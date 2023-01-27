ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Max Muncy Wants His Future to Remain in Blue in Los Angeles

By Ryan Menzie
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiCkk_0kTkE54I00

You don't have to look very hard to find loyalty within the organization

It's safe to say almost any athlete would jump for joy at the thought of playing for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is one of those guys and after being on the team for five years he wants to be here for life.

Muncy reached the All-Star game two times in his career, both with the Dodgers. Despite a struggling start to last season, Muncy turned it around and proved what a valuable asset he can be.

The improvement landed in a one-year $13.5 million deal allowing Muncy to continue proving his worth. It's going to take more work to prove he can sustain a more concrete deal, but Muncy is laser focused on spending the rest of his career with the Dodgers (via Dodgers Nation ).

“I’m really hoping eventually I can retire as a Dodger. Obviously my play will determine that. But it’s just one of those things where the Dodgers are always going to have my loyalty, and especially the fan base. I would do anything for this organization.”

There's no better proof knowing that both sides agree than seeing a long-term deal. With a lot of production in the upcoming season landing on Muncy, this is exactly the moment he will need to remain a Dodger for life.

“Obviously I’m hoping the option is turned into something a little more longer term. I think my relationship with the Dodgers, I think I control my own destiny with that. If I go out there and I play well, I think we can make it happen. But if I go out there and I don’t play well, then they’re not going to just sit around and hand things out. So I think I control my own destiny with that.”

It's truly a roller coaster watching Muncy on the field, but seeing him come out in the middle of the batting order is a scary sight for most teams. Muncy deserves to remain on the Dodgers roster for years to come.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics

Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy