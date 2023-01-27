Read full article on original website
click orlando
Florida lawmakers officially propose ‘constitutional carry’ gun bill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Calling the proposal an effort to “remove the government permission slip,” House Speaker Paul Renner on Monday announced legislation that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses. Renner, R-Palm Coast, was flanked by Republican lawmakers and county sheriffs who backed the 63-page...
click orlando
Florida grapples with international tourism lag
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida tourism leaders continue to fret over a lag in international visitors as the industry anticipates tourism numbers for the final three months of 2022. While Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency, boasts that Florida is the top U.S. destination for overseas travelers based on market...
click orlando
‘Welcome to Florida’ billboard highlights bears, toxic water, dead manatees
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A few simplistic billboards tucked among the pines along Interstate 95 near Titusville welcome motorists to Florida: “Home to bears. Toxic Water. Dead manatees.”. The signs show a toilet draining directly into the lagoon, with a dead manatee, a sea turtle and a few fish,...
click orlando
Central Florida leaders react to brutal beating of Tyre Nichols at hands of Memphis police
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. recoiled Friday upon witnessing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, who died in a hospital after a group of Memphis police officers pulled him from a car to pin down, hold up, punch, kick, tase, baton and pepper spray the 29-year-old father in a ruthless assault being likened to the 1991 beating of Rodney King.
click orlando
News 6 political analyst talks classified documents, potential DeSantis presidential run
ORLANDO, Fla. – Classified documents, the debt ceiling and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dominated national political headlines last week. Former Vice President Mike Pence joined former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in the growing controversy of keeping classified documents from their time in office. [TRENDING: Become a...
click orlando
New Florida infrastructure plan focuses on congestion relief on I-4, other interstates
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Interstate projects across Florida, including here in Central Florida, are getting an extra boost in funding to speed up the process and push completion up by at least 10 years, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor held a news conference Monday at a SUNTRAX...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
click orlando
Operation ‘Best Foot Forward’ returns to Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Operation Best Foot Forward is returning to Central Florida for another year of pedestrian safety and an enforcement of Florida’s driver yield law. Operation BFF will span over two weeks across Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. The initiative begins Monday, Jan. 30, and ends Friday, Feb. 10.
click orlando
Report: NWSL to expand in Boston, Utah and California
The National Women’s Soccer League is close to expanding by three teams, which will be in Boston, Utah and the San Francisco area, according to a Friday report in the Wall Street Journal. The women's pro league previously indicated it would add at least two teams by 2024. The...
click orlando
Memphis city officials release videos of Tyre Nichols’ beating
MEMPHIS — Video showing five Memphis police officers beating a Black man was made public Friday, one day after they were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of Amazon delivery driver| Bill to penalize left-lane drivers | Death investigation shuts down I-4 in Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Florida gas prices jump 17 cents over last week
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices climbed 17 cents over the last week, though they are now on a slight decline. The average price per gallon in Florida reached a two-month high of $3.58 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. The average price per gallon is now $3.57.
click orlando
Florida Disney workers’ union expected to reject company’s offer
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Disney workers’ union is expected to reject the company’s wage offer during a vote next week, according to a release by the union. In the release, union spokespeople said that all six unions in the Service Trade Council Union — which represents 45,000 workers — are recommending that members vote no on Disney’s newest contract proposal.
click orlando
Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail
MONTARA, Calif. – The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A....
click orlando
It’s still winter, right? Central Florida temperatures to reach mid-80s
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a very warm week across Central Florida. After a mild start on Monday, expect high temperatures in the mid-80s Monday afternoon as some areas flirt with record highs. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Leesburg is forecast to reach a high of 84,...
click orlando
Mild but cloudy Saturday in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure just to our north over Georgia this morning will track northeast over the Carolinas by the end of the day. As winds begin to shift with a return flow off the ocean, some stratocumulus clouds will start pushing in today, producing a mostly cloudy day for most.
