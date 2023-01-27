The Washington County Board of Education has recently found out they own a mystery parcel of land on State Road 34. “As both we (the Washing- ton County BOE/Washington County Schools) and the Washington County government review and update details of our inventory of county-owned property, this particular piece of property has been identified as owned by the ‘Washington County School Board,’” said Director of Washington County Schools Jerry Boyd. “The property to the left side (of the parcel) with the large structure (that is approximately 0.3 miles from the property in question) is West View Elementary School.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO