Kentucky State

The Independent

Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot

A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
fox56news.com

Tesla subpoenaed by Justice Department for full self-driving

The U.S. Justice Department has requested documents from Tesla related to its Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” features, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published Tuesday. In the filing, which was reported on by multiple media outlets, Tesla confirmed that the Justice Department had...
CALIFORNIA STATE

