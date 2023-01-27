It feels like the last month of gaming news has been a whole decade. Remember the OGL 1.1? That happened less than three weeks ago! For those of you who don’t pay attention to Dungeons & Dragons (teach me your ways), you can check out our explainer here. Otherwise, here’s some incredible games as we gear up for Zine Month—a whole 28 days of indie RPG crowdfunding that will surely drive me mad and empty my wallet.

10 HOURS AGO