Related
Carabao Cup semi finals: Team news & how to watch Newcastle, Southampton, Man Utd & Notts Forest on TV
All you need to know about how to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final second legs involving Newcastle, Southampton, Man Utd and Nottingham Forest on TV.
PSG predicted lineup vs Montpellier - Ligue 1
PSG's predicted lineup for their Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier on Wednesday night.
Crystal Palace hoping to sign Arsenal midfielder on loan
Crystal Palace want to sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan prior to Tuesday's 11pm transfer deadline, sources have told 90min.
Chelsea agree British record £115m deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea have agreed a British record deal worth £115m with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez, sources have confimed to 90min. Full report to follow...
Paris Saint-Germain interest in Brazil winger confirmed by manager
PSG's interest in a Brazil winger has been confirmed by his manager.
Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea for signing of Jorginho
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jorginho after agreeing a fee with Chelsea.
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Southampton - Carabao Cup
How Newcastle could line up for their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton.
Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Here's everything you need to know about the clash between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.
Chelsea prepared to sell Jorginho to rivals amid Arsenal interest
Chelsea will listen to offers for Jorginho prior to Tuesday's transfer deadline, 90min understands.
Last time Newcastle won a trophy: List of titles in Magpies history as they chase Carabao Cup 2023
Newcastle United are on the cusp of being in a cup final, 24 years on from their last one. How likely are they to get there?
Arsenal confirm midfielder to miss 'extended period' with injury
Arsenal have been dealt a hammer blow following news of a serious injury to one of their midfielders.
Nottingham Forest finalise signing of Felipe from Atletico Madrid
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Felipe from Atletico Madrid.
Cedric Soares joins Fulham on loan from Arsenal
Cedric has joined Fulham from Arsenal on a six-month loan deal.
PSG in talks to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea
Paris Saint-Germain have made a late push to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline, sources have told 90min.
Why Chelsea can only register 3 January signings for the Champions League
A look at how UEFA's Champions League squad registration rules will impact Chelsea after the January transfer window.
Pedro Porro reveals lengths he went to in order to seal Tottenham move
Pedro Porro reveals what he had to do to ensure a move to Tottenham Hotspur was sanctioned by Sporting CP.
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer.
Chelsea to make fresh Moises Caicedo offer on deadline day
Chelsea will make one last January approach to Brighton regarding Moises Caicedo once they wrap up a deal for Enzo Fernandez on deadline day, sources have told 90min.
Southampton finalise arrival of Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana
Southampton have completed the signing of Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes.
