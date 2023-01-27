Read full article on original website
Big Stone Gap, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
wcyb.com
Bays Mountain Park officials mourning death of wolf named Unalii
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park officials are mourning the death of a wolf named Unalii. Unalii died in his enclosure on Sunday morning, according to officials. His death is under review by veterinary staff at the University of Tennessee. Officials said Unalii appeared lethargic and had swelling...
Johnson City Press
Sky is the limit: West Ridge Junior heads to Air Force Flight Academy this summer
BLOUNTVILLE — Some high schoolers look forward to earning their drivers license before graduation, but a local student plans on earning her airplane pilot's license before starting her senior year. Lindsay Chapman, a 17-year-old junior at West Ridge High School from the Rock Springs community of the Sullivan County,...
WATE
Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier County
Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier …. Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins...
Missing Knoxville man located in Kingsport
A Silver Alert has been requested for a Knoxville Man who has been missing since around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
wcyb.com
Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passes away
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passed away Monday, according to school officials. Superintendent Dr. Kim Hooker told News 5 that Bowman had been with Russell County Public Schools for 17 years and Bowman started her career with the system as a teacher at Belfast.
supertalk929.com
Injuries reported at NFS in Erwin
Two employees at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, Tennessee were transported for medical care following what factory executives called a condition upset during routine inventory checks. A report from NFS says the incident occurred Monday morning around 10:30. There were three additional workers who were examined by medical personnel. The...
Family holds vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) –Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. The Greeneville Police Department says the original report for Danielle was filed November 17, 2022. This is when they considered her missing and entered her into their records. Family and friends say she was last seen […]
WVNT-TV
Plan for another slick commute ahead
Winter Weather Advisory: McDowell, Mercer, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Summers, Monroe, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tonight brings snow showers into the picture, which could cause a light accumulation to take place. This will likely result in around an inch of snow on the...
Johnson City Press
MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City
MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
Passenger ejected from car after crash in Cocke County
A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Abingdon Eats: Above and Below at Summers Roof and Cellar
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After USA Today nominated Abingdon, Virginia for Best Small Town Food Scene for possibly its fifth win in a row, News Channel 11 visited the mountain town for a taste of what sets it apart from the rest. Summers Roof and Cellar Summers Roof and Cellar is a relatively recent addition […]
Herald and Tribune
Washington County Board of Education found to be owners of mystery property near West View
The Washington County Board of Education has recently found out they own a mystery parcel of land on State Road 34. “As both we (the Washing- ton County BOE/Washington County Schools) and the Washington County government review and update details of our inventory of county-owned property, this particular piece of property has been identified as owned by the ‘Washington County School Board,’” said Director of Washington County Schools Jerry Boyd. “The property to the left side (of the parcel) with the large structure (that is approximately 0.3 miles from the property in question) is West View Elementary School.”
Court docs: Russell Co. child had part of leg amputated after being kept in trailer for months
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A child at the center of a Russell County child abuse investigation had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite, according to a criminal complaint. The document, filed in Russell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, details the charge of child abuse and neglect faced by […]
wcyb.com
Crews respond to house fire in Carter County, no injuries reported
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fire caused significant damage to a house in Carter County Monday. Crews were called to the 1100 block of Idlewylde Circle at around 10:30 a.m. to see a house with flames coming out with entrapments reported. Everyone was able to escape, along with...
Cabins burn overnight in Sevier County
Multiple cabins burned overnight in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County and investigators are working to determine the cause of the "intense fire."
2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail captured in Tennessee barn
ABINGDON, Va. — Two inmates who escaped from a regional jail in Virginia on Thursday were captured the next day when they were found hiding in a barn in northeastern Tennessee, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, Johnny Shane Brown,...
supertalk929.com
Injured Coal Miner Recovering After Being Hit By Huge Rock, Two Miles Underground
A Dickenson County, Virginia coal miner is recovering after he was seriously injured when a six foot long, 23 inches wide rock fell and hit him on the head and neck. The Virginia Department of Energy says a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. The injured miner was working about two miles below the surface at the time of the accident which is still being investigated by the Virginia Department of Energy.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake and that is where bakeries come in. Virginia is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Blackbird Bakery in Bristol is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it comes as no surprise this cozy bakery and cafe found its way into this article.
