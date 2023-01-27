Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks.
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers.
Motley Fool
Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today
Formidable rivals in the EV space are slashing prices. Profits could be harder to come by for the EV upstart.
Motley Fool
My 4 Favorite Stocks Right Now
Streaming technology veteran Roku has faced struggles, but the long-term business opportunity is as inspiring as ever. Investing in Amazon now is a smart move to catch the upcoming rocket launch. Duolingo has a solid business model and is well-positioned for long-term online education market growth.
Motley Fool
Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform
Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Motley Fool
Should Cannabis Investors Be Starting to Sweat?
Cannabis businesses in the U.S. and Canada are struggling, as are their shares. Demand for cannabis is lower than the amount of product being supplied. Cannabis stocks will be a risky bet for as long as the market is out of whack.
Motley Fool
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Meta Platforms and Netflix are undergoing significant business transformations. Amazon and Alphabet are cheaply valued, despite plans to cut costs.
Motley Fool
2 Struggling Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Teladoc's loss is narrowing and the company recently increased its full-year revenue forecast. Moderna is set to bring in blockbuster revenue -- even in a post-pandemic world. Ocugen's path to revenue and growth looks complicated.
Motley Fool
Former Wall Street Trader Says 'By Saving Your Money in a Savings Account, You're Losing Wealth.' Here's What to Do Instead
Savings accounts are safe, but they're not great for building wealth. Vivian Tu said that if you save money in a savings account, you're losing wealth. That's true, because savings account rates don't keep up with inflation. Although savings accounts have their uses, you need to invest to grow your...
Motley Fool
This REIT Has Raised Its Dividend for 44 Straight Quarters. But Is AMT Still a Buy?
American Tower is the largest owner of cell towers. In the past decade, its total return has more than quadrupled that of the S&P 500. An attractive share price as well as rising earnings and FFO point to a buy.
Motley Fool
Looking for a Big Dividend? This Energy Stock Is One of the Best in the S&P 500.
The pipeline giant's big payout is on a very sustainable foundation. The company should be able to continue increasing its dividend in the future.
Motley Fool
Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Atlassian Stocks All Traded Lower Monday Morning
The major market indexes were all lower as investors were on the edge of their seats ahead of the Fed's expected rate increase later this week. Investors have a case of the jitters regarding these technology stocks, which each report earnings this week. The short-term remains cloudy for Amazon, Alphabet,...
Motley Fool
Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today
Plug Power announced a long-term supply agreement for fuel cell parts with a British supplier. Plug says this deal will help ensure it hits its target of generating $20 billion in sales by 2030.
Motley Fool
Why General Motors Stock Jumped Today
The company found a novel way to bolster its lithium supplies.
Motley Fool
1 Potentially Explosive Warren Buffett Stock Down 62% to Buy
Buffett is best known as a value investor, but there are also some intriguing growth stocks in the Berkshire portfolio. Snowflake provides key tools that are pushing the data-analytics revolution forward. Snowflake's category-leading services and usage-based billing model could power tremendous growth over the next decade.
Motley Fool
1 Underrated Growth Stock Down 48% to Buy in 2023
Take-Two's valuation slumped amid macroeconomic pressures and the evaporation of pandemic-driven tailwinds. But the company's core business looks strong, and it has major growth catalysts on the horizon.
Motley Fool
Shiba Inu Is Soaring in 2023: How Much Higher Can It Go?
Shiba Inu has jumped year to date primarily because investors aren't as risk-averse as they were in 2022. The digital token could rise a lot more this year, but don't expect a repeat of the performance in 2021. Shiba Inu could also sink yet again due to several possible factors,...
Motley Fool
Here Are 4 Stocks I've Already Bought in 2023
Even though his stock portfolio dropped by more than 20% in 2022, this Fool is extremely optimistic about some of the bargains he's been seeing in the market. Shortly after New Year's Day, he made a deposit into a brokerage account and bought four stocks. All of these are...
Motley Fool
Why Spotify Stock Surged Today
Spotify sees its user base growing to 500 million in the first quarter. CEO Daniel Ek wants to bolster the company's profitability by cutting costs.
