Biglerville, PA

Rick B Keller obituary 1948~2023

On Sunday, January 29, Dr. Rick B Keller, a beloved husband and father, passed away at the age of seventy-four. Born to William H. and Evelyn Mae (Gemmill) Keller in Red Lion, PA, Rick was a retired teacher and school administrator with thirty-five years in school education. He was married...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Floyd Theodore Proctor obituary 1931~2023

Floyd Theodore Proctor, 91, passed away on Sunday, January 29 at the Orrstown Personal Care Home, Orrstown, PA where he resided since 2021. Floyd was born on Sunday, August 23, 1931 in Asbury, Warren County, NJ to the late Frank and Lillian (Hornbaker) Proctor. He was the youngest of four sons. His brothers Harry, Eugene, and Russell Proctor all predeceased him.
ORRSTOWN, PA
Ellen Rose obituary 1962~2023

Ellen Rose was born at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 12, 1962. She is the daughter of Robert S. and Janet Huber Rose. As a proud “Army Brat”, Ellen attended schools in several states before graduating from State College High School. After receiving her B.A. in Education from...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
David J Bookheimer obituary 1960~2023

David J Bookheimer, Age 62, of Fayetteville, PA passed away on January 26, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital after a 1 ½ year battle with cancer. David was born on November 27, 1960, in Chambersburg, PA, a son of Betty Bookheimer of Carlisle and formerly of Fayetteville and the late Lawrence Bookheimer.
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023

Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
SMITHSBURG, MD
Autry G Ryder obituary 1937~2023

Autry G Ryder, 85, of Fort Loudon Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 10, 1937, in Fort Loudon, he was son of Winfried and Calvin Leab. Autry worked 37 years at Valley Quarries Inc. as a truck driver and paving blacktop, and 8...
FORT LOUDON, PA
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert

Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to celebrate Valentine’s Day with friends, family, or a special someone at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert on February 10, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This sweet event serves dessert as the main course and is held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on the second floor, overlooking the square and downtown Chambersburg.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
C Howard Cline obituary 1933~2023

C Howard Cline, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the Shook Home, Chambersburg. He was born and lived most of his life in Fountaindale, PA. He was the son of the late Clarence A. and Evelyn (Pittinger) Cline. He was a graduate of Washington Township...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Local businessman and veteran, Horst, Announces Candidacy for County Commissioner

Today, lifelong Franklin County resident, small business owner and veteran, Dean Horst, officially announced his bid for County Commissioner in the 2023 Republican Primary. “As a Marine and small business owner, I embrace taking on complex issues and finding solutions,” said Horst. “We must preserve the Franklin County way of life so our children and grandchildren can stay and prosper here. Franklin County needs bold Conservative leadership to preserve that way of life. As County Commissioner, I`ll work efficiently and effectively to fight against burdensome regulations, preserve our open space and farmland, and crack down on deadly drugs that have taken the lives of too many of our residents.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
Jeremy S Thompson obituary 1979~2023

Jeremy S Thompson, 44, of Chambersburg, departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 16, 1979, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Steven F. Thompson and Sherry M. (Kunkleman) Sanders. His step-father John D. Sanders survives him. Jeremy worked at OSI...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Poetry Workshop in Chambersburg

Give the gift of poetry this Valentine’s Day! In this workshop, participants learn simple yet elegant poetic forms, listen to samples, and write original poems for loved ones. What: Poetry Workshop. When: Saturday, February 11th, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. Where: The Healing Arts Center. 761 5th Ave., Suite...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Upworthy

Pennsylvania home is the entrance to a cave that’s been closed for 70 years

Have you ever seen something in a movie or online and thought, "That's totally fake," only to find out it's absolutely a real thing? That's sort of how this house in Pennsylvania comes across. It just seems too fantastical to be real, and yet somehow it actually exists. The home sits between Greencastle and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and houses a pretty unique public secret. There's a cave in the basement. Not a man cave or a basement that makes you feel like you're in a cave, but an actual cave that you can't get to unless you go through the house. Turns out the cave was discovered in the 1830s on the land of John Coffey, according to Uncovering PA, but the story of how it was found is unclear. People would climb down into the cave to explore occasionally until the land was leased about 100 years later and a small structure was built over the cave opening.
MERCERSBURG, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

