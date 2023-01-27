ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, IN

News4Jax.com

Florida gas prices surged 17 cents last week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices are inching lower after another week of increasing, according to AAA. The state average rose 17 cents per gallon last week, reaching a 2-month high of $3.58 per gallon on Thursday. That state average declined almost 2 cents through the weekend, with the...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Sunday night, rain arrives with light to moderate impact

Rain is moving through Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Sunday night. Though most of the rain will be light to moderate, there will be isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall levels as of Sunday at 9:00 pm EST are no more than 0.05 inches or less, an indication of very light rain. Most...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Woman dead in overnight crash in St. Johns County

St. Johns County – A woman is dead after being hit by a car on A-1-A in St. Johns County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 69-year-old woman from Punta Gorda walked out into the road just south of 5th street. She was then struck by an oncoming...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

A warm week with a few showers, let’s do this!

A damp start to the week with cloudy skies, light showers and patchy fog. Cloudy and warm this afternoon with showers possible around sunset. Above normal temperatures under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through Wednesday. Today: Patchy fog, cloudy skies with a few light showers through sunrise. Mostly cloudy...
GEORGIA STATE

