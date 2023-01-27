ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County inmate death from November officially ruled homicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The death of a Clayton County inmate has officially been ruled a homicide. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Nov. 28, 2022, 38-year-old Terry Thurmond III, who was being held on trespassing charges, was trying to jump from the second-floor balcony of the pod. Other inmates tried to stop him until officers stepped in.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department. Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Douglas County jury convicts man of battery, simple battery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been convicted of battery and simple battery after slapping a woman and her child. Randy Wright slapped a child and her mother during a domestic dispute Nov. 6, 2018. The child called law enforcement after she was slapped while trying to defend her mother. She defended her mother after she found Wright choking her on the floor.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student

KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
KENNESAW, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fulton County family pleads for help finding stolen family dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A southwest Atlanta family is pleading for your help in finding their dog. The family said someone took their pup on Friday afternoon. The dog’s name is Alan, nicknamed “Al Pal”. Atlanta Police said the dog theft happened on Brookline Street.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot by on-duty MARTA police officer after beating, strangling her

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The officer reportedly met with Clevean Kareem Ali Lambert near Fairlie and Lower Wall Streets around 9:15 p.m. Monday night. He allegedly hit the officer, dragged her, strangled her and hit her repeatedly. Lambert tried to grab the officer’s gun, but she shot him. Lambert got into a car and wrecked near Decatur and Bell Streets. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remains in the ICU.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Maryland man jailed after disrupting store and running from Fayette deputies

A disturbance at a local convenience store resulted in a long list of charges against a Maryland man that led to a trip to Fayette County Jail. Emmanuel Poindexter, a 36-year-old from Baltimore, was picked up the afternoon of Jan. 29 after deputies answered a call at the QuikTrip at the corner of Hwy. 85 and Hwy. 279, north of Fayetteville. The call came from employees of the store who had attempted to get the disruptive suspect to leave the premises.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Henry County police looking for persons of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people entered the CVS at 80 Fairview Road in Ellenwood around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8. The men then took the store’s cash register before fleeing into an SUV. Anyone with...
HENRY COUNTY, GA

