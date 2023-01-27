ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford basketball standout wins Week 8 Delaware Online Athlete of the Week vote

By Brad Myers, Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago
Congratulations to Tommy Vaughn Jr. of Sanford boys basketball, the Delaware Online Athlete of the Week for Week 8 of the winter season. The junior scored 53 points in two games, including a career-high 39 in an 85-60 win over Wilmington Christian.

Vaughn won an online vote over four other nominees. Check out next week’s nominees on Monday on Delaware Online and vote for your favorite. Voting is free and runs Monday through Thursday, with the weekly winner announced each Friday.

Submit Athlete of the Week nominations to high school sports reporter Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com or on Twitter @BradMyersTNJ

