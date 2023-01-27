North Carolina man plans to help daughter pay for college with $100,000 lottery win

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Jamie Johnson, of Hubert, won $100,000 at work, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I scratched the ticket at work and then told my co-worker, ‘I just won $100,000,’” Johnson said. “He told me, ‘If that’s true, lunch is on you.’”

Johnson, 45, bought his winning $30 200X The Cash ticket from Handy Mart on W B McLean Drive in Cape Carteret.

He said he called his wife right away to tell her the good news.

“She thought I was lying at first,” he said. “I had to meet up with her to show her the ticket.”

Johnson arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,259.

He said he would use the money to do some home repairs and help pay for his daughter’s college tuition.

