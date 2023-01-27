Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Concord And Contra Costa To Jump Over Fair Housing Hurdles Under Biden Admin Rule, Wants Your InputVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Related
Officials: Half Moon Bay shooter carried out his attack because he was mad about a $100 bill
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe shared on Friday that the Half Moon Bay shooting that saw seven lose their lives was caused by a $100 repair bill.
sfstandard.com
DA Reopens Probe Into Cop at Center of Oakland Police Chief’s Suspension
When the Oakland Police Department last month presented a criminal case against one of its sergeants to then-Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, her office declined to file charges, according to an official with the office of newly elected Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. Now Price’s police misconduct...
SFist
Oakland Police Department Reportedly Facing Lawsuit for Alleged “Ghost Pursuit” that Resulted in Death of Bystander
Amid the Oakland Police Department’s turmoil, the department is now reportedly also facing a lawsuit from the family of a man that died after being struck be a vehicle engaged in a high-speed chase by police, according to KRON4. The man, 27-year-old Lolomanaia “Lolo” Soakai, reportedly died from a...
sfstandard.com
Tyre Nichols: Bay Area Activists, Leaders Express Pain and Grief
Protests and vigils honoring 29-year-old Tyre Nichols—who grew up in Sacramento where he was an active member of the skateboarding community—have sprung up around Northern California and the U.S. after Friday’s release of bodycam footage showing five Memphis police officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7—an incident that led to his death three days later.
Police search for gray Porsche after hit and run in near Berkeley
KENSINGTON, Calif. (KRON) -- A gray Porsche crashed into a parked car before leaving the scene of the collision, and the Kensington Police Department is on the lookout for the vehicle and driver involved.
Tyre Nichols protest begins in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People took to the streets in San Francisco Friday evening to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, a Black man, was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan 7. The video of Nichols’ arrest was released by Memphis officials on Friday. The […]
Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
Bakersfield Channel
Demonstrators rally in San Franciso after video of Tyre Nichol's violent arrest is released
(KERO) — Protesters are hitting the streets across the U.S following the release of video showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols. In San Francisco, people gathered for peaceful protests and a call to end police brutality. One of those who attended, Tarissa Keeton, who is a San...
Robbery reported near UC Berkeley campus
A suspect used a knife to cut a victim's purse straps off their body just two blocks from the University of California, Berkeley's campus on Saturday, according to the University of California Police Department.
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urges calm ahead of Tyre Nichols beating video release
OAKLAND -- Ahead of Friday's scheduled release of the video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urged citizens to be peaceful during any protests.In a statement, Thao said she could not imagine the pain of Nichols's family seeing a video of their loved one brutally beaten, and it was her hope that the swift charges against the officers who killed him would bring a measure of justice to his family. "I know all of Oakland stands with them today," said Thao.Thao said it was understandable people across the country...
San Francisco small business owner makes 10,000 fortune cookies by hand a day
(KRON) -- KRON 4 continues Lunar New Year Coverage with Kevin Chan, the owner of Golden Gate Cookie Factory. He joined KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to talk about the history of the fortune cookie, and how his team makes 10,000 fortune cookies by hand a day.
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
Oakland school mass shooting case remains unsolved, police release video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the wake of a mass shooting targeting an Oakland music video crew earlier this week, police are calling attention to a 2022 mass shooting that targeted students and still remains unsolved. No arrests have been made in either of Oakland’s two mass shootings. On Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department released […]
Man sentenced for rape during party at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — A San Pablo man has been sentenced to three years in state prison after being convicted of forcible rape. The rape happened during a 2019 party at UC Davis. In April of 2019, David Padilla-Chicas, who was neither a student nor affiliated with UC Davis, attended a party at an apartment on the school's campus.
townoffairfax.org
A Special Message from Chief Rico Tabaranza
I am incredibly disheartened and disturbed by the graphic video released by the City of Memphis, Tennessee, involving the inexcusable brutal beating and death of Mr. Tyre Nichols at the hands of five ex-Memphis Police Officers. The actions of the involved ex-officers were appalling and inhumane. There is no place in the law enforcement profession for this type of behavior. Furthermore, I applaud the swift effort of Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office to remove these officers from authority and charge them with the criminal acts we all watched on the released video.
Lives disrupted; East Oakland residents remain out of their flood-damaged apartments
OAKLAND -- Skies have been clear for more than a week, but dozens of families evacuated from their flooded apartment building on New Year's Eve still can't go home.Flood waters damaged the electrical system at Coliseum Connections apartments and townhomes in East Oakland. The complex has 110 units and is home to more than 300 people.The building management company, FPI, has put up the families in different hotels in the East Bay. But almost a month later, many of the families said they still don't have a timeframe on when they can return home.Will Smith and his fiancée welcomed their...
KTVU FOX 2
Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties
A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence in Oakland sells for $1.6 million
The property located in the 300 block of Crestmont Drive in Oakland was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $1,560,000 purchase price works out to $848 per square foot. The house built in 1959 has an interior space of 1,839 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 9,211-square-foot lot.
San Francisco Bay stunned under a blanket of fog on Friday
It looked as if a baker had spread whipped cream across the bay.
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Oakland, CA. - While Oakland may not get as much attention as the city across the Bay (San Fransisco) or nearby Silicon Valley, the city still offers residents and newcomers excellent career opportunities that come with competitive salaries.
Comments / 0