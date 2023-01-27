Read full article on original website
NECN
Tyre Nichols' Death Prompts Renewed Calls for Police Reform in Boston
A proposal on police reform by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is getting some renewed attention following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. When she was a candidate running for mayor, Wu outlined the idea as "A Blueprint for Police Reform through Union Contracts." In it, Wu suggests civilianizing traffic enforcement, replacing officers during routine stops with unarmed, trained civilian personnel.
'Well-Loved' Norwood Teenager, 13, Fatally Shot In Broad Daylight In Boston
Police have identified the victim of a shooting that took place in broad daylight in Boston as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood. Tyler was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets in Mattapan around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police re…
NECN
3 Stabbed in Boston, 1 Arrested, Police Say
Three students of a Boston high school were injured in a stabbing Monday in Dorchester, police said. The victims, all students at TechBoston Academy, are expected to survive, according to the Boston Police Department. A fourth student has been arrested. The stabbing happened at a basketball court at Keith Love...
NECN
Mother of 13-Year-Old Killed in Mattapan Shooting: ‘Everybody in This City Should Be Outraged'
A young teen killed Sunday morning in what officials are calling a "targeted" shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood is being remembered by his school community in nearby Norwood. The shooting victim was identified Monday night as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood, Boston police said. Tyler was a sixth-grade student at...
NECN
Mass. State Leaders Pause To Remember Tyre Nichols, Shooting Victims
Massachusetts political leaders grieved the victims of the Jan. 21 Monterey Park shooting and the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers earlier this month, and renewed calls to address police brutality Monday morning. At a press conference organized to...
NECN
4 Accused in Attack on Red Line That Left Victim With a Broken Nose
Three people have been charged and a fourth identified as a suspect in an attack on an MBTA Red Line rider near South Station last week. Ny-Jaya Monae Sampson, 19, of Boston, Seth Burns, 20, of Manchester, NH, and Sidney Amaral, 23, of Cambridge, Mass. were each arraigned Monday in Central Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and assault to rob.
whdh.com
Police responding to reported shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday. Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay...
NECN
1 Dead in Double Shooting at Dollar Tree Store in Brockton
Two people were shot, one fatally, at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Both of the victims were rushed to local hospitals from the store at 999 North Montello Street, which is also Route 28, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. Both were shot inside the store.
NECN
DA to Share Evidence Wednesday in Search for Holly Piirainen's Killer
Authorities are set to give an update on the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the western Massachusetts woods nearly 30 years ago. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to share evidence in the Holly Piirainen case Wednesday, in a new bid for public help in solving the case, his office said. Prosecutors didn't share any details on any updates in the investigation.
NECN
17-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Methuen Shooting
A teenager has been arrested on a murder charge after a deadly shooting this weekend in Methuen, Massachusetts. The shooting on Haverhill Street around 2 a.m. Sunday left 31-year-old Carlos Bello of Methuen dead. The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Adrian Isabel of Methuen, was arrested after turning himself in Tuesday, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.
NECN
Two Arrested in Connection With December Shooting Outside Chinese Restaurant in NH
Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a Manchester, New Hampshire, restaurant. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street on Dec. 30 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WCVB
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Brockton, sources tell WCVB
BROCKTON, Mass. — One man has died and another man was injured Tuesday in a shooting at a store in Brockton, NewsCenter 5 has learned. The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello St., police said. Police said a man walked in...
Police: Man arrested on cocaine charges allegedly responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford
Authorities say they arrested a man on Friday responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford and surrounding communities.
Man hospitalized after decorations crash through Market Basket ceiling
A man was taken to the hospital after decorations crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning.
whdh.com
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
universalhub.com
Teen shot dead on Babson Street in Mattapan
A teenager was murdered at Babson and Fremont streets in Mattapan around 11:30 a.m., the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. This is Boston's second murder in 2023. The first was about a half mile away, on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan Square.
NECN
Driver Killed After Car Smashes Into Haverhill Carpet Shop, Authorities Say
A man was killed Monday morning after the car he was driving slammed into a building in Haverhill, Massachusetts, according to authorities. The driver, who has been identified as 23-year-old Kevin Casado of Haverhill, was traveling on Broadway when his car slammed into the KC Carpets store at 35 Lafayette Square, according to a news release from Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone.
Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
Investigation into missing East Boston woman leads police to Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass — Two days after the Latino community pressured police to do more to find 41-year-old Reina Morales Rojas, they searched a home on Alston Street in Somerville. Police say the neighborhood on Alston Street is the last place where Rojas was seen two months ago. Boston 25...
Stoneham mom posts video of suspicious man following her daughter home
STONEHAM -- A local mother from Stoneham is asking the community to be on alert after she says her daughter was followed home from an MBTA stop after missing the bus on her way to class.The video shared with WBZ shows the college student just after 8:30 a.m. on Flint Street walking back home to get a ride to class. Moments later, a man dressed in all black clothing followed her to her house where he walked up to the porch."Until I opened the door, he had every intention of coming up here," explained the Stoneham mom. "He said oh...
