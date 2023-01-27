Read full article on original website
San Diego Spending $2.4 Million To Relocate 50 Homeless People
San Diego’s City Council approved a plan that will provide a “more intense and personal focus” on each person’s needs.
Destroyed playground in San Diego neighborhood the latest symbol of city neglect, locals say
A playground in Mount Hope has gone unfixed for more than a year after it was destroyed leaving families in the southeast San Diego neighborhood with an empty space and no arrests. Dennis V. Allen Park, named after a Black activist who founded the San Diego Race Relations Society, was...
Popular San Diego County Diner Is Closing For Good
Their famous biscuits and gravy will be served for the last time on February 5.
Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
San Diego restaurant pivoting to happy hour buffet to cut down on inflation costs
A San Diego business is thinking outside the box in order to save some money from all the increased costs associated with a new minimum wage, new tax and an increased utility bill.
After the Vaccine, Republicans Became Far More Likely to Die with Covid-19 Than Democrats
This story is part of our reporting series, “Covid Year Two: After the Vaccine.” See the full series here. America’s partisan divide isn’t only bitter. It’s deadly. During the first year of the pandemic, Democrats died at higher rates than Republicans. But during the second year, as Covid vaccines became widely available, Republicans in San Diego County began dying at significantly higher rates than Democrats, a new analysis by Voice of San Diego found.
San Diego ranked as Ethiopian food capital of US, study shows
The study—which was put together by Preply—found America's Finest City as the Ethiopian food capital of the entire country with a 4.8 rating.
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
Politics Report: San Diego Hiring Private Workers to Help with Massive Permit Backlog
It now takes the better part of a year for the city of San Diego to approve a building permit. The city is taking a rare step to fix the problem. On Monday, the City Council will vote on two separate $2.5 million contracts with third-party companies to help city staff review applications for new developments.
Bankers Hill man organizes 'payment strike' amid escalating utility bills
As SDG&E bills are escalating around San Diego County, some residents are going on a "payment strike."
Watch This Cliff Completely Bottom out and Collapse
Thanks to wild footage, we can see the moment a cliff collapsed at a San Diego beach. According to reports, earlier this month, the collapse occurred at Black’s Beach, north of La Jolla Shores,. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-X2-FN9pb0. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cliff collapses above San Diego County...
The Old Library Is Now a Homeless Shelter
This post originally appeared in the Jan. 27 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox today. Subscribe here. The city’s long-vacant old Central Library is now sheltering unhoused women. Mayor Todd Gloria and others announced Thursday that the old downtown library will shelter up to 36 homeless...
Legal battle over San Diego housing vouchers continues, with a new twist
Last year, in the midst of a long-running lawsuit, the city’s housing commission raised the maximum amount its voucher will cover significantly — increasing them by 37% for the most expensive neighborhoods. There was a $1 million legal fight over who gets credit for the higher amounts. Each...
Blood all over north San Diego County
Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
How two unhoused San Diegans took citations for blocking a sidewalk to trial and won
It took less than 10 minutes earlier this month for a San Diego court to dismiss tickets given to two unhoused people for blocking a sidewalk. The dismissals came down to procedural errors, and they mark another development in Mayor Todd Gloria’s effort to hold unhoused people accountable for refusing to go to a shelter.
Hotel fire forces evacuations in San Ysidro
A Friday night fire broke out inside a San Ysidro hotel, forcing people to leave their rooms, said the San Diego Fire Department.
Millions of Dollars of Drugs Seized in One Day
The drugs were seized by agents in the San Diego Sector
Vista Transfers SANDAG Appointment Power to Council Majority
Vista’s mayor will no longer determine who represents the city in major regional transportation decisions. The Vista City Council this week approved an ordinance changing how the city decides its representative at the San Diego Association of Governments. SANDAG controls planning and funding for highways and transit improvements throughout...
Major Breakthrough In Preventing Dementia Discovered By UC San Diego
The researchers findings are particularly positive for women who are at higher risk for developing dementia than men.
