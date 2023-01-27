ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubert, NC

North Carolina man plans to help daughter pay for college with $100,000 lottery win

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAQY0_0kTkDdpq00

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Jamie Johnson, of Hubert, won $100,000 at work, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I scratched the ticket at work and then told my co-worker, ‘I just won $100,000,’” Johnson said. “He told me, ‘If that’s true, lunch is on you.’”

North Carolina woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize

Johnson, 45, bought his winning $30 200X The Cash ticket from Handy Mart on W B McLean Drive in Cape Carteret.

He said he called his wife right away to tell her the good news.

“She thought I was lying at first,” he said. “I had to meet up with her to show her the ticket.”

Johnson arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.

He said he would use the money to do some home repairs and help pay for his daughter’s college tuition.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket

CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Kindley from Concord bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in the Jan. 14 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kindley bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play through the lottery’s website. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the […]
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WAVY News 10

Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina high school getting two dwarf goats

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Students at Havelock High School will now have the chance to interact with barnyard animals on campus. The new ordinance was approved by commissioners in a recent meeting. Those in favor say this will help teach students responsibility and peak interest in Agriculture courses. “The thought was they needed to be […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Lenoir Co. missing teenager found

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Jennifer Nunn, of Goldsboro, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Nunn bought her winning ticket from Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Medication and surgery are among new recommendations for treating childhood obesity. One Triad doctor explains.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – To combat the increasingly troublesome epidemic of childhood obesity, the American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued what it called its first guidelines to help physicians treat and stymie a trend that threatens not only the mortality of young people but their outcomes as adults. The academy in announcing its plan said […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
99K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy