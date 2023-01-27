Read full article on original website
PSG predicted lineup vs Montpellier - Ligue 1
PSG's predicted lineup for their Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier on Wednesday night.
Jose Mourinho sends warning to Victor Osimhen over Premier League transfer
Jose Mourinho sends a warning to Victor Osimhen ahead of a possible transfer to the Premier League.
Arsenal confirm midfielder to miss 'extended period' with injury
Arsenal have been dealt a hammer blow following news of a serious injury to one of their midfielders.
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Southampton - Carabao Cup
How Newcastle could line up for their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - EFL Cup
How Man Utd could line up against Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.
Football loan transfer rules: Premier League guidelines, limits & full details
Everything you need to know about the loan market and the Premier League rules regarding such moves.
Premier League clubs show interest in Andre Ayew
West Ham, Bournemouth, Southampton, Everton and Nottingham Forest show interest in signing free agent Andre Ayew.
Newcastle United last trophy: When did the Magpies last win a cup?
The last time Newcastle United won a trophy or reached a final.
Nottingham Forest finalise signing of Felipe from Atletico Madrid
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Felipe from Atletico Madrid.
Why Chelsea can only register 3 January signings for the Champions League
A look at how UEFA's Champions League squad registration rules will impact Chelsea after the January transfer window.
Why Man City fans boo the Champions League anthem
Manchester City fans always boo the UEFA Champions League anthem at every game it is played, but why is that?
Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea for signing of Jorginho
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jorginho after agreeing a fee with Chelsea.
Last time Newcastle won a trophy: List of titles in Magpies history as they chase Carabao Cup 2023
Newcastle United are on the cusp of being in a cup final, 24 years on from their last one. How likely are they to get there?
Bournemouth close to agreeing Hamed Traore deal
Bournemouth are close to agreeing a fee with Sassuolo for Hamed Traore, sources have told 90min.
Jurgen Klopp sends defiant message after Liverpool exit FA Cup
Jurgen Klopp refuses to give up hope after Liverpool crashed out the FA Cup.
Champions League qualification from Premier League: How it works from 2024/25
How many Premier League teams can qualify for the Champions League once the format changes in 2024/25?
Nottingham Forest confirm signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle.
Cedric Soares joins Fulham on loan from Arsenal
Cedric has joined Fulham from Arsenal on a six-month loan deal.
