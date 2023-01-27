Read full article on original website
FA Cup fifth round draw: Man Utd get West Ham; Tottenham could face Wrexham
Live updates for the fifth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
Man Utd reject Arsenal world record approach for Alessia Russo
Manchester United have rejected a record approach from Arsenal for Alessia Russo, with the club adament that the forward is not for sale.
Paris Saint-Germain interest in Brazil winger confirmed by manager
PSG's interest in a Brazil winger has been confirmed by his manager.
PSG predicted lineup vs Montpellier - Ligue 1
PSG's predicted lineup for their Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier on Wednesday night.
Jurgen Klopp sends defiant message after Liverpool exit FA Cup
Jurgen Klopp refuses to give up hope after Liverpool crashed out the FA Cup.
Arsenal confirm midfielder to miss 'extended period' with injury
Arsenal have been dealt a hammer blow following news of a serious injury to one of their midfielders.
Chelsea agree British record £115m deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea have agreed a British record deal worth £115m with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez, sources have confimed to 90min. Full report to follow...
Newcastle 2-1 Southampton (3-1 agg): Sean Longstaff brace books Carabao Cup final place
Newcastle book their place in the Carabao Cup final with a 3-1 aggregate win over Southampton.
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer.
Nottingham Forest finalise signing of Felipe from Atletico Madrid
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Felipe from Atletico Madrid.
Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea for signing of Jorginho
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jorginho after agreeing a fee with Chelsea.
Last time Newcastle won a trophy: List of titles in Magpies history as they chase Carabao Cup 2023
Newcastle United are on the cusp of being in a cup final, 24 years on from their last one. How likely are they to get there?
Chelsea prepared to sell Jorginho to rivals amid Arsenal interest
Chelsea will listen to offers for Jorginho prior to Tuesday's transfer deadline, 90min understands.
Why Chelsea can only register 3 January signings for the Champions League
A look at how UEFA's Champions League squad registration rules will impact Chelsea after the January transfer window.
Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Here's everything you need to know about the clash between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.
PSG in talks to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea
Paris Saint-Germain have made a late push to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline, sources have told 90min.
Crystal Palace hoping to sign Arsenal midfielder on loan
Crystal Palace want to sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan prior to Tuesday's 11pm transfer deadline, sources have told 90min.
Real Madrid learn extent of Ferland Mendy injury
Real Madrid have learned the extent of Ferland Mendy's muscle injury.
