unhealthy relationship/toxic partner but struggle to walk away fully. The truth is: I have been in the same situation and understand entirely.
62 dating green flags that shout ‘this one’s a keeper’
Just as it’s much easier to fire off cutting snark than offer constructive criticism, advice on dating and relationships tends to focus on the negative. So many warnings on what not to say or do, the ones to avoid, the dangers. But what about the good stuff? Wouldn’t it be nice to hear we’re getting something right, receive a little encouragement or, even better, a handy guide to best practice. We know all about the red flags, but their more positive, cheerleading green cousins are just as important. We’ve scorched the earth, here come the green shoots. I’ve trawled expert advice, the soothsayers of social media, idiots with broadband, and even delved into my own experiences for the ultimate list of romantic five-star ratings that say, hey, maybe this is going somewhere. Never accept any less than the absolute best in show.
There is Always Something to Fight for
Editor's note: If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health, suicide or substance use crisis or emotional distress, reach out 24/7 to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) by dialing or texting 988 or using chat services at suicidepreventionlifeline.org to connect to a trained crisis counselor. You can also get crisis text support via the Crisis Text Line by texting NAMI to 741741.
Recognizing and Addressing Emotional Disconnection in Relationships
The signs your partner is planning on breaking up with you may already be there. “Quiet Quitting,” or “doing the minimum requirements of one’s job and putting in no more time, effort, or enthusiasm than absolutely necessary,” became all the rage as more and more people were experiencing poor work-life balance, burnout, and low job satisfaction.
Asking a Cheating Lover Tough Questions
You may be asking yourself, what did I do wrong? How did he meet someone else? How can I get him back?. If your boyfriend cheated on you, it's obviously a very difficult situation. It's important that you understand what went wrong and what he's going through so that you can work together to get past this difficult time in your relationship.
Opinion: Having Relationship Dealbreakers Will Ensure Dating Success
I remember sitting in a college cafeteria with some friends when one of them said I should give a guy, let’s call him “Chad,” a chance. I was hesitant because I had witnessed some questionable behaviors from Chad at several social events. Yet, after some convincing from my friends, I decided to give him a chance.
Why Are So Many Men So Passive in Their Relationships?
A common complaint from partners is that the other is passive, doesn't initiate, and needs to step up to handle responsibilities. Drivers may include seeing the relationship in terms of traditional roles, avoiding conflict, having ADHD, and feeling criticized or neglected. Changing these patterns means addressing their underlying problems, crafting...
Opinion: How to Spot a Narcissist On Dating Apps
Dating apps/online dating has made it easier for people to connect with others, but it has also made it easier for narcissists to manipulate and exploit those looking for love. Narcissists are experts at presenting a false self to the world, and it cannot be easy to spot one when dating online. However, by understanding the signs of narcissism and knowing what to look for, you can protect yourself from falling victim to a narcissistic online dating scam.
The Truth About Anger
Anger is a common automatic reaction to an unpleasant event or circumstance. Powerlessness might be hiding beneath a self-protective shield of anger. Anger can be resolved through a process of awareness, grounding, and compassion. When was the last time you were angry? Ten minutes ago, two days ago? As you...
Opinion| Are You Dating a Sociopath?
The truth about sociopaths and how to tell if you're dating one. If you have ever wondered if the person you love is a sociopath, you're not alone. It's hard to admit when there might be something wrong with the person you love, but it's important.
Blame shifting in relationships.
Do you feel that your partner is constantly blaming you for everything including their bad behavior? Do you feel that no matter how hard you try there is always something lacking or something that you are responsible for not doing? Are fingers always being pointed in your direction because someone else won’t take responsibility for their actions?
