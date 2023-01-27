ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, IN

click orlando

Florida lawmakers officially propose ‘constitutional carry’ gun bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Calling the proposal an effort to “remove the government permission slip,” House Speaker Paul Renner on Monday announced legislation that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses. Renner, R-Palm Coast, was flanked by Republican lawmakers and county sheriffs who backed the 63-page...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida grapples with international tourism lag

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida tourism leaders continue to fret over a lag in international visitors as the industry anticipates tourism numbers for the final three months of 2022. While Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency, boasts that Florida is the top U.S. destination for overseas travelers based on market...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
click orlando

Operation ‘Best Foot Forward’ returns to Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Operation Best Foot Forward is returning to Central Florida for another year of pedestrian safety and an enforcement of Florida’s driver yield law. Operation BFF will span over two weeks across Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. The initiative begins Monday, Jan. 30, and ends Friday, Feb. 10.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Report: NWSL to expand in Boston, Utah and California

The National Women’s Soccer League is close to expanding by three teams, which will be in Boston, Utah and the San Francisco area, according to a Friday report in the Wall Street Journal. The women's pro league previously indicated it would add at least two teams by 2024. The...
BOSTON, MA
click orlando

Memphis city officials release videos of Tyre Nichols’ beating

MEMPHIS — Video showing five Memphis police officers beating a Black man was made public Friday, one day after they were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of Amazon delivery driver| Bill to penalize left-lane drivers | Death investigation shuts down I-4 in Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider]
MEMPHIS, FL
click orlando

Florida gas prices jump 17 cents over last week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices climbed 17 cents over the last week, though they are now on a slight decline. The average price per gallon in Florida reached a two-month high of $3.58 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. The average price per gallon is now $3.57.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida Disney workers’ union expected to reject company’s offer

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Disney workers’ union is expected to reject the company’s wage offer during a vote next week, according to a release by the union. In the release, union spokespeople said that all six unions in the Service Trade Council Union — which represents 45,000 workers — are recommending that members vote no on Disney’s newest contract proposal.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail

MONTARA, Calif. – The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A....
CALIFORNIA STATE
click orlando

Mild but cloudy Saturday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure just to our north over Georgia this morning will track northeast over the Carolinas by the end of the day. As winds begin to shift with a return flow off the ocean, some stratocumulus clouds will start pushing in today, producing a mostly cloudy day for most.
FLORIDA STATE

