Brandon J “BJ” Rock obituary 1979~2023
Brandon J “BJ” Rock, 43, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday evening, January 27, 2023, as a result of an automobile accident. Born June 23, 1979 in Waynesboro, he was the son of D. Joseph and Karen J. (Naugle) Rock of Waynesboro. BJ graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior...
Rick B Keller obituary 1948~2023
On Sunday, January 29, Dr. Rick B Keller, a beloved husband and father, passed away at the age of seventy-four. Born to William H. and Evelyn Mae (Gemmill) Keller in Red Lion, PA, Rick was a retired teacher and school administrator with thirty-five years in school education. He was married...
Floyd Theodore Proctor obituary 1931~2023
Floyd Theodore Proctor, 91, passed away on Sunday, January 29 at the Orrstown Personal Care Home, Orrstown, PA where he resided since 2021. Floyd was born on Sunday, August 23, 1931 in Asbury, Warren County, NJ to the late Frank and Lillian (Hornbaker) Proctor. He was the youngest of four sons. His brothers Harry, Eugene, and Russell Proctor all predeceased him.
Kenneth W Lavery obituary 1943~2023
Kenneth W Lavery, 79, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 5, 1943 in New Kensington, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel and Leona (Gawrys) Lavery. He was a graduate of Ken High School with the Class of 1960.
Ellen Rose obituary 1962~2023
Ellen Rose was born at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 12, 1962. She is the daughter of Robert S. and Janet Huber Rose. As a proud “Army Brat”, Ellen attended schools in several states before graduating from State College High School. After receiving her B.A. in Education from...
David J Bookheimer obituary 1960~2023
David J Bookheimer, Age 62, of Fayetteville, PA passed away on January 26, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital after a 1 ½ year battle with cancer. David was born on November 27, 1960, in Chambersburg, PA, a son of Betty Bookheimer of Carlisle and formerly of Fayetteville and the late Lawrence Bookheimer.
Harold N Gingrich Jr. obituary 1951~2023
Mr. Harold N Gingrich Jr., 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at York Hospital in York, PA. Born June 9, 1951, in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Harold, Sr., and Dorothy (Albright) Gingrich. Harold was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High...
Harry E Keen obituary 1937~2023
Harry E Keen, 85, a long-time resident of East Waterford, PA, passed away at his home on January 27, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Loretta M. (Culbertson) Keen. Born February 10, 1937, in West Chester, PA, he was a son of the late David F....
Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023
Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart 1975~2023
Mr. Steven Eugene “Steve” Barnhart, 47, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away January 25, 2023 in his home. Born December 21, 1975 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Diane S. (Koontz) Colley of Greencastle and the late Terry L. Barnhart, Sr. Steven was employed as a carpenter....
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers obituary 1983~2023
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers, age 39, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Waynesboro, PA, on April 3, 1983, he was the son of Gregory L. Sellers (wife Vicky) and Cherie J. Clippinger (husband Charles).
Autry G Ryder obituary 1937~2023
Autry G Ryder, 85, of Fort Loudon Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 10, 1937, in Fort Loudon, he was son of Winfried and Calvin Leab. Autry worked 37 years at Valley Quarries Inc. as a truck driver and paving blacktop, and 8...
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert
Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to celebrate Valentine’s Day with friends, family, or a special someone at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert on February 10, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This sweet event serves dessert as the main course and is held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on the second floor, overlooking the square and downtown Chambersburg.
C Howard Cline obituary 1933~2023
C Howard Cline, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the Shook Home, Chambersburg. He was born and lived most of his life in Fountaindale, PA. He was the son of the late Clarence A. and Evelyn (Pittinger) Cline. He was a graduate of Washington Township...
Local businessman and veteran, Horst, Announces Candidacy for County Commissioner
Today, lifelong Franklin County resident, small business owner and veteran, Dean Horst, officially announced his bid for County Commissioner in the 2023 Republican Primary. “As a Marine and small business owner, I embrace taking on complex issues and finding solutions,” said Horst. “We must preserve the Franklin County way of life so our children and grandchildren can stay and prosper here. Franklin County needs bold Conservative leadership to preserve that way of life. As County Commissioner, I`ll work efficiently and effectively to fight against burdensome regulations, preserve our open space and farmland, and crack down on deadly drugs that have taken the lives of too many of our residents.”
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Jeremy S Thompson obituary 1979~2023
Jeremy S Thompson, 44, of Chambersburg, departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 16, 1979, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Steven F. Thompson and Sherry M. (Kunkleman) Sanders. His step-father John D. Sanders survives him. Jeremy worked at OSI...
Poetry Workshop in Chambersburg
Give the gift of poetry this Valentine’s Day! In this workshop, participants learn simple yet elegant poetic forms, listen to samples, and write original poems for loved ones. What: Poetry Workshop. When: Saturday, February 11th, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. Where: The Healing Arts Center. 761 5th Ave., Suite...
Pennsylvania home is the entrance to a cave that’s been closed for 70 years
Have you ever seen something in a movie or online and thought, "That's totally fake," only to find out it's absolutely a real thing? That's sort of how this house in Pennsylvania comes across. It just seems too fantastical to be real, and yet somehow it actually exists. The home sits between Greencastle and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and houses a pretty unique public secret. There's a cave in the basement. Not a man cave or a basement that makes you feel like you're in a cave, but an actual cave that you can't get to unless you go through the house. Turns out the cave was discovered in the 1830s on the land of John Coffey, according to Uncovering PA, but the story of how it was found is unclear. People would climb down into the cave to explore occasionally until the land was leased about 100 years later and a small structure was built over the cave opening.
Chambersburg Tractor Supply to Host Pet Treat Tasting Event
Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat-tasting event here in Chambersburg. Planned for Feb. 4, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., this event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company. “At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your...
