San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

DA Reopens Probe Into Cop at Center of Oakland Police Chief’s Suspension

When the Oakland Police Department last month presented a criminal case against one of its sergeants to then-Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, her office declined to file charges, according to an official with the office of newly elected Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. Now Price’s police misconduct...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Tyre Nichols: Bay Area Activists, Leaders Express Pain and Grief

Protests and vigils honoring 29-year-old Tyre Nichols—who grew up in Sacramento where he was an active member of the skateboarding community—have sprung up around Northern California and the U.S. after Friday’s release of bodycam footage showing five Memphis police officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7—an incident that led to his death three days later.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Tyre Nichols protest begins in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People took to the streets in San Francisco Friday evening to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, a Black man, was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan 7. The video of Nichols’ arrest was released by Memphis officials on Friday. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urges calm ahead of Tyre Nichols beating video release

OAKLAND -- Ahead of Friday's scheduled release of the video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urged citizens to be peaceful during any protests.In a statement, Thao said she could not imagine the pain of Nichols's family seeing a video of their loved one brutally beaten, and it was her hope that the swift charges against the officers who killed him would bring a measure of justice to his family. "I know all of Oakland stands with them today," said Thao.Thao said it was understandable people across the country...
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Man sentenced for rape during party at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — A San Pablo man has been sentenced to three years in state prison after being convicted of forcible rape. The rape happened during a 2019 party at UC Davis. In April of 2019, David Padilla-Chicas, who was neither a student nor affiliated with UC Davis, attended a party at an apartment on the school's campus.
DAVIS, CA
townoffairfax.org

A Special Message from Chief Rico Tabaranza

I am incredibly disheartened and disturbed by the graphic video released by the City of Memphis, Tennessee, involving the inexcusable brutal beating and death of Mr. Tyre Nichols at the hands of five ex-Memphis Police Officers. The actions of the involved ex-officers were appalling and inhumane. There is no place in the law enforcement profession for this type of behavior. Furthermore, I applaud the swift effort of Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office to remove these officers from authority and charge them with the criminal acts we all watched on the released video.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS San Francisco

Lives disrupted; East Oakland residents remain out of their flood-damaged apartments

OAKLAND -- Skies have been clear for more than a week, but dozens of families evacuated from their flooded apartment building on New Year's Eve still can't go home.Flood waters damaged the electrical system at Coliseum Connections apartments and townhomes in East Oakland.  The complex has 110 units and is home to more than 300 people.The building management company, FPI, has put up the families in different hotels in the East Bay.  But almost a month later, many of the families said they still don't have a timeframe on when they can return home.Will Smith and his fiancée welcomed their...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties

A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence in Oakland sells for $1.6 million

The property located in the 300 block of Crestmont Drive in Oakland was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $1,560,000 purchase price works out to $848 per square foot. The house built in 1959 has an interior space of 1,839 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 9,211-square-foot lot.
OAKLAND, CA

