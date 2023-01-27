Dodgers: Max Muncy Wants His Future to Remain in Blue in Los Angeles

You don't have to look very hard to find loyalty within the organization

It's safe to say almost any athlete would jump for joy at the thought of playing for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is one of those guys and after being on the team for five years he wants to be here for life.

Muncy reached the All-Star game two times in his career, both with the Dodgers. Despite a struggling start to last season, Muncy turned it around and proved what a valuable asset he can be.

The improvement landed in a one-year $13.5 million deal allowing Muncy to continue proving his worth. It's going to take more work to prove he can sustain a more concrete deal, but Muncy is laser focused on spending the rest of his career with the Dodgers (via Dodgers Nation ).

“I’m really hoping eventually I can retire as a Dodger. Obviously my play will determine that. But it’s just one of those things where the Dodgers are always going to have my loyalty, and especially the fan base. I would do anything for this organization.”

There's no better proof knowing that both sides agree than seeing a long-term deal. With a lot of production in the upcoming season landing on Muncy, this is exactly the moment he will need to remain a Dodger for life.

“Obviously I’m hoping the option is turned into something a little more longer term. I think my relationship with the Dodgers, I think I control my own destiny with that. If I go out there and I play well, I think we can make it happen. But if I go out there and I don’t play well, then they’re not going to just sit around and hand things out. So I think I control my own destiny with that.”

It's truly a roller coaster watching Muncy on the field, but seeing him come out in the middle of the batting order is a scary sight for most teams. Muncy deserves to remain on the Dodgers roster for years to come.