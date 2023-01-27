ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Tyre Nichols' Death Prompts Renewed Calls for Police Reform in Boston

A proposal on police reform by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is getting some renewed attention following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. When she was a candidate running for mayor, Wu outlined the idea as "A Blueprint for Police Reform through Union Contracts." In it, Wu suggests civilianizing traffic enforcement, replacing officers during routine stops with unarmed, trained civilian personnel.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

3 Stabbed in Boston, 1 Arrested, Police Say

Three students of a Boston high school were injured in a stabbing Monday in Dorchester, police said. The victims, all students at TechBoston Academy, are expected to survive, according to the Boston Police Department. A fourth student has been arrested. The stabbing happened at a basketball court at Keith Love...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

4 Accused in Attack on Red Line That Left Victim With a Broken Nose

Three people have been charged and a fourth identified as a suspect in an attack on an MBTA Red Line rider near South Station last week. Ny-Jaya Monae Sampson, 19, of Boston, Seth Burns, 20, of Manchester, NH, and Sidney Amaral, 23, of Cambridge, Mass. were each arraigned Monday in Central Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and assault to rob.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police responding to reported shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday. Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

1 Dead in Double Shooting at Dollar Tree Store in Brockton

Two people were shot, one fatally, at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Both of the victims were rushed to local hospitals from the store at 999 North Montello Street, which is also Route 28, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. Both were shot inside the store.
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

DA to Share Evidence Wednesday in Search for Holly Piirainen's Killer

Authorities are set to give an update on the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the western Massachusetts woods nearly 30 years ago. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to share evidence in the Holly Piirainen case Wednesday, in a new bid for public help in solving the case, his office said. Prosecutors didn't share any details on any updates in the investigation.
BRIMFIELD, MA
NECN

17-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Methuen Shooting

A teenager has been arrested on a murder charge after a deadly shooting this weekend in Methuen, Massachusetts. The shooting on Haverhill Street around 2 a.m. Sunday left 31-year-old Carlos Bello of Methuen dead. The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Adrian Isabel of Methuen, was arrested after turning himself in Tuesday, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.
METHUEN, MA
NECN

Two Arrested in Connection With December Shooting Outside Chinese Restaurant in NH

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a Manchester, New Hampshire, restaurant. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street on Dec. 30 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Fire destroys front of home in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LOWELL, MA
universalhub.com

Teen shot dead on Babson Street in Mattapan

A teenager was murdered at Babson and Fremont streets in Mattapan around 11:30 a.m., the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. This is Boston's second murder in 2023. The first was about a half mile away, on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan Square.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Driver Killed After Car Smashes Into Haverhill Carpet Shop, Authorities Say

A man was killed Monday morning after the car he was driving slammed into a building in Haverhill, Massachusetts, according to authorities. The driver, who has been identified as 23-year-old Kevin Casado of Haverhill, was traveling on Broadway when his car slammed into the KC Carpets store at 35 Lafayette Square, according to a news release from Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
CBS Boston

Stoneham mom posts video of suspicious man following her daughter home

STONEHAM -- A local mother from Stoneham is asking the community to be on alert after she says her daughter was followed home from an MBTA stop after missing the bus on her way to class.The video shared with WBZ shows the college student just after 8:30 a.m. on Flint Street walking back home to get a ride to class. Moments later, a man dressed in all black clothing followed her to her house where he walked up to the porch."Until I opened the door, he had every intention of coming up here," explained the Stoneham mom. "He said oh...
STONEHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy