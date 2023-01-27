Read full article on original website
The Gaming Shelf Gears Up for an Anti-Capitalist Apocalypse
It feels like the last month of gaming news has been a whole decade. Remember the OGL 1.1? That happened less than three weeks ago! For those of you who don’t pay attention to Dungeons & Dragons (teach me your ways), you can check out our explainer here. Otherwise, here’s some incredible games as we gear up for Zine Month—a whole 28 days of indie RPG crowdfunding that will surely drive me mad and empty my wallet.
This Mario 64 Mod Almost Looks Like a Gamecube Game and Runs on Actual Hardware
We all have a favorite video game that we’ve played through time and time again (for me, it’s Link’s Awakening) but for Kaze Emanuar, simply playing through the N64's Super Mario 64 isn’t enough. Through modding, they’re trying to push the game to its absolute limits, and so far the results are unbelievable for a console that’s almost 30 years old.
Dead Space's Remake Gives Extra Substance to the Scares
Visceral Games’ Dead Space felt like a shot in the arm for survival horror games when it was originally released in 2008. The franchise has always been fondly remembered, so when EA revealed that Motive was working on a remake of the first game, it felt exciting to hear after the series stumbled into retirement with Dead Space 3 in 2013.
