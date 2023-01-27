Read full article on original website
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
MASSACHUSETTS - Massachusetts has some great thrift stores if you're looking for a bargain. Check out The Thrift Shop of Boston, Cape Abilities in Hyannis, and the Garment District in Cambridge. In West Yarmouth, check out Wicked Thrift.
Where to dine on Valentine’s Day in and around Boston
Whether you're looking for a simple meal to-go or a wine and caviar-filled dinner, these restaurants have you and your special someone covered. The spots below have put together some dazzling specials for Valentine’s Day this year, many pulling out all the stops with multi-course prix fixe menus and wine pairings. Some offerings are classically romantic, with caviar, champagne, foie gras, and chocolate. Some are heavy on New England favorites, like root vegetables and scallops. And some are downright original — keep your eyes peeled for the grilled oysters with champagne butter, the heart-shaped pizzas, and the floating island dessert with blackberry anglaise.
hot969boston.com
Boston’s BEST Bakeries!
BEST bakeries, you tap the breaks. It’s a hard STOP. My Dad had a thing for bakeries. If you could tailgate a bakery the morning they were to release the latest baked goods, he’d do it. Dad and the owners of Crown Bakery in Worcester were on a first name basis.
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
universalhub.com
Condos and a new daycare approved as replacement for closed plumbing-supply store and daycare on Washington Street in Roslindale
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans for a four-story, 19-unit condo building on Washington Street at Lesher Street in Roslindale that will include space for a daycare to replace the one that closed after the start of the pandemic. The building will be called the Benjamin, in honor...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?
AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
iheart.com
Lions Danced At Boston's Chinatown Parade To Bring In The Lunar New Year
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Colorful lions danced through the streets of Boston's Chinatown on Sunday, blessing shops and restaurants as they went to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Commissioner Michael Cox were among the crowd at the Lion Dance Parade. "We wish everyone good...
homenewshere.com
Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine
WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
hot969boston.com
2 Big Lottery Winners Came From The Same Boston Area Grocery Store
Coincidence? Two big money winners over the past few weeks bought their winning tickets at the same place. If you need to pick up some groceries, we hear the produce selection is top notch and there’s plenty of free parking at the Wegman’s in Chestnut Hill. But you’re probably going to head straight to the lottery counter.
2 people stabbed near school in Dorchester
BOSTON - Two people were stabbed in Dorchester Monday afternoon. Boston Police said it happened at about 2:30 p.m. near Armandine and Washington streets. The area is right near TechBoston Academy, a playground, and a YMCA. No other information has been released.
NECN
Citizens Bank Named First Sponsor of House of Blues Boston
Citizens Bank is the first official sponsor of House of Blues Boston. The Lansdowne Street venue has taken on the name of the region’s second-largest bank, becoming Citizens House of Blues Boston, according to its website. An announcement Tuesday from the Providence, Rhode Island-based Citizens Financial Group and Fenway Music Company confirmed the news. Financial terms of the sponsorship were not disclosed.
NECN
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate
The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
Amesbury Woman, 20, Rescued From Under Green Line Trolley Needs Prosthetic
Friends of a 20-year-old woman from Amesbury are rallying to get her back on her feet after she was involved in a "horrific" MBTA accident in Boston last week.Ava Harlow sustained serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line trolley at BU Central Station around 11:40 p.m. on…
WCVB
Several residents, including children, rescued from burning Mattapan building
BOSTON — Fire crews battled a tough fire early Tuesday at a duplex in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston. Firefighters responded at 1:30 a.m. to a house on Cedar Street. Crews helped evacuated five people, including children, out of the burning building. The other residents were able to escape...
NECN
Hot Trends for Weddings in 2023
Wedding trends change from year to year, but good style is always in season. Britt Cole and Francie Dorman, the co-owners of Mavinhouse Events stopped by The Hub Today to break things down for all things nuptial 2023. Keeping things colorful. It's time to play with color theory, according to...
thelocalne.ws
Trustees to host first annual Crane Beach WinterFest
IPSWICH — The first annual Crane Beach WinterFest will take place on February 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. (rain date is February 25). The beach parking lot will serve as a family-friendly concert venue featuring local bands and businesses. Named the “Best Live Act” in Massachusetts by Lime Wire magazine, the Aldous Collins Band will headline the event.
New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast
A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks
When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
