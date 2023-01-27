ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluff City, TN

Highschool Basketball Pro

Big Stone Gap, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The John Battle High School basketball team will have a game with Union High School on January 30, 2023, 14:40:00.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WBIR

Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Bays Mountain Park officials mourning death of wolf named Unalii

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park officials are mourning the death of a wolf named Unalii. Unalii died in his enclosure on Sunday morning, according to officials. His death is under review by veterinary staff at the University of Tennessee. Officials said Unalii appeared lethargic and had swelling...
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier County

Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier …. Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passes away

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passed away Monday, according to school officials. Superintendent Dr. Kim Hooker told News 5 that Bowman had been with Russell County Public Schools for 17 years and Bowman started her career with the system as a teacher at Belfast.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Injuries reported at NFS in Erwin

Two employees at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, Tennessee were transported for medical care following what factory executives called a condition upset during routine inventory checks. A report from NFS says the incident occurred Monday morning around 10:30. There were three additional workers who were examined by medical personnel. The...
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Family holds vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) –Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. The Greeneville Police Department says the original report for Danielle was filed November 17, 2022. This is when they considered her missing and entered her into their records. Family and friends say she was last seen […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WVNT-TV

Plan for another slick commute ahead

Winter Weather Advisory: McDowell, Mercer, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Summers, Monroe, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tonight brings snow showers into the picture, which could cause a light accumulation to take place. This will likely result in around an inch of snow on the...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Johnson City Press

MyRide TN expanding to Johnson City

MyRide TN, a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service, has launched a branch in Johnson City. The program officially began on Jan. 10, providing older Tennesseans with rides to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores. Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to doctor appointments, according to their website.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Abingdon Eats: Above and Below at Summers Roof and Cellar

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After USA Today nominated Abingdon, Virginia for Best Small Town Food Scene for possibly its fifth win in a row, News Channel 11 visited the mountain town for a taste of what sets it apart from the rest. Summers Roof and Cellar Summers Roof and Cellar is a relatively recent addition […]
ABINGDON, VA
Herald and Tribune

Washington County Board of Education found to be owners of mystery property near West View

The Washington County Board of Education has recently found out they own a mystery parcel of land on State Road 34. “As both we (the Washing- ton County BOE/Washington County Schools) and the Washington County government review and update details of our inventory of county-owned property, this particular piece of property has been identified as owned by the ‘Washington County School Board,’” said Director of Washington County Schools Jerry Boyd. “The property to the left side (of the parcel) with the large structure (that is approximately 0.3 miles from the property in question) is West View Elementary School.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Injured Coal Miner Recovering After Being Hit By Huge Rock, Two Miles Underground

A Dickenson County, Virginia coal miner is recovering after he was seriously injured when a six foot long, 23 inches wide rock fell and hit him on the head and neck. The Virginia Department of Energy says a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. The injured miner was working about two miles below the surface at the time of the accident which is still being investigated by the Virginia Department of Energy.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake and that is where bakeries come in. Virginia is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Blackbird Bakery in Bristol is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it comes as no surprise this cozy bakery and cafe found its way into this article.
BRISTOL, VA

