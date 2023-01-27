ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

After the Vaccine, Republicans Became Far More Likely to Die with Covid-19 Than Democrats

This story is part of our reporting series, “Covid Year Two: After the Vaccine.” See the full series here. America’s partisan divide isn’t only bitter. It’s deadly. During the first year of the pandemic, Democrats died at higher rates than Republicans. But during the second year, as Covid vaccines became widely available, Republicans in San Diego County began dying at significantly higher rates than Democrats, a new analysis by Voice of San Diego found.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Watch This Cliff Completely Bottom out and Collapse

Thanks to wild footage, we can see the moment a cliff collapsed at a San Diego beach. According to reports, earlier this month, the collapse occurred at Black’s Beach, north of La Jolla Shores,. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-X2-FN9pb0. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cliff collapses above San Diego County...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

The Old Library Is Now a Homeless Shelter

This post originally appeared in the Jan. 27 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox today. Subscribe here. The city’s long-vacant old Central Library is now sheltering unhoused women. Mayor Todd Gloria and others announced Thursday that the old downtown library will shelter up to 36 homeless...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Blood all over north San Diego County

Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Voice of San Diego

Vista Transfers SANDAG Appointment Power to Council Majority

Vista’s mayor will no longer determine who represents the city in major regional transportation decisions. The Vista City Council this week approved an ordinance changing how the city decides its representative at the San Diego Association of Governments. SANDAG controls planning and funding for highways and transit improvements throughout...
VISTA, CA
Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego

