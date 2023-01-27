ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who trafficked meth with an inmate sentenced to 25 years

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Curtis Ricks led deputies on a chase through Lafayette on the evening of Oct. 12, 2021, after he dropped off meth at the jail dumpster, which was supposed to be smuggled inside by a jail trusty.

Ricks admitted to dealing meth, trafficking with an inmate, resisting law enforcement and being a habitual offender.

Deputies watched Oct. 12, 2021, as a pickup truck drove behind the jail and dropped a bag from the truck, which later was retrieved by an inmate trusty. Meanwhile, deputies had started a pursuit of Ricks. The chase reached speeds of 75 mph as it sped on city streets such Old Romney Road, Old U.S. 231, Creasy Lane, McCarty Lane, Park East Boulevard, Union Street and Kossuth Street — to mention just a few.

Ricks, 49, received a 25-year sentence Thursday in Tippecanoe Superior 2, according to prosecutors. When he's released from prison, he'll serve two years under community correction's supervision, followed by two years on probation.

Ricks has been jailed since the police chase that ended at Ninth Street and Teal Road after his pickup truck's tires were flat.

With credit for good behavior, Ricks will serve about 16 more years in prison before he is released.

Christopher Chadwell was the passenger in Ricks' truck during the police chase.

He pleaded guilty to dealing meth, and was sentenced in June to 22 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised probation. He has about 15 years remaining on his sentence with credit for good behavior, according to jail records.

Bradley Fisher, 50, was the jail trusty who prosecutors say was supposed to smuggle the meth into the jail after it was dropped by Ricks and Chadwell at the jail dumpsters.

Fisher faces two counts of dealing meth, one count possession of meth and one count of trafficking with an inmate.

Fisher's trial is scheduled to begin March 20.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

