Barricaded suspect fired on SWAT officers in Gwinnett County standoff, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers are on the scene of an active SWAT situation in Sugar Hill. Police told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that early Tuesday morning man is barricaded inside a home near Sycamore Road. It is unclear if anyone has been injured or if anyone else is inside the home.
Man shoots victim and himself in Marietta, police say
Two men were injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Marietta.
Woman injured in shooting at DeKalb County shopping plaza, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hurt overnight in a shooting at a DeKalb County shopping plaza, according to police. At this time, there is very little additional information. However, 11Alive has learned that the female victim was shot on Memorial Drive at Rockbridge Road, which is the...
2 men injured in Cobb shooting, police say
Two people have been injured in a shooting in Cobb County Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Clayton County inmate death from November officially ruled homicide
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The death of a Clayton County inmate has officially been ruled a homicide. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Nov. 28, 2022, 38-year-old Terry Thurmond III, who was being held on trespassing charges, was trying to jump from the second-floor balcony of the pod. Other inmates tried to stop him until officers stepped in.
Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department. Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.
Douglas County jury convicts man of battery, simple battery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been convicted of battery and simple battery after slapping a woman and her child. Randy Wright slapped a child and her mother during a domestic dispute Nov. 6, 2018. The child called law enforcement after she was slapped while trying to defend her mother. She defended her mother after she found Wright choking her on the floor.
2 arrested after viral video of bus driver being slapped, kids climbing out of windows
Police have not confirmed how the two people arrested were involved in the incident.
GBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
The GBI is investigating after a MARTA sergeant was hospitalized Monday night following an argument with her ex-boyfriend that turned violent and resulted in her shooting him as he attacked her, according to authorities.
Paulding County father murdered in driveway, deputies investigating
Joshua Mitchel's wife told FOX 5 she does not want him or his case to be forgotten. It's been about a month since the Paulding County husband and father was killed outside his home. She said deputies still don't have leads on a potential suspect.
Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student
KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
Fulton County family pleads for help finding stolen family dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A southwest Atlanta family is pleading for your help in finding their dog. The family said someone took their pup on Friday afternoon. The dog’s name is Alan, nicknamed “Al Pal”. Atlanta Police said the dog theft happened on Brookline Street.
Paulding County wife searching for answers after husband shot to death in driveway a month ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - It’s been a month and a half since a Paulding County man was killed outside his home and deputies say they still don’t know who was behind it. Joshua Mitchell’s wife told FOX 5 she doesn’t want his case to be forgotten. She is asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to come forward.
Man shot by on-duty MARTA police officer after beating, strangling her
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The officer reportedly met with Clevean Kareem Ali Lambert near Fairlie and Lower Wall Streets around 9:15 p.m. Monday night. He allegedly hit the officer, dragged her, strangled her and hit her repeatedly. Lambert tried to grab the officer’s gun, but she shot him. Lambert got into a car and wrecked near Decatur and Bell Streets. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remains in the ICU.
Clayton County chairman secretary arrested, charged with mailing threatening letter, investigators say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former secretary to Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner is facing criminal charges after authorities say she mailed a threatening letter to his office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) charged Katrina Holloway, 52, with making false statements and a false report of the crime. The...
'Disheartening to see' | Video shows 5 jailers pin Clayton County inmate down, use Taser before his death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man in custody at the Clayton County Jail hung from a second-floor railing in a struggle with jailers, was shocked by a stun gun and left lifeless for 20 minutes before emergency medical officials arrived, according to a newly-released timeline from the medical examiner's office.
Maryland man jailed after disrupting store and running from Fayette deputies
A disturbance at a local convenience store resulted in a long list of charges against a Maryland man that led to a trip to Fayette County Jail. Emmanuel Poindexter, a 36-year-old from Baltimore, was picked up the afternoon of Jan. 29 after deputies answered a call at the QuikTrip at the corner of Hwy. 85 and Hwy. 279, north of Fayetteville. The call came from employees of the store who had attempted to get the disruptive suspect to leave the premises.
Henry County police looking for persons of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people entered the CVS at 80 Fairview Road in Ellenwood around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8. The men then took the store’s cash register before fleeing into an SUV. Anyone with...
Retired police dog dies in Gwinnett County
A retired police dog died Saturday in Gwinnett County.
Two arrest warrants in attack at off-campus student housing near KSU; felony aggravated battery charged
The Kennesaw Police Department issued a public information release announcing arrest warrants for two men involved in the incident in an off-campus student apartment complex near Kennesaw State University. [The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is...
