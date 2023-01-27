Read full article on original website
The scariest serial killer of the 70’s.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
thisisrnb.com
Sol Blume 2023 Festival Returns to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California
Sol Blume the independently-owned R&B music festival will return to Discovery Park near downtown Sacramento on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, 2023. This year, the R&B, Soul & Hip-Hop Music Festival line-up includes some of today’s hottest acts such as Brent Faiyaz, Ella Mai, Kehlani, Chloe, Pink Sweat$, Sabrina Claudio, Teyana Taylor, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Badda$$, Jessie Reyez, Mariah The Scientist, Amber Mark, Alex Isley, Larussell, Fana Hues, Rini, Christain Kuria, and so many more exciting artists.
saccityexpress.com
Photo of the Day: 1/31/23
After City College commissioned HGA Sacramento to design the new Lillard Hall in April 2019, it is officially open to students and staff during the spring semester 2023. The new building features six lecture spaces, 15 office spaces, three workspaces, a tutoring space and 12 lab spaces for science classes.
Luke Bryan to perform in two Northern California cities for 2023 tour
(KTXL) — Country singer Luke Bryan will perform in the Sacramento region this summer. The country music star will take the stage at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on July 21. The Wheatland stop will be part of Bryan’s 36-city tour, which kicks off on June 15 in Syracuse, New York. •Video Player Above: GoldenSky […]
Fox40
New Raising Cane’s location to open in Sacramento area this spring
(KTXL) — A new location of the fried chicken fingers chain Raising Cane’s is expected to open in the Sacramento area in the next few months. Raising Cane’s is known for its minimalistic menu which offers only chicken fingers, its signature dipping sauce and a limited number of sides.
mymotherlode.com
Two Sus Scrofa Domesticus Available For Adoption At Calaveras Shelter
San Andera, CA – Two potbellied pigs are not the typical pets thought of when adopting a pet from a shelter, but they still need a forever home. Meet Dolly and Dexter, picture to the right, that are currently residing at the shelter. Dolly has been in the shelter for two weeks after she was confiscated from her owner for cruelty, according to shelter officials. Dexter arrived about a month and a half ago after animal control received repeated reports of him wandering into neighbors’ yards.
theaggie.org
Grand reopening of Aggie Reuse marks store’s major transformation
On-campus thrift store Aggie Reuse transitions to a zero-cost resource for students. Jan. 17 marked the grand reopening of the Aggie Reuse Store, an ASUCD student-run unit known as the “on-campus thrift store,” according to their website. Their mission is to promote sustainable fashion and creative upcycling while providing basic resources for the community.
tourcounsel.com
Arden Fair | Shopping mall in Sacramento, California
Arden Fair is a two-level regional shopping mall located on Arden Way in Sacramento, California, United States. It consists of over 165 tenants, encompassing over 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. It currently maintains the traditional chain anchors Macy's and JCPenney. It is operated by Macerich. Arden Fair...
KCRA.com
Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
Trails, parks and outdoor areas near Sacramento to stretch your legs and get some fresh air
(KTXL) — With hundreds of parks, endless miles of walking and hiking trails and beautiful waterways the Sacramento region has a lot of great places to explore on a nice day. Between Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado counties, there are countless places to stretch your legs and take in some fresh air. El Dorado County […]
Circle K offering gas discounts for one day this week
(KTXL) — Those needing to fill up their tanks on Wednesday, might want to stop by Circle K as they will be offering discounts on their fuel for a period of the day, according to Circle K. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday select Circle K locations will be offering $0.40 off per […]
abc10.com
Northern California to experience very cold mornings
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A trough originating from Western Canada dropped into Northern California on Sunday and brought light rain, snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Rain has already begun falling across Northern California, along with Sierra snow. The center of low pressure is spinning over interior Northern California, causing air to rise and allowing the atmosphere to squeeze out the minimal moisture available.
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
What kinds of moldy food are okay to eat? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No one likes it when their leftovers start to look like a horror movie. There's no better reason to toss food out than when it's covered in mold, but wait! There are times when it’s okay to keep some foods despite the mold. It's true,...
Fox40
Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need
A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Body camera footage released of Tracy Police officer …. Police Chief Sekou Millington says that...
Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead
AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said. Animal control officers were called...
SacRT to close some light rail stations in phases as it awaits modern train cars
(KTXL) — Sacramento’s public transportation system SacRT is closing several light rail stations the first weekend of February in order to remodel a station that will meet the requirements of the system’s new trains that are being built. •Video Above: Sacramento laundromat provides free services to people in need SacRT will remodel the 59th St. […]
1 person detained after fire at Sacramento duplex
SACRAMENTO - One person was detained after an attic fire in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. At around 2:14 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department firefighters were called out to a duplex at 7392 Rush River Drive on reports of a fire. According to a fire department spokesperson, the fire started in the attic of the home and spread to an adjoining unit. It also burned through the roof before firefighters arrived.All of the home's occupants were able to get out safely.There was significant smoke damage to the main unit of the home.No injuries were reported in the blaze. The Sacramento Police Department says that one person has been detained on suspicion of arson.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg is piloting a reparations program for Black Sacramento residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Last week, the California Reparations Task Force held meetings in San Diego. During the hearings, Sacramento’s mayoral team discussed their reparations pilot project. Sacramento is following suit as cities across the county are starting to push for reparations at a local level including San Francisco,...
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Vacaville apartment complex
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A man was injured in a Vacaville shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex near Alamo Lane and Alamo Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to officials. The victims condition is currently unknown.
Sacramento man warns of thieves peddling fake jewelry in viral TikTok video
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento car enthusiast was in his vehicle outside the Shun Fat Supermarket on Land Park Drive in South Sacramento about a week ago when something in the parking lot caught his eye... He says he saw a van pull up to an elderly man...
